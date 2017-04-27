An Emasculated Culture in a Fema-Nazi Society

Only those who have been existing under a rock are unaware of the integral destruction of Western Civilization and fundamental values that mark the last several decades. After the endless warnings and documentation provided by some of the most perceptive thinkers of the last several generations, society ignores and even condemns the factual record of this cultural path into oblivion. What has emerged is a disturbed mental insanity that demands total allegiance to a deranged political correctness. While it is evident that the genetic traits of the heinous descendants of Eve have formed the vanguard of this macabre authoritarian mindset, the decisive responsibility for allowing and furthering this spiteful temperament, rests upon the cowardly male gender that lost the courage to hold feminists accountable for their demented state of mind.

When a civilization abdicates the inherent reculatedality of facts, the elimination of truth soon follows. The mass popular practice of establishing a singular purity of thought is promoted as having a savoir-faire that will root out old customs of conduct and replace it with a wholesomeness of adherence to a Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons society. How quaint, to watch the inane poppycock that purports to pass for social commentary in the decadent media. If your tolerance for such drivel has long ago hit the saturation point, it becomes imperative that confronting these debilitated schizoids and refuse to accept their validity as a thinking and balanced person.

The relative ease by which totalitarian conformity is swallowed by the lethargic public is appalling. Free Speech can be abolished at Berkley, while Nazi thugs practice a 21th century version of book burning. Bill O’Reilly can be ushered out of the most watched cable news/political program with not so much as a farewell. The Fox wimp siblings must succumb to the advertiser invertebrates to satisfy the demands of the collectivist opposition. And when the gutless GOP Congress allows the Progressive Gestapo to force their Globalist Marxism agenda, the minority becomes the veto proof stalwart band of state religion.

Now not all is lost. There are a few shining stars in the ferment of black holes. Now that Don Rickles has vacated the throne of “Mr. Warmth”, the indomitable Katie Hopkins is set to be crowned as the queen of mean. A gal who slings the venom of truth has a warm spot in the heart of every red blooded male.

On feminism:

“Women don’t want equal treatment, they couldn’t handle it if they got it. It’s a tough world out there. What a lot of women are actually looking for is special treatment. What women need to realise is that they have to toughen up.”

If you are in the camp of the sycophants, who believe that celebrates or media personalities are credible opinion makers, you need to check your meds. Watching a few minutes of the Joy BS on the View, or the fake news on CNN, or the delusional Mr. Maddow on MSNBC; does not provide a welcoming platform for the raw veracity that a Katie Hopkins can generate.

Even viewing the FAUX stable of bimbos and pseudo commentary “experts”, one takes away that the boundary line for discourse is severely limited to what is acceptable to Sarah and Kathryn Murdoch, than to their loyal audience, who knows that the heyday of fair and balanced has long passed away.

America has become a castrated culture ruled by a Femifascist society where “The average femanazi is a hypocritical dictator and a sexist. They tend to believe the male gender is conspiring against women and show no restraint in heaving up utter nonsense, which they refer to as ‘an argument’.”

With the utter destruction of academic integrity, institutions of higher learning have become asylums of electroshock therapy for integrating diminished government school graduates into the advanced treatment of producing social parasites. Public education is more damaging than communal isolation.

The example of a traditional social organization should alarm any sound thinking countryman. Tony Perkins argues, in Our Culture ‘Has Been Emasculated By Feminists And By The Left,’ Endangering Western Civilization.

“Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research Council, joined “Breitbart News Daily” this morning, where he told host Alex Marlow that the Boy Scouts’ recent decision to allow transgender boys to join troops and policies allowing LGBT people to serve in the military are evidence that American culture “has been emasculated by the feminists and by the left,” to the detriment of western civilization.

Perkins told Marlow that the Boy Scouts of America was “designed, initially, to turn boys into men so that they could defend the country” but that “in this almost emasculated culture in which we live, that’s a thing of another era.”

He added that “those driving this agenda have an insatiable desire to radically transform America” and the Boy Scouts’ recent move “shows that this agenda is insatiable” and “cannot be appeased.”

Do not look to any Supreme Court to codify basic Bill of Right protections in this age of cultural relativity. With the decline in IQ measurement, “psychology professor, Jan te Nijenhuis at the University of Amsterdam, says Westerners have lost an average of 14 IQ points since the Victoria Era.” Add to this dumbing down of the masses, the debasement in the culture, and the prospects that a ruled society, will adopt living law accommodations and forgo the timeless principles of common law and inherent autonomy.

For an insight review The Modern Feminist Rejection of Constitutional Government.

“Those within the modern feminist movement frequently speak the language of equal opportunity and rights, but what they are really seeking is absolute parity between the sexes in all areas of society. This view is based both on a monolithic view of what it means to be an autonomous woman, and on the belief that discriminatory socialization, power imbalances within the family and society as a whole, and pervasive gender-based violence (which both results from and reinforces power imbalances) have created a social, economic, and political system that is inherently hostile to women. On these grounds, the modern feminist movement is less interested in protecting individual freedom and rights than it is in fundamentally transforming the American public consciousness and America’s political and private institutions.”

For those that see this assessment as an affront to feminism, you may not have a proper understanding of basic human rights. Examine 10 Winning Arguments Against Radical Feminism.

1) Feminism has nothing to do with gender equality.

2) Gender isn’t a social construct.

3) Gender roles are freely chosen (or freely rejected).

4) Women are not paid less for the same work, and equal pay legislation would backfire.

5) The patriarchy is doing a terrible job of privileging men.

6) Without capitalism, there would be no feminism.

7) Feminism oppresses clueless young men.

8) Rape culture is a radical Muslim thing.

9) Defending the 2nd Amendment should be feminists’ No #1 Priority.

10) Anti-feminist women are the ultimate individualists.

How did such an absurd and extreme perversion of defining female superiority in a world of male historic accomplishment come about? Easy when you tear down the pillars of an objective achievement society and replace it with a female victimhood and an irrational egotistical dominate pretense. In essence, Feminism Is a Hate Group, “When some of the most prominent feminists and famous women make openly hateful anti-male statements, and the mainstream feminist organizations say and do nothing to distance themselves from such public statements, then it’s clear that the hatred of men has an accepted place in mainstream feminism.”

As long as the male culture refuses to confront and demolish the obscene idiocy that elevated the progressive libtards to gain public office, there can be no future for a civilized society. If men lack the guts, let’s hope women like Katie Hopkins will bring the battle to the limited venues still available, for a public dialogue. Or maybe the best you can do is watch Ann Coulter risk getting arrested for attempting to speak on the Berkeley campus.

How can any honest woman accept the incongruity and silliness of a Nancy Pelosi or a Maxine Waters to the reasonableness of a Laura Ingraham? The Totalitarian Collectivists have forsaken any moral claim on a just society. The sad cohorts of timid and chicken hearted candy-asses that close their eyes to the debauchery of our civilization are to be condemned and ostracized.

When a society is based upon censorship and exclusion, news services and their sponsors can and will ban any dissenting voice that deems to challenge their worldview. Allowing George Soros’ MEDIA MATTERS – Orchestrated O’Reilly Smear Campaign, means that anyone can be driven from the marketplace of ideas. Obviously, the immediate objective of these despots is to depose Donald Trump as President.

The fanatical and twisted attitudes of the most radical of their apparatchik society have more fidelity to a model Trotskyite regime than an American Cause history. Men grow some gonads and get into the face of those screaming liberal progressives, who deserve to be exposed as the fools they are.

