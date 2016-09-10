9/12... The Need for Truth

|

This Sunday our nation will once again be in mourning (and that’s OK) for the victims of 9/11/01. They will bring out the honor guards and the flags will be prominent everywhere. Yet, what will once again be missing is the voice for truth… of what really transpired that fateful morning. You all remember that terrible morning… Junior Bush should. He sat there in that elementary school classroom for some time after knowing that not one but two planes crashed into the twin towers. His handlers, and more importantly, the Secret Service, seemed to not think he was in imminent danger, even though his itinerary was publicized well in advance. Well, enough of that mere one bit of evidence within a litany of facts about what did not happen that morning in September: That a bunch of Islamic fanatics carried out this suicide mission against our nation all by their lonesome… if at all.

This writer was introduced to the ‘Oswald did not act alone or at all’ theories and facts about November 22, 1963 by Playboy magazine’s interview of Jim Garrison in October of 1967. As a teenager who to that point only cared about sports and girls (not necessarily in that order)I was shocked into becoming a newly ordained ‘ onspiracy theorist’ … and that continues my whole adult life. Thus, when 9/11 occurred, at first I was both ‘numb and dumb’ to any sort of heinous conspiracy. Thank goodness for the independent and alternative media, which investigated the ‘cracks’ in the government version of things that day. Over the years many researchers, too many to note here, have done the grunt work and put out books and reports on 9/11 Truth: Mounting Evidence by Paul Rea PhD., 9/11 The New Pearl Harbor by David Ray Griffin, The 9/11 Toronto Report by James Gourley, Journal of 9/11 Studies by Kevin Ryan… just to touch the tip of the iceberg. When the obviously tainted 9/11 Commission published their findings (if one can call them that) one of the commission counsels, a Democrat it turns out, was being interviewed on C-Span by the ‘fair and balanced ‘ Brian Lamb, who once worked for the Nixon White House by the way. This writer actually got on air with a question. I asked the guest how it was possible that Washington DC, the most heavily guarded city in the world, with missile batteries and Andrews AFB right there, could allow that plane (those at 9/11 Truth know it was not the plane they said it was, if a plane at all) could have reached the Pentagon? Lamb jumped in and asked that if I was Vice President Cheney, and had the power, would I have had the jets take down that plane in mid air. I told him that knowing that the plane was not responding to radio contact, continually, and knowing that two other planes had just done the deed in NYC, as the one in power I would have had no choice but to make the unfortunate order to shoot it down. Somewhere in the midst of that answer he had cut me off so no one heard my response.

The link to the 9/11 Truth conspiracy movement is the 1997 Project for the New American Century, a think tank and then report influenced by its two founders William Kristol and Robert Kagan, better known by the label Neo Cons. Kagan, interestingly enough, is the husband of Victoria Nuland, Obama and Miss Killary’s Assistant Sec. of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. Many believe she will be Miss Killary’s Sec. of State if elected (and Clinton most likely will be elected… the Neo Cons support her). Nuland is the war hawk who was ‘front and center’ in goading the Ukraine Neo Nazi movement to oust their ‘Russian leaning’ leader a few years ago. She succeeded. She also wants to see us take a more ‘pro active’ role in ousting Assad in Syria. Getting back to her Neo Con husband Bob, he and his crew of war hawks like Junior Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld and Wolfowitz to name but a few, were the guys involved in PNAC in ’97. The same crew that instigated the worst action our nation has taken in perhaps a century: The illegal and immoral invasion and occupation of Iraq! As anyone with half a brain will realize, if not for 9/11 NO invasion of Iraq… period!!

This is why the 9/11 Truth movement is so vital to having us finally pull back this empire and reinstate it as a democratic republic. True progressives and true conservatives need to stand together on this matter… before the greedy and evil ones totally implode our nation and this whole planet!

