Fatigue is a problem for millions of people worldwide. We all get tired now and then, whether it’s because we’ve been working nonstop or didn’t eat 1right or skipped a workout. For many people, feeling sluggish can place a serious damper on your work and social life. Rest is a very important aspect of repairing and healing; but sometimes there’s more to it than simply not getting enough rest.

5 Reasons You Feel Sluggish

Feeling sluggish? Here are a few of the reasons you could be feeling drained.

1. B12 Deficiency

Also known as cobalamin, vitamin B12 is important for the production of red blood cells. It’s also one of the several B vitamins essential for converting your food into glucose, the preferred energy source for cells. B12 largely comes from animal foods, and while vegans are certainly at risk, even meat eaters have been shown to have B12 deficiency. [1] Supplementation is crucial for anyone experiencing less-than-ideal energy levels, particularly if diet is poor. Find a good quality vegan source for B12.

2. Imbalanced Thyroid

A sluggish thyroid translates to sluggish energy. Why? When hormones are out of balance, they can lead to confusion, weight gain, and fatigue, hallmarks of hypothyroidism. Although an imbalanced thyroid doesn’t always mean hypothyroidism, it is still important that you find ways to support its function. Iodine is essential for balancing the thyroid, [2] as is exercise, sunlight exposure, and proper sleep.

3. Hormone Imbalance

As mentioned in #2, hormone balance is the most important thing when it comes to keeping your energy levels in check. The root cause isn’t just directed to the thyroid; there are a number of confounding factors related to poor energy, and hormones are just one of the fragments of the whole. An improper level of testosterone and estrogen, too little human growth hormone output, and not enough thyroid hormone production all intertwine and deplete your ability to think and act properly. [3] Living a healthy lifestyle is key for preventing hormone disruption, and this includes avoiding pesticide-laden fruit and vegetables, getting enough exercise, optimizing your vitamin D levels, and receiving plenty of rest.

4. Your Digestion is Off

You may be surprised to hear that your energy levels have something to do with the state of your gut. It turns out that if you’re not digesting the food you’re eating, you’re probably also not absorbing an adequate supply of energy-giving nutrients. All nutrients provide energy, either directly or indirectly, and if you’re lacking the enzymes to digest foods and you’re not receiving vitamins, glucose, and minerals, you’re not going to be experiencing excellent energy levels. Not only is enzyme supplementation a must for anyone suffering from poor digestion, probiotics can help too. [4] [5] Reducing stress is also helpful for getting your body out of the sympathetic state (the fight-or-flight state, where digestion is stopped) into the parasympathetic state (the relaxed state where digestion is effective).

5. Not Getting Enough Exercise

Exercise burns calories, lifts mood, and research also suggests it may improve energy. While it may sound counterproductive, vigorous or even light daily activity can boost metabolism and activate certain areas of the brain responsible for an increased perceived energy level. [6] It may not just be psychological, however, because exercise improves glucose uptake by making cells more sensitive to insulin. When your cells are receiving the energy they need, then you can be sure your energy levels will benefit.

Other Tips for Improving Your Energy

Improving your diet is the first step you should take for getting your health in line, and this includes your energy. Eliminate all simple sugars, focus on organic berries and other fruits. Eat organic raw vegetables, and include more nuts, seeds, and herbs into your daily regimen. Be sure to eat enough calories, too, in order to provide yourself with enough energy to think and be active. Get plenty of quality sleep each night, shooting for at least 7-8 hours. Pay attention to your vitamin D levels and get some sun. Sunlight actually balances serotonin and melatonin and stabilizes your circadian rhythms. This can go a long way in keeping your energy levels balanced and in rhythm with your sleep-wake cycles.

What tips can you share for fighting sluggishness and increasing energy? We’d love to hear them!

References:

Submit your review 1 2 3 4 5 Check this box to confirm you are human. Submit Cancel Create your own review 5 Reasons You Feel Sluggish Average rating: 0 reviews