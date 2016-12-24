Breaking News

Alex Jones Stop Lying! InfoWars Pushes ‘Shooting’ Hoax (VIDEO)

Why does Alex Jones (Infowars) keep telling obvious lies and pretending fake shootings are ‘real?’ Doesn’t Alex Jones realize that if he keeps lying, his audience will switch to other channels and abandon Infowars?

Most recently, the Russian Ambassador (Andrey Karlov) got fake-killed by fake shooter “Mevlut Mert Altintas” in Turkey. But Alex Jones says “the killing is real,” even though it’s an obvious hoax and poorly staged.

Alex Jones keep supporting the CIA narrative of false flags and shooting hoaxes — also called ‘fake news.’

Rather than dismiss Alex Jones as a ‘gatekeeper’ and shrug our shoulders, what steps can we take to alter the course of Infowars toward exposing truth?


Barry Soetoro

(Part 2: How to Control Infowars: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1dhc…

Watch Alex Jones claim the Russian Ambassador shooting hoax is “real”: https://youtu.be/gvyi-hatkla?t=30m2s

Infowars scrubs their own sandy hook article: https://youtu.be/woity2f7hfu?t=53m21s

For updates, subscribe to ‘barry soetoro’ channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/ucgzi…

    • Mark Baumann

      What? The Russian Ambassador shooting is a hoax?
      Please provide the data so we can all be enlightened to this breaking news.