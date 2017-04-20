What are the Benefits of Spagyric Extracts?

Not everyone has the means or stomach to bite into a turmeric root every day to harness its power. This is where many consumers opt for a dehydrated, powdered, or distilled version of the herb to take as a supplement. This captures some benefit but inevitably some nutrients and amazing energies get left behind. Spagyric herbals can be a far more effective and all-inclusive alternative.

Spagyric remedies offer a gentle and versatile, yet effective counterpoint to the mainstream medical universe’s hunger for instant—and often vengeful—gratification. It is becoming increasingly clear that there is little need to pop pills or receive harmful medications when natural herbs and botanicals offer an alternative. Spagyric herbals can naturally remedy complaints such as intestinal discomfort, stress, imbalances and more by capturing and delivering nature’s bountiful nutrients in as complete and harmonious a form as possible. Global Healing Center has developed the Spagyrex® production process which is an advanced form of spagyria that draws its roots from old wisdom like Ayurvedic and Tibetan medicine, but more specifically goes back to the Renaissance man, Paracelsus.

Spagyria: Modern Alchemy

When most people think of alchemy, they think of candle lit caves wherein alchemists vainly tried to turn base metals into gold. Forget about it. This is and was a vain ritual of understanding godliness and not really what alchemy is all about. Paracelsus understood alchemy differently. He felt the practices of alchemy were better used for nature, and it was he who coined the term spagyria, from the Greek word “spao” (to extract) and “ageiro” (to combine). Several alchemical principles have been ported to the Spagyrex® process, including the separation and reunification of three basic plant elements:

Mercury: The water element and the liquid, often alcohol, extract carrying the extract of the plant.

The water element and the liquid, often alcohol, extract carrying the extract of the plant. Salt: The earth element and the calcined ashes of the plant.

The earth element and the calcined ashes of the plant. Sulphur: The fire element and the essential oil of the plant.

In essence, the chosen herb undergoes low-impact processing to preserve its beneficial properties, including enzyme activities and energetic signatures. Next, essential aromatic components (including lipids, polysaccharides, and the like) are extracted in a ratio-intact state. This ensures the wholeness of the plant within the formula, rather than capturing just one aspect of it that may not function as effectively without the synergistic presence of other nutrients naturally accompanied in the plant.

After the extraction the finished herbal material which contains minerals and enzymes often neglected by most non-spagyric herbal supplements is reunited with the liquid and energetic elements to form a product as close to the whole, genuine nature of the plant itself in greater concentration.

Preserving the Integrity of Nature

By containing more of the plant’s integrity than other supplements, spagyric herbal extracts remain a natural agent of remedy. They are gentle, which is a stark contrast to many precaution carrying, side-effect-causing so-called medicines often prescribed by traditional physicians.