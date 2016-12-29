Anti-Trump Comics by “Triggered” Feminists Are “an Act of Political Resistance”

When you think of “political resistance” what comes to mind? For me it’s things like this:

Marches and protests.

Civil disobedience.

Fiery speeches.

Op-Eds so powerful that they make others reconsider their opinions.

Boycotts.

But it in all of my thoughts about political resistance, drawing a picture of being rained on by penises never occurred to me as a way to stand strong against a president. But according to Nadja Spiegelman, “…constant and immediate reaction through pictures is a necessary form of political resistance.”

Apparently, that’s just me, though.

Feminists do things differently.

There’s a new feminist comic book called Resist that is loaded with images that women have drawn in an act of resistance against President Donald Trump.

They sure showed him.

It’s a special issue of a quarterly comics anthology called Smoke Signal, published by Gabe Fowler. Fowler asked Françoise Mouly, the art director of The New Yorker, to edit the special edition full of the artistic responses to the election of Trump by female and LGBTQ artists. Mouly enlisted the assistance of her daughter, Nadja Spiegelman, who put together this website.

According to an article on the Huffington Post that was dramatically titled, “The Radical, Feminist Comic Book We Need To Survive A Trump Presidency ” the anthology was an effort to address “the issues pressing to those triggered and threatened by the election.”

President Obama wanted to take my guns, but never did I feel “triggered and threatened.” I’m really having a lot of trouble wrapping my brain around these emotionally fragile responses.

I was very unhappy about the thought of a Hillary Clinton presidency, but if she had won, I would have continued doing what I did when Obama was president. (And I didn’t like him either.) I would have lived my life without the shadow of doom and depression hanging over me, I would have written commentary, and I would have continued to be a happy, productive person. Get over it already. You’re being a bunch of wusses. Could you possibly be any more dramatic and ridiculous?

Anyway, back to the comics by feminists.

30,000 copies of the angsty book will be given away on Inauguration Day.

Here are some screenshots of some of the “cartoons.” I couldn’t describe this stuff in a million words.

For more melodramatic anti-Trump comics, go here.

Article first appeared at DaisyLuther.com