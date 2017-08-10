Would America Dare Attack North Korea?

In April, Trump warned “(i)f China is not going to solve North Korea, we will. That is all that I am telling you.”

Several times he indicated he’ll use all means at his disposal against Pyongyang, including military force.

Rex Tillerson earlier said war is one of various options on the table in dealing with its government. Days earlier he indicated Washington is willing to talk with its officials if they abandon their nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

National Security Advisor McMaster threatened North Korea with war earlier – again on Saturday, saying all options are on the table, including what he called “preventive war” – US naked aggression by another name.

Asked if the Trump administration is preparing for war, he said it’s an option if America is threatened – not by North Korea or any other country. Claims otherwise hype fear to justify unjustifiable aggressive wars.

Pyongyang has neither the capability or intention of striking America or any other country. Throughout its history, it never attacked one.

Washington does it all the time. Is North Korea a future target? If the country is destroyed and its leadership changed, neocons infesting Washington would lose their main pretext for maintaining troops in South Korea and Japan – both countries home to dozens of US bases.

Claiming the DPRK threatens America and regional countries is a bald-faced lie, perpetuated by Washington for decades, promoted by media scoundrels.

McMaster saying “(i)t’s impossible to overstate the danger associated with a rogue, brutal regime” turned truth on its head.

US imperial madness bears full responsibility for reckless Korean peninsula brinksmanship, risking unthinkable east Asia nuclear war, risking the lives and safety of millions of people.

McMaster saying possible US war on the DPRK depends on risks involved and legal justification rules it out on both counts.

America has no enemies except ones it invents. All wars are based on Big Lies.

All post-US WW II ones were and continue being waged illegally against countries threatening no one.

War on North Korea would likely cause a Korean peninsula holocaust, turning parts of it to smoldering ruins, likely inflicting millions of casualties – along with risking catastrophic confrontation with China and/or Russia.

Is America’s rage for war reckless enough to attack nuclear armed North Korea anyway, crossing a potential red line of no return if launched?

