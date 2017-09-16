5 Benefits Of a Colon Cleanse

With additives in our food, pesticides on our crops, and pollution all around us, many might say we live in a toxic age. Sometimes all that toxic buildup can take its toll on the colon, which encumbers digestion and overall health. When your colon is backed up with toxic material, your entire body becomes sluggish and unable to perform its day-to-day tasks. Luckily, your body does a pretty good job detoxifying itself on a regular basis; however, some toxins remain in the body and require some help to facilitate removal.

5 Benefits of Colon Cleansing

Helping your body detoxify itself isn’t too difficult when you stop and think about it. Eating a healthy diet and getting plenty of exercise are two powerful components. But sometimes we need a bit more when it comes to toxins, many of which can easily store themselves in the colon. So, if you think you need a colon cleanse, or you just want to look into the idea, don’t put it off. Here are 5 great benefits of colon cleansing you should know.

1. Improves Digestion and Prevents Constipation

Constipation can make for poor digestion, and vice versa. When digestion is impaired and constipation ensues, waste products can linger in your body. This whole process can lead to the inability to absorb many of the nutrients you’re taking in, leading to a lack of energy and and hampered immune function. Detoxing your colon allows those undigested waste products to be pushed through your system and also puts some ease in your bowel regularity. Since lingering waste can breed bacteria, this purge clears the way for good nutrient absorption, thereby supporting good health.

2. Increases Energy and Concentration

Purging toxins from your colon allows energy from the intestines to place focus elsewhere, meaning your energy levels could improve. Nutrition is very important to mental health, and the weak vitamin absorption before your colon cleanse may lead to loss of concentration. In addition to you having more energy, absorption of crucial vitamins responsible for mental clarity is improved, meaning your concentration may also be supported.

3. Jumpstarts Weight Loss

Low-fiber choices are often the result of a poor diet. These foods are terrible for digestion, and typically hinder the body’s ability to register the feeling of fullness. [1] It’s very challenging to relieve yourself of low-fiber foods compared with high-fiber options, and these foods will often linger much longer in the gut. When you cleanse the colon, this matter is flushed from the system, and, in some, may lead to significant weight loss that stays off. But if you’re looking to lose weight, one study suggests that simply increasing fiber intake can also help you shed unwanted pounds. [2]

4. Supports Overall Colon Health

All the toxins you take into your body will eventually end up being processed, making it to the colon. By not cleansing your colon (and liver), these poisons can linger in the body, causing untold damage. By ridding the body of the waste, you support the many functions of your colon, including digestion and proliferation of beneficial gut flora.

5. Encourages Whole Body Detox

As previously mentioned, your body is extremely intelligent in that it is constantly detoxifying itself every day. But sometimes, in combination with environmental factors and poor lifestyle habits, it’s hard to catch up, and your body may begin showing signs of colon toxic overload. An oxygen-based cleanser may be helpful for encouraging colon–as well as whole body–detoxification by releasing oxygen in the system. Oxygen is very important for facilitating removal of toxins, as is drinking plenty of clean, fresh water.

Something to Keep in Mind

If you find yourself feeling sluggish, a colon cleanse might be just the thing you need. Be sure to research extensively before doing a colon cleanse, and always talk to your doctor to find the best solution for you. While most cleanses can be performed by virtually anyone, you need to listen to your body and do what’s right for you, keeping your past or current health history in mind, prior to making a lifestyle change.

Have you ever tried a colon cleanse or thought about doing one? Tell us about it in the comments below.

References:

