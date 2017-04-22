Anti-Syria UK MPs Want Assad’s Wife Stripped of Her British Citizenship

Asma Assad was born and raised in London. British law permits revoking citizenship of nationals on grounds of supporting terrorist activities.

Hardline Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake said Britain’s government should tell her to “either stop using (her) position to defend barbaric acts or be stripped of (her) citizenship,” accusing her of harming UK interests – wanting her husband illegally ousted as Syria’s legitimate leader, he failed to explain.

A Home Office spokesperson said “we cannot discuss individual cases, but the Home Secretary can deprive individuals of their citizenship where it is conducive to the public good…”

According to London’s Sunday Times, UK MPs disgracefully accused her of spreading Syrian propaganda – for praising her country’s “martyrs” and “accus(ing) the West of spreading lies.”

In response to Trump’s April 7 aggression, illegally striking Syria’s Shayrat airbase, she said “(t)he presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic affirms that what America has done is an irresponsible act that only reflects a short-sightedness, a narrow horizon, a political and military blindness to reality and a naive pursuit of a frenzied false propaganda campaign.”

Exposing Western crimes doesn’t go down well in Washington, London or other NATO capitals. Truth-telling on vital issues is considered propaganda.

The Sunday Times:

“…MPs and Syrians in the UK urged the Home Office to remove her British citizenship to send a strong signal to her husband’s murderous regime.”

This type deplorable rubbish is typical Western propaganda – nations, their officials, even wives viciously and irresponsibly attacked.

The London Times:

“The time has come where we go after Assad in every which way, including people like Mrs Assad, who is very much part of the propaganda machine that is committing war crimes,” quoting Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi, a foreign affairs committee member.

Since 2010, Britain revoked the citizenship of 40 nationals for dubious reasons – mainly on suspicions of involvement in or supporting terrorism.

Asma and Bashar al-Assad courageously support the interests of their nation and people – including by truth-telling about US-led naked aggression, raping and destroying the Syrian Arab Republic.