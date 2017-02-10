Who Actually Funded Berkeley Riots vs. Who is Getting Blamed (VIDEO)

Thanks to hundreds of emails released by Wikileaks, and several of James O’Keefe’s operatives who managed to infiltrate the Democrat Party at the highest levels and catch them on film, the American people got to see first hand throughout the 2016 election how the Democrats and the far-left do not hesitate when it comes to using violence to further their political agenda, and then get their lackeys in the mainstream media to help them shift the blame onto Republicans using various off the wall and baseless accusations.

This past week Milo Yiannopoulos, a conservative writer for Breitbart news, was supposed to be a guest speaker at UC Berkeley, however Berkeley’s campus police had to halt the event when over 150 “protestors” (aka domestic terrorists), began violently rioting, assaulting people, causing property damage, and setting large fires, and all because they did not agree with Milo politically.

In the wake of that fiasco, Berkeley’s Robert Reich had the nerve to go on CNN and claim the organizers of the riot were most likely Milo Yiannopoulos and Breitbart News, and that the violence was orchestrated as part of a big publicity stunt to help Donald Trump strip the University (COUGH) of federal funds. WHAT?!?!? For Reich to say such a thing, just shows what an utterly shameless and despicable human being (COUGH) he is. For those who don’t know, Reich is the Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley and Senior Fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economics, and he also served as Secretary of Labor during the Clinton administration (shock right?).

Sadly, Robert Reich is not the only member of Berkeley’s faculty with a very warped sense of reality. In the last few days it has also come to light that Dabney Miller, another Berkeley faculty member, beat a student showing support for Donald Trump to a pulp, took pictures of the bloodied student while he was curled up in a fetal position on the sidewalk, and then posted the pictures to his Twitter account. And these lunatics wonder why President Trump is talking about taking away federal funds? Seriously?

The following video summarizes who was really behind the riots, and it shouldn’t come as a shock to learn that the group responsible, The Global Alliance for Justice, gets a large percentage of its financing from George Soros by way of his non-profit organization known as The Tides Foundation. Go figure right? Who would have thought George Soros was involved? Don’t expect to hear a word of this from the mainstream media…

The left-wing group that helped organize the violent shut down of the Milo Yiannopoulos event at the University of California, Berkeley on Wednesday is backed by a progressive charity that is in turn funded by George Soros, the city of Tucson, a major labor union and several large companies.

The Global Alliance for Justice, based in Tucson, is listed as an organizer and fiscal sponsor for Refuse Fascism, a communist group that encouraged left-wingers to shut down the Yiannopoulos event.



…While it is unclear whether those who carried out the violence were paid to do so, the benefactors of the Alliance for Global Justice — and Refuse Fascism — are listed online.

According to its most recent 990 tax form, Alliance for Global Justice (AfGJ) received $2.2 million in funding for the fiscal year ending in March 2016.

One of the group’s biggest donors is the Tides Foundation, a non-profit funded by billionaire progressive philanthropist George Soros. Tides gave AfGJ $50,000.

Other notable donors include the city of Tucson and the United Steel Workers labor union. The former gave $10,000 to AfGJ while the latter contributed $5,000.

Charities associated with several major corporations also donated. Patagonia.org, the outdoor apparel and equipment company, gave $40,000. The Ben & Jerry Foundation, the charity associated with the ice cream maker, gave $20,000. And Lush Cosmetic gave $43,950.

Another bit of irony is seen in the $5,000 contribution from the Peace Development Fund, a group that claims to support organizations that fight for human rights and social justice.

Another major donation came from a group that was chaired by Hillary Clinton during the 1980s. The New World Foundation gave $52,000 to AfGJ.

Yahoo reproted:

This article first appeared on RobertReich.org.

The events at Berkeley Wednesday night have been a boon to Milo Yiannopoulos, of Breitbart News, and to Steve Bannon, formerly head of Breitbart News and now Trump’s consigliere.

As you may know, on Wednesday night, February 1, Berkeley gave Yiannopoulos a major forum to spout his racist and misogynistic vitriol. But police had to cancel the talk because about 150 masked agitators threw Molotov cocktails, smashed windows where Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak and threw rocks and fireworks at the police – delivering made-for-TV images of a riot.

According to a promotional Breitbart story that ran before the event, Yiannopoulos was going to “ call for the withdrawal of federal grants and the prosecution of university officials who endanger their students with their policies.”

Which is exactly what Trump did via tweet early the next morning:: “If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view — NO FEDERAL FUNDS?”

Thursday night, Yiannopoulos had a friendly interview on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” – a show that, according to the Washington Post, has ridden anger at left-wing activism into best-in-class prime time ratings.

Yiannopoulos wasn’t asked about the content of the speech that was shut down. The conversation focused instead on how Berkeley proved the point that the Left was ceding its right to federal grants by cracking down on free speech.

Protesters on February 1, 2017 in Berkeley, California. Robert Reich asks, were Milo Yiannopoulos and Brietbart News in cahoots with the agitators, in order to lay the groundwork for a Trump crackdown on universities and their federal funding? Elijah Nouvelage/Getty

Which raises the possibility that Yiannopoulos and Brietbart were in cahoots with the agitators, in order to lay the groundwork for a Trump crackdown on universities and their federal funding.

Thursday night on CNN, I said “I wouldn’t bet against” that possibility. Almost immediately an indignant article appeared in Breitbart News, misleadingly headlined “Robert Reich Lies, Claims Breitbart News Organized Berkeley Riots.”

Hmmm. Connect these dots:

(1) Yinnopoulos writes for Breitbart News, which Steve Bannon – Trump’s strategy director – ran before joining Trump.

(2) Before Yiannopoulos speaks at Berkeley, Breitbart publishes an article saying that Yiannopoulos will call for the withdrawal of federal grants and the prosecution of university officials who endanger their students with their policies.

(3) Berkeley opens its doors to Yiannopoulos, but campus police have to cancel the event because of masked agitators.

(4) Hours later, Trump issues a misleading tweet, accusing the university of not allowing free speech and promoting violence against innocent people with different views and threatening to withhold federal funds.

(5) The next night, Yiannopoulos on Fox News says the incident proves that universities like Berkeley don’t deserve federal grants by cracking down on free speech.

(6) That same night, on CNN, I raise the possibility that Yiannopoulos and Breitbart could have been collaborating with the agitators – saying “I wouldn’t bet against it.” This generates a belligerent column in Breitbart with a misleading headline calling me a liar for claiming that Breitbart News organized the riots.

I don’t want to add to the conspiratorial musings of so many about this very conspiratorial administration, but it strikes me there may be something worrying going on here.

I wouldn’t bet against it.

Robert Reich is the chancellor’s professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, and a senior fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies. He served as secretary of labor in the Clinton administration, and Time magazine named him one of the 10 most effective Cabinet secretaries of the 20th century. He has written 14 books, including the best-sellers Aftershock, The Work of Nations and Beyond Outrage and, most recently, Saving Capitalism. He is also a founding editor of The American Prospect magazine, chairman of Common Cause, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and co-creator of the award-winning documentary Inequality for All.

