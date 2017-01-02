Assad Hopes Conflict Resolution Possible When Trump Succeeds Obama

Throughout his deplorable tenure, Obama raped and destroyed one country after another – deploring peace, systematically rejecting it. Millions of casualties attest to his barbarity. He remains unaccountable for appalling high crimes.

Trump is untested. He’s yet to take office. It’s unknown what geopolitical course he’ll follow. Will he continue America’s longstanding imperial policy or go another way?

Will he be a warrior or peace president? Will his tenure be historic or disastrous? Will he do the right thing or continue the horrors of Obama, Bush/Cheney and the Clintons?

Humanity holds its breath to find out. Interviewed by Italy’s Canale 5, Assad expressed “cautious optimism” because it’s unknown what geopolitical way Trump will choose.

He’s hopeful for better Russia/US ties, saying “(g)ood relations between these two superpowers will benefit almost the entire world, including small states like Syria. In this regard, we can say that a solution for Syria is possible.”

Defeating terrorism remains the task at hand, supported by Obama and his rogue allies. “If you want to solve the problem of (modern) terrorism, you need to destroy its core, the (Saudi-based) ideology of Wahhabism,” he stressed.

In a separate Italian Il Giornale broadsheet statement, he blamed Western and rogue regional states for supporting terrorism. Halting its threat requires ceasing what they currently back, he stressed.

On December 29, Assad met with European Parliament and Russian upper house Federation Council MPs – in Damascus to show support for the Syrian people, congratulate them for liberating Aleppo, and stress their rejection of foreign interference in Syrian affairs.

Assad said their visit showed Syria, Russia and European countries have common interests. If EU ones want conflict resolution, it’s crucial they stop backing terrorists and rescind illegal sanctions, mostly harming ordinary Syrians.

It’s vital they support the right of the Syrian people to resolve their own internal issues, free from foreign interference, Assad stressed.

Russia and Iran are valued allies. It’s time for America and the West to get on board for peace, renouncing war, allying to eliminate the region’s terrorist threat by no longer supporting it.

That’ll be Trump’s challenge once in office. Will he prove up to it or be just another dirty politician?