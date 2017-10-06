Did you know that calcium accounts for around 1.5 to 2 percent of your body weight? This vital mineral is perhaps best known to strengthen bones, teeth, the heart, and slash your risk of developing a number of diseases. On the contrary, a calcium deficiency can lead to common conditions like hypertension, seizures, and much more.

Perhaps one of the most fascinating realizations is that the history and science behind calcium is often little discussed despite the highly interesting and useful nature of the information. From the many uses of calcium for enhancing your total body health to the scientific characteristics of the mineral that pave the way for its benefits, here are 10 facts about calcium you may have never heard:

1. Adequate Calcium Actually Fights, Not Promotes, Kidney Stones

You are probably thinking that this simply cannot be true, but even the mainstream medial establishment now admits that new science has shed light on the entire relationship between kidney stones and calcium intake. Previously thought to be the villain behind the extremely painful stones that can permanently damage the lining of the body, it turns out that the latest studies on the subject support a high calcium intake for protection against kidney stones.

2. Calcium Can Balance Your pH Level Towards Alkaline

Those suffering from debilitating diseases are often in shock when they discover that they have a highly acidic body, which can be a serious breeding ground for disease. Through the consumption of processed sugars, sodas, and other junk foods, the body can become very acidic on the pH scale.

It should come as no surprise that such an acid environment is actually linked to the development of hypertension and kidney stones. Calcium can help to balance out this problem, returning the body to a less acidic, alkaline-based environment.

3. Calcium and Vitamin D

Calcium and vitamin D are highly important in their own respective ways as the intake of one should be gauged towards the intake of the other. Vitamin D is absolutely essential for the proper absorption of calcium by the human body, as vitamin D is converted to a hormone that causes the very intestinal proteins that are needed for the proper absorption of calcium. Vitamin D, like calcium, affects numerous vital processes within the human body that are absolutely necessary for life.

4. Healthy Smile

The foundation of a healthy smile is rooted in the health of the teeth and the jaw bone. Calcium can help you maintain a healthy jaw bone throughout life, protecting against the breakdown of the bone through bone degeneration disease. When your teeth are healthy, bacteria and tartar will not as easily be able to thrive and become more prevalent.

5. Our Bodies Contain More Calcium than Any Other Mineral

Calcium is so fundamental to the processes of life that the human body contains more calcium than any other mineral. According to Everyday Health, 99% of the calcium in our bodies is also stored in the teeth and bones. The rest of the integral mineral is stored in other areas where it is needed such as in the fluid between body cells, blood, and muscle.

6. Abundance in Nature

In addition to being abundant within the body, calcium is also the 5th most abundant mineral in the Earth’s crust. Present at a level of around 3% in the oceans and soil, calcium is a major part of the life cycle of plants as well as humans.

7. Calcium May Slash Chronic Disease Risk

Research from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston has found that, based on a review of 17 peer reviewed studies, calcium can play a very serious role in the fight against chronic disease. This information was backed up by a Swedish study that also examined the information with similar conclusions.

With Swedish researchers examining more than 23,000 men over a nine-year period who were taking extra calcium, the scientists concluded that the increased calcium intake led to a lower risk of certain chronic disease.

8. Calcium Helps Transport Other Nutrients

While also important itself, calcium also helps to maximize your health through the transportation of nutrients through cell membranes and where your body needs it most. This gives calcium an entirely new and powerful function as an assistant to the body in ensuring that you are meeting your daily nutrient needs across the board.

9. Calcium Throughout History

Calcium has been known as far back as the 1st century, when the ancient Romans actually used calcium oxide to make lime. It should come as no surprise, then, to learn that the name ‘calcium’ comes from the Latin word that literally means ‘lime’.

10. Calcium Intake Can Be Simple, But Quality Matters

As always, I recommend only the highest quality form of calcium when it comes to increasing your intake through supplementation. Specifically, calcium orotate is the highest quality and natural form you can find when it comes to calcium supplementation. I also recommend looking for a product that adds magensium orotate as well in order to reap the benefits of this healthful combination. Calcium is absolutely crucial to your health so make sure you are getting enough each day.

