Alleged US Airstrikes on ISIS Miss Hitting Them Every Time

America has superior intelligence, able to pinpoint locations to target. It has smart bombs able to strike them with deadly accuracy. So how come its alleged war on ISIS fails to hit its sites? Simple! It’s supporting the scourge it claims to oppose. It backs all terrorist groups in Syria and elsewhere, part of its imperial strategy.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman General Igor Konashenkov blasted Washington for bombing Syrian infrastructure and government sites, not ISIS or other terrorist groups as claimed, saying:

“Outgoing CIA head Brennan is well aware of the fact that long before the start of the Russian campaign, the international coalition has been systematically destroying Syria’s economic infrastructure to weaken the legitimate government as much as possible, heedless of burdens for civilians resulting in millions of refugees.”

Konashenkov commented following Brennan’s despicable Big Lie, claiming “(w)hat the Russians have done in Syria in terms of some of the scorched-earth policy that they have pursued that have led to devastation and thousands upon thousands of innocent deaths.”

He could barely contain himself. Since US-led “coalition” warplanes began bombing Syria and Iraq in 2014, many thousands of civilians in both countries were massacred – coverup and denial keeping major war crimes under wraps.

“(T)he coalition has not attacked oil facilities captured by Daesh, which allowed the terrorists to make tens of millions of dollars per month through illicit oil trade and recruit mercenaries from all over the world,” Konashenkov added. “Sooner or later one will be held accountable for it. That is why Mr. Brennan’s attempt to cushion the blow will hardly help. (He’s) well aware of the real results of Russia’s actions in Syria.”

Russian air power helped Syrian and allied ground forces liberate over 12,000 square km of US-supported terrorists’ held territory, including nearly 500 populated areas.

By excluding America from trilateral Russian, Iranian and Turkish talks, a December 30 ceasefire agreement was successfully concluded – peace talks to begin in Astana, Kazakhstan on January 23 if things go as planned. All parties genuinely interested in conflict resolution are welcome to participate.

“(A)ll major (post-WW II wars were unleashed by Washington on phony pretexts) in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan…Libya (Syria, Yemen, Ukraine and Palestine complicit with Israel), all of them accompanied and ended by the destruction of the countries’ economic infrastructure by the US Air Force,” Konashenkov explained. “And it is hardly a coincidence that companies close to the CIA and the Pentagon always were the first to offer their services in rebuilding the major economic facilities.”

America and its rogue allies excel at causing mass slaughter, destruction and human misery – nothing else!