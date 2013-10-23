11 Amazing Benefits Of Drinking Aloe Vera Juice

The aloe vera plant is amazing, having many healing properties to it. The leaves of the plant are where you will find the yellow-colored liquid that can work wonders. You may already know that aloe vera gel can be very beneficial to the skin, helping with sunburn, insect bites, rashes, cuts, and the like. The reason is because aloe vera is an anti-fungal as well as an anti-bacterial. It also helps with the regeneration of cells. So the application of aloe vera gel to the skin can greatly benefit common skin ailments and help in the healing process.

But maybe you didn’t know that aloe vera comes in other forms, which also have their own set of benefits. Let’s take aloe vera juice. Here is a short list of what this very healthy juice can do for you.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF ALOE VERA JUICE

Aids in the elimination of constipation. Aids in digestion and helps with stomachaches and heartburn. Helps to regulate blood sugars. Detoxifies the body and colon. Helps with weight loss by increasing metabolic rate to burn more calories. Improves circulation. Aids in healing damage to internal tissues. Regulates blood pressure. Strengthens immune system. Retards the growth of cancerous tumors. Helps to reduce inflammation.

Side Effects of Drinking Aloe Vera Juice

It is recommended that you drink no more than two to four ounces a day of Aloe Vera Juice . That is the required amount for maintaining health and is all you need. If you take more, you can experience side effects, such as liver dysfunction, nausea and allergic reactions. But if you adhere to the recommended amount per day, you will see the wonderful benefits of this amazing plant.

Aloe vera is also available in supplements, such as tablets and capsules. Just be sure that there are no unhealthy fillers. This is a very quick and easy way to get the beneficial effects of aloe vera into your system. If you lead a busy lifestyle and do not have the time to drink aloe vera juice, taking the recommended dose in tablet or capsule form will probably work out very well for you. Your local health food store will most likely carry aloe vera in its different forms or you can try one of these great products:

The health benefits of aloe vera are many, and this amazing plant can help you not just on the outside by aiding your skin, but on the inside as well. Be certain to keep some aloe vera gel always on hand for skin ailments, especially if you have children. And aloe vera juice or supplements are a great way to help your body internally. You may even want to do some research online or purchase a book or two about aloe vera to learn more about this miracle plant. The personnel at your local health food store probably also have a wealth of information on the aloe vera plant.