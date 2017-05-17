Advanced Tactical Censorship (VIDEO)

I’ve been documenting for a while now how YOU my friends could be wasting your time in comment sections on the internet. The new tactic has become not showing your comments. You can’t see them, but no one else can see your posts. One possible sign of this could be when you don’t get any replies back from posted comments. I had wasted countless days of online activism before I discovered this covert tactic. The comment sections ARE the REAL battlefields and the MISOC Brigades are terrified.

In my activism, I have resorted to multiple IDs, email accounts and 2 browsers (Firefox and Chrome) one where I’m logged in and one where I’m logged off to verify that my postings are not getting deleted or not posted at all. It is a constant battle. The MISOC censorship brigades, the military’s Secret Brand of fake news and professional comment deleters are working overtime to manually delete specific and individual comments and you need to be aware of this to be an effective online activist. I have personally run into professional military trolls online and AI bots that don’t know how to competently argue with a human without crashing or exposing themselves.