Dear Anti-Trump Protesters: Show Your Commitment. Quit Your Jobs

Dear Anti-Trump Protesters:

I think it’s time that you really show your commitment.

That you really prove how vehemently you disagree with soon-to-be President Trump.

Stop messing around with these silly protests and put your money where your mouth is.

Quit your jobs. Stage a walk-out. Buh-bye.

You have principles, right?

With all of the discussion of principles whirling around the internet as you hysterical liberals try in vain to “stop Trump,” here’s one thing to which you should adhere.

You should quit your jobs. If you don’t, then you’re all talk.

After all, you are making a vow of “refusing to accommodate or work with the administration.” If you feel this strongly, then go for it.

Common dreams.org quoted an excerpt from the Refuse Facism website:

Countering Trump and Pence’s “regime” will require a month of resistance leading up to the president-elect’s inauguration on January 20, the ad states. That means refusing to accommodate or work with the administration, as well as taking part in “protests that don’t stop—where people refuse to leave, occupying public space, and more and more people stand up with conviction and courage.” (my emphasis)

This is excellent news.

If all you anti-Trump people quit your jobs because they are directly tied the government or your company has a role that supports or provides a service for the government, there would be tons of job vacancies for hard-working, non-hysterical people.

Here’s the criteria to help you decide if you should quit your job.

I’m talking to you:

Anti-Trump protesters working for any company that holds a government contract – you need to start typing your resignation letters.

Anti-Trump protesters who work for any company that sub-contracts services to the government – you need to do likewise. Get with it.

Anti-Trump protesters who provide any type of good or service for people who may be Trump supporters. You don’t want their stinkin’ business.

Here’s the thing you don’t understand.

You have made the grave error of believing you’re irreplaceable.

After all, you have a row of participation trophies on a shelf in your room. Your mommies have told you how special you are for your entire lives.

But there are hundreds of thousands of people who will happily replace the jobs you vacate if you adhere to your standards and refuse to work in any capacity that could provide any type of service or value to the Trump administration.

There will be jobs available in every sector from hospitality to groundkeepers.

From catering to dry cleaning.

From armaments and military hardware suppliers to floristry services.

The list of companies that deal with the government is MASSIVE. Hundreds of thousands of jobs will become available overnight.

Go ahead, anti-Trumpers.

Have the courage of your convictions. Do the decent thing and quit your jobs.

Then, Trump will have improved the economy of supporters without doing anything, because there are many less-whiny people who would be happy to have employment.

The irony is, shortly after you do this, you’ll be lining up at the welfare office.

And guess who you’ll have to ask for money.

Oh. The government. You know, the one run by President Trump.

This article was first published at DaisyLuther.com