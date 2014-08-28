Breaking News

With $80,000,000 of your dollars raised, the ALS foundation openly admits only 27% of the funds go to ALS research, and sadly, virtually none of your donated money goes to already proven natural solutions.

You’ve probably already heard about ‘pinkwashing‘ — breast cancer awareness months‘ most shameful cause-marketing campaign that paints pink anything from breast-cancer causing cow’s milk products, buckets of Kentucky Fried Chicken and synthetic perfume products – anything to make a quick buck by triggering a consumer’s charitable instincts.

Or, how about ‘greenwashing‘? – the purposeful labeling of toxic chemicals with ‘green’ marketing copy, e.g. Simple Green cleaner, making you think you are saving yourself and the planet from the chemical apocalypse, but, in fact, ensuring you and your family are on the fast-track to arriving there.

Well, if that weren’t enough to create Orwellian cognitive dissonance in your life, now you can add ‘icewashing‘ to the mix, which uses emotional triggers and promises of doing good to generate donations to ‘find a cure’ for ALS, but whose approach may be diametrically opposed to fulfilling its stated promise promise.

Case in point…

The ALS Association’s super-viral ‘Ice Bucket Challenge‘ meme has brought in $80 million dollars in donations, since the time of the writing of this article – and will likely surpass $100 million in the next week or so.

But where will your donated money actually go? Will it go towards identifying ALS’s true causes and cures?

Historically, the ALS Association only directs 27% of the money raised to actual research into finding cures for the condition.

Take a look at the ALS Association’s own pie chart to see where the rest of the 73% goes.

60+ Natural ALS Cures The "Ice Washing" Campaign Isn't Funding! | ALS-Association-fye2014 | Natural Medicine

While fundraising costs, education, and patient and community services seem legitimate enough, the administrative costs are the most suspect.

Any ‘non-profit’ organization that dedicates six figure salaries to its officers should raise a red flag of concern:

  • Jane H. Gilbert – President and CEO – $339,475.00
  • Daniel M. Reznikov – Chief Financial Officer – $201,260.00
  • Steve Gibson – Chief Public Policy Officer – $182,862.00
  • Kimberly Maginnis – Chief of Care Services Officer – $160,646.00
  • Lance Slaughter – Chief Chapter Relations and Development Officer – $152,692.00
  • Michelle Keegan – Chief Development Officer – $178,744.00
  • John Applegate – Association Finance Officer – $118.726.00
  • David Moses – Director of Planned Giving – $112,509.00
  • Carrie Munk – Chief Communications and Marketing Officer – $142,875.00
  • Patrick Wildman – Director of Public Policy – $112,358.00
  • Kathi Kromer – Director of State Advocacy – $110,661.00

Even if 100% of the donations went into researching the causes of ALS and finding a much needed cure, the reality is that the already $99 million dollars the ALS Association claims it has committed to “find effective treatments and a cure” has gone mostly to pharmaceutical interventions – interventions that require multi-million dollar investments in human clinical studies (requiring close to a billion dollars be spent up front to fund these patented chemicals and biological), are almost entirely patented, explicitly for-profit medicines, and which can not provide help to those who are suffering from ALS, right here, right now.

Even more concerning is that there is a huge body of research published in peer-reviewed journals that indicates that there are over 60 natural substances that can be used right now to alleviate suffering from the condition.  Our ALS research page is teeming with highly compelling studies that show natural interventions – from simple dietary intervention to cost-effective and safe nutritional supplementation – can be used right now to help those in need.

You can view the entire database on our free-to-access natural ALS interventions page, which covers not only 60+ natural substances with proven utility, but problem substances – chemicals and drugs – and therapeutic actions – from yoga to deep breathing – that can provide patients of ALS immediate tools and strategies to take back control of their health immediately.

Let’s zoom in to some of these compelling studies so you can see how clearly the ALS foundation’s fund-raising efforts are out of sync with the already well-known natural interventions available today:

  • Vitamin E: “CONCLUSION: A high intake of PUFAs [polyunsaturated fatty acids] and vitamin E is associated with a 50-60% decreased risk of developing ALS, and these nutrients appear to act synergistically.”
  • Smoking Cessation: “After adjusting for age, sex, region and education, ever having smoked cigarettes was associated with an increase in risk for ALS [70% increased risk].”
  • Reducing Lead Exposure: “ALS was also associated with blood and bone lead levels, with a 1.9-fold increase in risk for each mug/dl increment in blood lead and a 2.3- to 3.6-fold increase for each doubling of bone lead.”
  • Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin): “To develop a symptomatic treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, we compared the effects of ultrahigh-dose and low-dose (25 and 0.5 mg/day, intramuscularly, for 14 days) methylcobalamin on averaged compound muscle action potential amplitudes (CMAPs) in a double-blind trial. No significant changes in CMAP amplitude were found in 12 patients who had the low-dose treatment at either 2 or 4 weeks after start of treatment. By contrast, 12 patients assigned to the ultrahigh-dose group demonstrated a significant increase at 4 weeks. This method may provide a clinically useful measure to improve or retard muscle wasting, if a larger extended trial fulfills its promise.”

Another highly promising B12 study found, using 25 mg/day of methylcobalamin, found: “In the long-term effect of methylcobalamin (50 mg/day i.m., twice a week), the survival time (or the period to become respirator-bound) was significantly longer in the treated group than in the untreated.”

  • Progesterone: “Increased PROG was observed in spinal onset and slow progression patients.”
  • Acupuncture: “Significant neurological improvement in two patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis after 4 weeks of treatment with acupuncture injection point therapy using enercel.”
  • Vitamin D: “Eighty-one percent of patients had a vitamin D level lower than 30 ng/mL and 43% had a vitamin D level lower than 20 ng/mL.”
  • Whey protein: “Patients in the treatment group [whey protein] presented weight gain, increased body mass index (BMI), increased arm muscle area and circumference, higher albumin, white blood cell and total lymphocyte counts, and reduced creatine-kinase, aspartate aminotransferase and alanine aminotransferase.”

We should mention that one of the most concerning signals in the biomedical literature today is on relationship between the cholesterol-lowering category of drugs known as statins and ALS.[1][2] An ALS-like syndrome has been described in statin drug users, which has received virtually no attention within the conventional medical establishment, nor the mainstream media – it’s willing, and highly funded lapdog. It comes no surprise to us, as we have extensively documented the neurotoxicity of statins in our statin research project which has identified over 300 adverse health effects in this drug class – here are 54 studies on the topic.  Also, clearly, the brain is composed largely of cholesterol.

Suppressing it’s production, therefore, interferes with the most basic building-blocked required for neurological health: this is a no-brainer (pun intended).

Here is the kicker: The ALS associations’ corporate sponsors include the following cholesterol-lowering drug manufacturers:

  • Pfizer: Atorstatin (Lipitor)
  • Merck: Simvastatin (Zocor)
  • Isis Pharmaceuticals (Mipomersen)

It is time to come to terms with ALS, Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and all the other so-called “neurodegenerative diseases.” Instead of enshrining symptoms into reified disease-categories as monolithic, idiopathic, entities fleshed out in esoteric Greek or Latin terminology, which further concretizes the false notion that we are powerless against these ‘conditions’, let’s acknowledge that they all form part of the spectrum of brain damage associated conditions endemic to the post-modern, post-industrial era. Do we want to cure these conditions? If so, let’s start by acknowledging that damage to the human brain is now a universal experience – rather, it is only a matter of what degree you are experiencing it.  Avoiding chemical and radiation exposures, avoiding nutritional deficiencies and/or incompatibilities – this is how take back control of our brain health.

Please consider that the best way to help ALS patients is to spread awareness of the already known man made causes and natural solutions for this condition. We are making available our free ALS research guide for immediate download so that folks can easily obtain solutions today: Download our FREE ALS research PDF NOW!

References

[1] Beatrice A Golomb, Edwin K Kwon, Sabrina Koperski, Marcella A Evans. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis-like conditions in possible association with cholesterol-lowering drugs: an analysis of patient reports to the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Statin Effects Study. Drug Saf. 2009;32(8):649-61. PMID: 19591530

[2] I Ralph Edwards, Kristina Star, Anne Kiuru. Statins, neuromuscular degenerative disease and an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis-like syndrome: an analysis of individual case safety reports from vigibase. Drug Saf. 2007;30(6):515-25. PMID: 17536877

Article Contributed by Sayer Ji, Founder of www.GreenMedInfo.com

Sayer Ji is an author, researcher, lecturer, and advisory board member of the National Health Federation. He founded Greenmedinfo.com in 2008 in order to provide the world an open access, evidence-based resource supporting natural and integrative modalities. It is internationally recognized as the largest and most widely referenced health resource of its kind.

      Most people get ice dumped on them AND donate, just saying since the picture is saying otherwise. Don’t know much about that whole 73% thing. Could be true, might be true, but I don’t see legitimate facts or sources backing it up. Just because a bunch of random information and a pie chart is posted online doesn’t mean it’s true. I could write something like “In 2006 more that 700,000 bears were hunted for their pelts and the meat was ground up as a filler for hamburger meat” and a bunch of people will buy into it and pass it around, especially if I put it on a picture with a clever caption.
      Just saying, instead of being sheep and automatically believing everything you read, do some research of your own first. I know I am, it led me to this site. I’ve still not found any hard evidence other than a bunch of sentences on a webpage. No source of any of this info has been found so far, though I’m still looking.

      • Jude

        The pie chart is on the als site. I only see 7 percent for admin, then there is some for research, some for fundraising, 19 percent for patient and comunity service, a big chunk for public and professional education, whatever that means. But there is a source. Just not one saying that ALL the 73 percent goes to the salaries. I think admin is the people who work there. Honestly I don’t give a shit anymore, the people who do this are spreading awareness, but its becoming a hassel because now you have all these dicks who want to piss on the parade because its wastes water, which in most states where its being performed, is pretty much infinitely rescourced. I agree that california should hold off because of the drought. But what does using water in america have to do with the water in africa? Are we pouring it out of the faucet and flying it over to them? No? Then who gives a fuck. Really, people are suffering from this disease and your worried a bout pouring out a bucket of clean water, why does there always have to be a negative nancy in everything? Esp if it is highly supported and doing well….

        • blakmira

          But even if 100% of this $80 million went towards “research” there would never, ever be a cure — not from Big Pharma’s toxic synthetic drugs, that is. Why do you think all of these drugs have so many horrific side effects? Why do you think they haven’t found one single cure for one single disease yet after over decades of “research”?
          CEO’s of pharma companies have even publicly admitted these drugs are basically useless while insisting that they are increasing “survival” — what a pathetic excuse for treatment. The real cures are found in the plant world. But you’ll never hear that from Big Pharma and the blind followers of allopathic medicine.

          • ELVIS CEASER

    • blakmira

      I applaud this article’s questioning of these fraudulent Pink Ribbon charities but it is severely lacking the mentioning of any real cures — which are found in centuries-old medicine utilizing plants and herbs, detoxification therapies and raw living-food diets…. what the followers of Big Pharma like to submerge and ridicule as “alternative” treatments.

      Yes, they are an alternative to their poison and/or mutilate solutions and they actually cure instead of keeping a disease state chronic or making it even worse — which is the best they’ve been able to do with their nasty pharmaceuticals.

      What these supporters of medical research don’t bother to question is that there has been and never will be a cure found in testing various toxic chemicals on first animals in vivisection labs and then human guinea pigs. All this $80 million has done is make Big Pharma even bigger and more powerful. It’s already hard enough to find information on plant medicine in Internet searches — the pharma drug sites overpower all else in the results.
      Thanks alot, ice bucket idiots.

    • Marty Murray

      Another good resource for natural ways to solve als is this film in production. Once completed it will include interviews of people who have solved als and of professionals who were involved. https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/healing-als-mnd-lou-gehrig-s-disease

    • Amanda Philip

    • jerry

