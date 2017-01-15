Think the Aftermath of the Election Was Bad? Wait Until Inauguration Day

After Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton and was elected the next president of the United States, all hell broke loose in America. Stars took to the airwaves to weep and rend their hair. Schools actually shut down and offered counseling. Protests blocked roadways. Some of the protests devolved into riots, and organizations funded by George Soros added fuel to those fires.

Violence and hatred spread like a pandemic virus.

Then, things settled down, although the defeated liberals were still unhappy. Cities went back to normal, and anti-Trump vitriol returned mainly to its verbal form, (with a few horrifying exceptions, discussed below.)

But maybe they were just saving their energy for the inauguration on the 20th.

People have been talking about making Inauguration Day the biggest protest in the history of the United States, but plans seem to be escalating. (Go here to get a free guide that will help you to prepare for unrest if it comes your way. You’ll also get updates on the fluid situation. )

Some people are planning joking about a real life Purge, modeled after the movies of the same name. In the movies, for a 12 hour period every year, all bets are off. All laws are suspended. All emergency services are canceled. People are completely free to do whatever they want, including to seek retribution and vengeance from anyone who has wronged them. Lots of folks lock down and try to hang in until morning, while others go out for a gleeful night of murder, vandalism, and mayhem.

Piper McGowan of The Daily Sheeple found a motherlode of unsettling tweets from liberals who seem ready to go out on Inauguration and do their own version of a Purge. She wrote:

…apparently lots of people in the Twitterverse can, and many have declared that Trump’s inauguration day on January 20, 2017, will be a real life Purge. Some of these statements come complete with cute little weapon icons like swords and knives. What’s eerie about this (besides all of it) is that the first Purge was the lowest budget film to hit the top of the box office charts since 1988 grossing $90 million. It was a huge commercial success. People loved it, spawning two sequels so far. The third one that came out in July 2016 called The Purge: Election Year had a president character who just so happened to play it a lot like Trump in what people in the film claim was an “accident” (yeah right) — complete with the tagline “Keep America Great.”

Go check out the full article to see the Tweets. There are dozens, if not hundreds, just like them.

While this is supposed to be a hilarious joke, I think there’s a little bit of seriousness in it.

The left has done everything possible to delegitimize Trump’s presidency before it even begins. The aftermath of the election was violent and bloody. Many people since have been violently beaten for being Trump supporters. Heck, some got beaten just for being white, like the special needs young man who was forced to say “F*ck white people” and “F*ck Trump” during a horrifying live-streamed torture session.

Do you honestly think that things will just magically settle down after the Inauguration?

You need to get prepared for the possibility that the 20th and the 21st could be some of the most violent days that America has ever faced.

Go here to get a free bundle of e-books and checklists to help you get prepped. Titles include How to Stay Safe When Chaos Erupts in America and A Quick-Start Guide for New Preppers Who Want to be Ready RIGHT NOW. These won’t cost you a penny but don’t delay. If you wait until the last minute to prepare, you’ll be out there in the thick of things, when everyone else has the same idea.

I don’t think that most people are going to go full-on Purge, but I do expect some riots. Heck, some people are seriously talking about an Inauguration Day revolution.

The trouble with protests and riots is that things can escalate quickly and dramatically. If things go south, your family depends on you to be ready.

Article first appeared at DaisyLuther.com