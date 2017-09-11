15 Disturbing Facts About 9/11 You’ll Wish Weren’t True (VIDEO)

When it comes to the American people, and the global population not believing in an “official explanation” for an event, 9/11 is at the top of the list, along with many others, unfortunately. Democracy doesn’t really seem to exist. Instead, we have what I like to refer to as the “illusion of democracy.” We believe we are making choices through voting, but our choices are severely limited. The corporate and financial world have gripped the United States government, and will not remove their claws.

Today, in large part, democrats and republicans are just “two wings of the same bird, and the flight path never changes.” We are constantly pointing our fingers at presidents and politicians who seem to be the “fall” people for the even bigger, larger, and more powerful Deep State.

Political parties are supposed to adhere to the people, but today they are simply “tools of corrupt interest which use them impartially to serve their selfish purposes,” as Theodore Roosevelt once told us. He and many others gave reference to this secret government, or the Deep State, emphasizing that “behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government, owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people.”

16 years later, 9/11 still serves as a wake up call for humanity to acknowledge this Deep State, and the corrupt interests that control the US government, and what seems to be the entire western military alliance, puppeteered by those within—what Eisenhower coined as, “The Military Industrial Complex.”

More than half of the American people today don’t believe the official story that the government put out with regard to 9/11. This is a long list, full of thousands of architects, engineers, scientists, military and political whistleblowers, and more.

“All three buildings were destroyed by carefully planned, orchestrated and executed controlled demolition.”

– Professor Lynn Margulis, Department of Geosciences, University of Massachusetts at Amherst and National Academy of Science member, one of many academics who has been very outspoken regarding 9/11 (source) (source)

For example, just last year physicists published a study titled “15 Years Later, On The Physics Of High-Rise Building Collapses” in the European Scientific Journal.

In it, they conclude that:

It bears repeating that fires have never caused the total collapse of a steel-framed high-rise before or since 9/11. Did we witness an unprecedented event three separate times on September 11, 2001? The NIST reports, which attempted to support that unlikely conclusion, fail to persuade a growing number of architects, engineers, and scientists. Instead, the evidence points overwhelmingly to the conclusion that all three buildings were destroyed by controlled demolition. Given the far-reaching implications, it is morally imperative that this hypothesis be the subject of a truly scientific and impartial investigation by responsible authorities.

Now, Dr. J Leroy Hulsey, chair of the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Civil and Environmental Engineering Department, has teamed up with Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth to commence a rigorous academic study into what really caused building 7 to collapse. World Trade Center Building 7 (WTC) is the building that collapsed on 9/11 despite only experiencing some small fires on a couple of floors — it was not hit by a plane. It’s the same building that multiple mainstream media outlets reported as having collapsed before it actually did. See one example from the BBC here. Check him out for more info.

They recently concluded their study, and determined that it was indeed a controlled demolition. You can read more about that and access the study here.

The point is, the examples are endless; multiple firefighters have also expressed that they heard bombs go off in the lobby.

Don’t forget about the thousands of architects and engineers that crushed the official “911 commission report,” which is also mentioned in the video below.

There are so many points to discuss, show, and so much information out there for anybody who is willing to look, beyond the mainstream media narrative. We’ve covered this information in depth in multiple articles that we’ve been publishing on our site over the years. To check those out, please click HERE.

Below is a video from HighImplactFlix, titled “15 disturbing 9/11 facts you’ll wish weren’t true.” In it, he provides links to the sources of his information, and urges the viewers to do their own research, and I agree.

As a researcher myself, it’s of the utmost importance to gather information from multiple sources, and do your own fact checking instead of letting somebody else do it for you. This is critical thinking, and it’s needed by all of us today, especially in a world where we rely on a television set and corporate media to tell us “what is.”

The main take home message of 9/11 is that 16 years later, it’s still serving humanity, it’s serving as an opportunity to wake up and see. The global elite constantly use tragedy, pain, and memorials on T.V. to “honor” those that lost their lives that way, but to me, it seems they do this to further push the “terror” threat, so they can justify the invasion of other countries from ulterior motives, and much more.

9/11 might have been the pinnacle of false flag terrorism, something that continues on a regular basis today.

