Breaking News

Advanced Tactical Censorship (VIDEO)

Posted by
Date:
in: Internet Censorship, Multimedia, Protestors & Activists, US News

Advanced Tactical Censorship (VIDEO) | tactical-censorship | Internet Censorship Multimedia Protestors & Activists US News

I’ve been documenting for a while now how YOU my friends could be wasting your time in comment sections on the internet. The new tactic has become not showing your comments. You can’t see them, but no one else can see your posts. One possible sign of this could be when you don’t get any replies back from posted comments. I had wasted countless days of online activism before I discovered this covert tactic. The comment sections ARE the REAL battlefields and the MISOC Brigades are terrified.

In my activism, I have resorted to multiple IDs, email accounts and 2 browsers (Firefox and Chrome) one where I’m logged in and one where I’m logged off to verify that my postings are not getting deleted or not posted at all. It is a constant battle. The MISOC censorship brigades, the military’s Secret Brand of fake news and professional comment deleters are working overtime to manually delete specific and individual comments and you need to be aware of this to be an effective online activist. I have personally run into professional military trolls online and AI bots that don’t know how to competently argue with a human without crashing or exposing themselves.

Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles!

Advanced Tactical Censorship (VIDEO) | pf-icon | Internet Censorship Multimedia Protestors & Activists US News Print Friendly
Submit your review
1
2
3
4
5
Submit
     
Cancel

Create your own review

Advanced Tactical Censorship
Average rating:  
 0 reviews

About The Author

Waldemar Perez is a Mechanical Engineer who worked for the Department of Defense and a military contractor. He is an independent researcher, political atheist and an on-line activist living in the Pacific Northwest. His interests include, finance, secret human experimentation, modern day eugenics, covert medicine, geopolitics, false flag operations, mainstream media as a weapon of war, high-tech propaganda tactics (like the use of actors and staged massacres to manipulate public opinion), 9/11, police militarization and other conspiracies of the shadow government and the elite. As an activist his passion includes exposing the lies and deceptions of the deep state and educating the public on key historical facts not well advertised to the public like Operation Northwoods. His Youtube channel Verify Events Research covers a wide variety of subjects.

Related posts

  • Doccus

    They’ve been doing this to me for a while. I’d say 99% of all my comments are scrubbed. I can’t tell which because I can see them, but nobody else can. It’s because of my p0L1t1kal truth and chr!st1an comments that do it. even masking my b.u.zz. words doesn’t always work so I’ve given up leaving comments for the most part. They win 🙁

  • elbustaroyjetspeekerson

    Psssst….It’s “Disqus(t)”….

Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles!

Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles!

Save