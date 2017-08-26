The solution left wing extremists propose is as toxic as fascism its adherents oppose – the cure as bad as the disease.

Extremism in all forms is dangerous and unacceptable. Antifa elements call themselves anti-fascist, anti-racist, anti-sexist, anti-homophobia.

Their militancy makes them dangerous. They’re unrelated to traditional left-wing political activists opposed to violence.

Earlier anti-fascist groups in America called themselves anti-racists. Current Antifa ones demonstrate violently against what they oppose – notably against Trump during his campaign, inauguration and once in office.

According to TruthFeed.com, the George Soros-funded Alliance for Global Justice gave $50,000 to help fund the Antifa.

Its adherents believe defeating fascism requires challenging it violently. They sanitize their agenda by calling it the right to organize, protest and boycott.

They claim resistance isn’t always pretty, but it’s how to challenge what Trump represents. They don’t rule out using firearms or other potentially dangerous or deadly ways to accomplish their agenda.

One member said, “(w)e believe in a diversity of tactics.” A petition circulated to formally recognizing Antifa as a terrorist organization. It’s collected 187,000 signatures so far. It states:

“Terrorism is defined as ‘the use of violence and intimidation in pursuit of political aims.’ This definition is the same definition used to declare ISIS and other groups, as terrorist organizations.” “AntiFa has earned this title due to its violent actions in multiple cities and their influence in the killings of multiple police officers throughout the United States.” “It is time for the pentagon to be consistent in its actions – and just as they rightfully declared ISIS a terror group, they must declare AntiFa a terror group – on the grounds of principle, integrity, morality, and safety.”

Media scoundrels downplay or ignore Antifa extremism. Spike Online editor Brendan O’Neill explained the group this way, saying in part:

“So today being anti-fascist means destroying historic monuments, censoring people you don’t like, starting fires on campus to prevent people from speaking, calling for certain books, protests and flags to be outlawed, (and) refusing to take a stand against gangs of violent misanthropes who’ve massacred hundreds of people for the crime of being free and believing in democracy…”

Extremism in defense of anything is unacceptable, especially when violent.

