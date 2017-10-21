7 Health Benefits Of Organic Peppers

You already know that peppers add great taste to your favorite dishes. You might not know what superior healing agents organic peppers can be and how much they can promote your health. I’d like to tell you just how much delicious organic hot peppers can do for you.

Plant compounds called capsaicinoids create the heat in peppers when it touches your mucous membranes.

Different peppers produce a slightly different burn, from mild to very hot. The hottest peppers of the genus capsaicin, such as cayenne and jalapeño peppers, produce a sensation of fire in your mouth.

When that fire hits, your mouth sends a signal to your brain which releases natural pain relievers and endorphins. It’s good to go for the burn, but do so in moderation.

Cayenne is a very popular hot pepper. Its long pod and biting seeds boost fiery flavor and support your immune system too. Specifically, the vitamin A, or beta-carotene, in cayenne and other organic peppers protects your digestive system and wards off infections.

Fresh or lightly cooked red peppers such as cayenne also contain vitamins E, C, and B complex vitamins.

Health Benefits of Organic Peppers

Capsaicin rich cayenne and other hot peppers help to:

Reduce Redness and Swelling You can potentially redness and swelling from sore muscles and bones with the natural properties in organic peppers. Ease the Common Cold Organic peppers clear out congested mucus membranes in the nose and lungs and cause sweating which is one way your body eliminates toxins. Soothe and Balance Your Stomach Added to your diet, organic peppers help improve digestion by stimulating the flow of stomach secretions and eliminating the discomfort of excess gas. Support Blood Circulation Hot peppers such as cayenne stimulate blood flow naturally. Promote Healthy Lipid Profiles Acting as a thinning agent, organic peppers help dissolve fibrin, the insoluble protein that builds up in your blood vessels which might cause blood clots. Control Your Weight By activating your digestion, organic hot peppers can reduce your appetite by making you feel full faster. Function as an Anti-oxidant The beta-carotene in cayenne and other organic peppers works as an antioxidant that counteracts the damage caused by free radicals.

One of the hottest peppers, the small, red-hot habanero, provides exceptional health benefits, too. The oils in these peppers put fiery heat and flavor into Tex-Mex dishes while doing some amazing things for your overall health.

In addition to the benefits listed above, habanero peppers can also help:

Trigger endorphins

Lower triglycerides

Supports circulation

Promotes normal, balanced blood pressure

Fight potential heart disease

Green, bullet-shaped jalapeños are medium-hot peppers, and they also offer all the health giving advantages of the hotter capsaicin rich peppers, with a slightly milder flavor.

Not So Hot Peppers

Very mild and sweet organic peppers have plenty of health benefits, too. Dark green poblanos and red, green, and yellow bell peppers offer the benefits of high fiber, and they’re low in fat, calories, and sodium.

These peppers are great replacements for salt in your diet, and they offer the bonus of boosting your metabolism to burn fat.

Note: Eating hot peppers in excess may irritate your intestinal tract, from top to bottom, so practice restraint. Also, handle the hotter peppers carefully because the heat can transfer from your fingers to your nose and eyes, causing discomfort.

Submit your review 1 2 3 4 5 Check this box to confirm you are human. Submit Cancel Create your own review 7 Health Benefits Of Organic Peppers Average rating: 0 reviews