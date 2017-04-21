America’s Secret Civil War (CIA vs. Citizens)

I can tell you from firsthand eyewitness experience, that there has been a secret, “under the table”, civil war in America for a very long time, perhaps since the end of the historical first “American Civil War” circa 1865, as the modern political “Red and Blue” map clearly denotes the almost identical dividing lines in the “United” States, from that time until now. It is as if the quest of the defeated in 1865 has somehow morphed, over the succeeding century, into an unspoken, yet very real, struggle for the very same controlling power of the nation, from that long ago day when an official surrender was given, up until this very present hour, when it has steadfastly been quietly and incrementally revoked. The question is, just who are these two sides of this new hidden battle for our nation and what are their objectives?

The first American civil war was fought over “States Rights”, in that past case, for the “right” to own another man. As morally objectionable as such a notion is, what is forgotten is the greater argument and question of who holds the supremacy of governorship over the affairs of individual choice, a central “federal” government located hundreds or thousands of miles away from such specialized persons, or a local leadership, more in tune with the topography and personal needs of the relevant citizenry? Logic, it seems, would dictate that a person directly situated in a specific locale would have optimum objectivity over the ruling of their own area, rather than a bureaucrat far away without such insight, experience, or visitation. Why then is our country governed the other way around?

Greed for power and control is the only answer.

While slavery is a form of attritional genocide that should be put and end to at all cost regardless of borders, once such a fire is put out and clarity of thought is restored to the populous from this barbaric “way of life” some may have wrongfully felt was “normal”, there is no reason whatsoever why micro-neighborhood committees should not thereafter be restored as having the ultimate supremacy over the daily affairs of their local citizens. If they choose to have a “gun free” local zone, then that should be their right to institute and enforce. If they choose to allow “open carry” pistols, likewise it should be their local right, rather than a city, state, or “federal” official to dictate to them how to live their private lives from far away.

The fact is, if giving millionaires and billionaires tax cuts stimulates the economy, I suppose by them having extra money to then go out and hire more butlers, thusly “trickling down” their prosperity to the middle class, then doling out money directly to the middle class would likewise “trickle up” to the millionaires and billionaires who own all of the manufacturing companies anyway, from which the middle class would then be giving their new money to in extra spending, purchasing such commodities from the businesses the rich own, thusly benefiting them as well, just in a reversed fashion, which benefits the most first, rather than the influential few. If electricity can flow left to right down a copper wire, then it can certainly flow right to left down the very same wire! Shouldn’t the government want to benefit the largest number of persons first with its extra cash, rather than merely the affluent minority elite? The total monetary amount recently used to “bail out” corrupt failing banks amounted to the same as giving every American citizen over the age of eighteen five thousand dollars. Would this not have greatly benefited the economy with this extra spending, as well as benefited the largest number of people possible during the economic crisis? Why then, was this not done ???

The simple fact is, the “federal government” (whatever or whoever that is) is not truly interested in protecting or blessing the average citizen. If they were, then they would not have banned GMO labeling, even though a whopping 90% of Americans wanted it. (Has 90% of us ever agreed on anything ? . . . And yet still to NO AVAIL !!! )

Just as electricity can as easily flow from left to right as right to left down a copper wire, government could be run with the exact opposite methodology as “head down”, instead, “feet up”, starting with neighborhood councils having the supremacy, then city government, then county, then state, then lastly “federal”, who would merely serve to fill the role of international diplomacy and to coordinate state military reserves in times of war, should local militias consent, just as was the case at the time of the signing of the “Declaration of Independence”, the TRUE ideology of our country!

Who won the first American Civil War? The “north”? . . . No. . . . The “Federal Government” did. Who then, exactly, is the “Federal Government”?

As seen by the CIA assassination of past “Democratic” president John Kennedy, who threatened to “scatter to the wind” the CIA weeks before his murder by them, and by the organized CIA opposition to the present “Republican” president Donald Trump, it is NOT the Congress, Senate, President, or ANY elected official who runs the “federal” government. It is the CIA.

Who started and approved the Vietnam War with an admitted staged attack on Americans by the North Vietnamese? The President? The Congress? The Senate? No. The CIA. Who organized, approved, and meticulously staged the “moon landings”? The President? The Congress? The Senate? No. The CIA. Who de-selected recent National Security Advisor Michael Flynn? The President? The Congress? The Senate? No. The CIA, as Michael Flynn also intended to “scatter to the wind” this dangerous, un-American, rogue agency, so the CIA struck first and arranged to have him fired so that he could not do it.

It is amazing to me that CIA/NSA employee of three decades, William Binney, admitted that the CIA/NSA spies on the telephone conversations and emails of all Presidents, their top staff, members of Congress and the Senate, and all judges of the Supreme Court, in order to lead the government themselves by steering these individuals with blackmail and coercion . . . yet NO ONE DOES ANYTHING ABOUT IT !!!!!!!

The “federal government” ADMITS that it “lost” TEN TRILLION DOLLARS . . . yet NO ONE DOES ANYTHING ABOUT IT !!!!!!!

Guess who, years ago, bought, with this “missing” money, AT&T, Verizon, CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, the New York Times, Google, Facebook, Yahoo, Twitter, and the like, so that they could control what you think and “legally” spy on all of their customers because they own the hardware, as well as we all checked “yes” to agreeing to having our data “scanned” (READ) so that we could have their “free” services? . . . None other than the CIA.

The reason for this is simple . . . Control and Blackmail.

All presidents, and all people, whether the average citizen or members of Congress, judiciary, police, military, and the like, all have “skeletons in the closet”, past acts of indiscretion which were painstakingly recorded by the CIA/NSA for this very purpose of coercion and blackmail. When the CIA wants a President, Judge, member of Congress/Senate, Police or Military, to do their bidding, they simply blackmail them, though bribery is preferred, as this binds the subject willingly to the criminal enterprise, adding yet another person to its defense. This goes on at all levels of government down to regional metro council members, as well as in industry. All that the CIA has to do, is remind the current president of the way they dealt with Kennedy, and compliance quickly follows.

Are there any in government who love Truth more than life ???

If so, you better rally your kinsmen quickly before it is too late.

Do those who give in to this perpetual blackmail not know that they will eventually die anyway and face Eternal judgment?

They might as well die on the side of Right.

President Truman, the creator of the CIA, wanted to organize and centralize all of the “intelligence” he was receiving from various government agencies, hence his founding of the “Central Intelligence Agency”. Since then, it has splintered back into sixteen separate agencies! On his deathbed, Truman fiercely regretted his creation of the CIA saying, “It was a mistake. The CIA is equal to the Pentagon, one of which is one too many. There’s nobody keeping track of what they’re up to. The CIA has become a government all of its own, and all SECRET. They don’t have to account to ANYBODY. Something our Founding Fathers did NOT have in mind. That’s a VERY dangerous thing in a democratic society, and it’s GOT TO BE PUT A STOP TO.”

If the President, current or future, REALLY wants to “Drain the Swamp”, then they must love the Truth more than Life or Reputation. They could easily shame BOTH the CIA, and their owned propaganda media , in ONE SIMPLE MOVE, by disclosing to the public that it was THEY who staged the “moon landings”, making fools of the American public, at their expense, forever putting these disreputable entities in their proper place, the trash can, for good. In ONE executive order, disbanding ALL current “intelligence agencies” and putting them under the, slightly more levelheaded control, of the slightly less politicized military, forming a new branch thereof called “Military Intelligence”, reclaiming the rightful focus of such an agency being foreign spying, rather than domestic spying.

I have, at this hour, contacts in the military intelligence community, who inform me regularly, that there is a hidden, “under the table”, decades long, ongoing civil war between two or more factions of “Right and wrong” within the “federal” government. These factions spy on each other, have their own independent satellites and weaponry, and keep such struggles private for the perceived benefit of “continuity of government” . . . If you only knew.

I suppose all that the concerned citizen can do at this point is pray for Right to prevail and persuade, with reasons of mortality and the judgment to come, any government employees involved in this struggle to choose the side of Right and be willing to Die for it, just as our Founding Fathers were. Future generations will be forever grateful.

I will discuss this, and much more, in my highly delayed and milestone 50th episode of “Conspiracy Corner News”, linked below. Be sure to also read the numerous articles referenced for this piece, beneath the video, at the very end of this writing.

Brother Bart

