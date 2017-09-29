Benefits of the Agaricus blazei Murrill Mushroom

Agaricus blazei Murrill is an edible Brazilian mushroom with a low calorie content and high nutrient density. The mushroom, which originates in a small Brazilian village called Piedade, contains minerals, fibers, vitamins and amino acids. In 1960, a Japanese researcher named Takatoshi Furumoto discovered the mushroom and sent it to Japan to be evaluated. Analysis shows that AbM has a higher degree of protein and carbohydrates than most other mushrooms. Despite the nutrient activity, most of the excitement and interest surrounding the Agaricus blazei mushroom are related to its medicinal qualities.
Agaricus blazei Murrill Activates the Immune System
One of the incredible attributes of ABM is that it activates your body’s natural defense by stimulating your immune system. Agaricus blazei Murill has been used in traditional medicine to address the formation of many infectious diseases, most probably by cranking up the defenses. Lab mice given AbM have been observed to experience stimulation to their immune cells. [1] That observation wasn’t just a fluke, additional studies across the world have confirmed the immune system supporting tendencies of the Agaricus blazei Murill mushroom. [2] [3] Very encouraging revelations came from research conducted by China Medical University. There, researchers watched as AbM extract stimulated the immune system and response in mice with leukemia. [4]
Agaricus blazei Murrill and the Immune System
The immune system activation of AbM may also be useful for systemic redness and swelling. Medicinal mushrooms often contain compounds called polysaccharides which help modulate the immune system. Beta-glucans are a type of polysaccharide and AbM has lots of them. [5] Confirming AbM’s resistance to inflammation, one study showed that an extract of AbM has been shown to promote a normal, healthy immune response in subjects after just 12 days. [6]
Agaricus blazei Murrill May Fight Weight Gain
The Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique examined the effect of AbM extract on obese rats. It was observed that when the rats on a high fat diet were given AbM, it offered a protective effect against weight gain. Furthermore, rats given AbM supplementation expended more energy by, literally, moving more. In effect, this activity burned more calories and could partially explain the suppression of weight gain. This underscore a potential place for AbM in the spectrum of tools to promote healthy body weight. [7]
Liver Function and Diabetes
Does Agaricus blazei Murill extract improve liver function in patients with hepatitis B? The Department of Chinese Medicine at Taipei Hospital engaged in a one year study to answer that question. Observations suggest that, indeed, AbM extract does offer potential benefit for patients with hepatitis B in terms of normalizing liver function and hopefully more inquiries will follow to fully understand this. [8] Additionally, clinical tests have suggested that supplementing with AbM extract may improve insulin resistance in some persons with diabetes and help alleviate the damage of oxidative stress. [9] [10]
Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleansing
Remember the polysaccharides I mentioned earlier? Well, the beta-glucans in AbM help it play an important role in promoting the growth of protective cells, which helps assists the chemical and toxic metal detoxification process. AbM is an important ingredient in my Detox Foot Pads™ and the chemical and toxic metal cleansing product Zeotrex® because of this.
It’s no surprise AbM can help cleanse toxins, AbM is great against bad stuff. Research by the Department of Gastroenterological Surgery at Ulleval University Hospital in Oslo Norway indicate it may even be useful against some harmful organism infections that affect humans. [11] There is a tremendous amount of information surrounding not just AbM, but medicinal mushrooms in general. It’s an interesting subject and these things can be powerful, I encourage you to look more into the effects of the Agaricus blaze Murill mushroom and evaluate if it may benefit any aspect of your life.
References (11)
- Hetland G, Johnson E, Lyberg T, Kvalheim G. The Mushroom Agaricus blazei Murill Elicits Medicinal Effects on Tumor, Infection, Allergy, and Inflammation through Its Modulation of Innate Immunity and Amelioration of Th1/Th2 Imbalance and Inflammation. Adv Pharmacol Sci. 2011;2011:157015. doi: 10.1155/2011/157015. Epub 2011 Sep 6.
- Hetland G, Johnson E, Lyberg T, Bernardshaw S, Tryggestad AM, Grinde B. Effects of the medicinal mushroom Agaricus blazei Murill on immunity, infection and cancer. Scand J Immunol. 2008 Oct;68(4):363-70. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-3083.2008.02156.x. Review.
- Tang NY, Yang JS, Lin JP, Hsia TC, Fan MJ, Lin JJ, Weng SW, Ma YS, Lu HF, Shen JJ, Lin JG, Chung JG. Effects of Agaricus blazei Murill extract on immune responses in normal BALB/c mice. In Vivo. 2009 Sep-Oct;23(5):761-6.
- Lin JG, Fan MJ, Tang NY, Yang JS, Hsia TC, Lin JJ, Lai KC, Wu RS, Ma CY, Wood WG, Chung JG. An extract of Agaricus blazei Murill administered orally promotes immune responses in murine leukemia BALB/c mice in vivo. Integr Cancer Ther. 2012 Mar;11(1):29-36. doi: 10.1177/1534735411400314.
- Padilha MM, Avila AA, Sousa PJ, Cardoso LG, Perazzo FF, Carvalho JC. Anti-inflammatory activity of aqueous and alkaline extracts from mushrooms (Agaricus blazei Murill). J Med Food. 2009 Apr;12(2):359-64. doi: 10.1089/jmf.2008.0177.
- Førland DT, Johnson E, Saetre L, Lyberg T, Lygren I, Hetland G. Effect of an extract based on the medicinal mushroom Agaricus blazei Murill on expression of cytokines and calprotectin in patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Scand J Immunol. 2011 Jan;73(1):66-75. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-3083.2010.02477.x.
- Vincent M, Philippe E, Everard A, Kassis N, Rouch C, Denom J, Takeda Y, Uchiyama S, Delzenne NM, Cani PD, Migrenne S, Magnan C. Dietary Supplementation With Agaricus Blazei Murill Extract Prevents Diet-Induced Obesity and Insulin Resistance in Rats. Obesity (Silver Spring). 2012 Jun 7. doi: 10.1038/oby.2012.139.
- Hsu CH, Hwang KC, Chiang YH, Chou P. The mushroom Agaricus blazei Murill extract normalizes liver function in patients with chronic hepatitis B. J Altern Complement Med. 2008 Apr;14(3):299-301. doi: 10.1089/acm.2006.6344.
- Hsu CH, Liao YL, Lin SC, Hwang KC, Chou P. The mushroom Agaricus Blazei Murill in combination with metformin and gliclazide improves insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes: a randomized, double-blinded, and placebo-controlled clinical trial. J Altern Complement Med. 2007 Jan-Feb;13(1):97-102.
- Di Naso FC, de Mello RN, Bona S, Dias AS, Porawski M, Ferraz Ade B, Richter MF, Marroni NP. Effect of Agaricus blazei Murill on the pulmonary tissue of animals with streptozotocin-induced diabetes. Exp Diabetes Res. 2010;2010:543926. doi: 10.1155/2010/543926. Epub 2010 May 26.
- Bernardshaw S, Johnson E, Hetland G. An extract of the mushroom Agaricus blazei Murill administered orally protects against systemic Streptococcus pneumoniae infection in mice. Scand J Immunol. 2005 Oct;62(4):393-8.
Submit your review