Bill Holter: Expect Standard Of Living in U.S. to Drop by 30-50% (VIDEO)

If you’ve become accustomed to listening to interviews with Bill Holter, one of the world’s leading forensic economists, then you’ve no doubt gotten used to interviews that take a somewhat less than optimistic tone, and not just about our own country’s future, but also with respect to the global economy in general. Don’t expect this interview to be much different.

In the video below, Bill joins the X22 Report, and the first topic covered is the current banking crisis unfolding in Italy. Right now, Italian banks have an $8 billion shortfall to meet their capital requirements. More and more, investors are realizing that Italian banks are having solvency issues, as a result of their lack of liquidity.

Bill further explains that alarm bells should be sounding everywhere, because the problems the Italian banks are experiencing are emblematic of Western banking as a whole, but because our media and our politicians are so dishonest, many Americans are of the utterly false belief that a President Trump will be able to “right the economic ship,” so to speak. They will be blindsided by the coming collapse.

Next, the interview addresses a topic that Dr. Jim Willie has been talking about a LOT lately, which is the manipulation of the precious metals market. If you recall, in a recent interview with Dr. Willie, Jim said that there was between a 40-50% difference between the price of paper gold sold on COMEX, and actual gold when ordered in bulk.

Below, Bill Holter confirms that his research also shows about a 40% difference between real and paper gold. For years, anyone suggesting precious metals were being manipulated was called a “conspiracy theorist,” and in the interview below, Bill emphatically declares “conspiracy theory,” to actually be “conspiracy fact,” and he talks about the coming ramifications.

After the interview, be sure to check out the most recent article authored by Bill Holter where he talks about Obama’s unprecedented recent stunts that are putting the not just the U.S. but also the world on a path toward World War 3, and right in the middle of a coming economic collapse. Holter’s closing remarks say it all:

“These are unprecedented times in every fashion, the “normal” we as Americans used to know will unfortunately never return during our lifetimes. Stay focused, whether you know it or not yet, we are at war!”

Bill Holter Writes:

While I had not planned on writing until next week, current events warrant commentary. This past week has been an absolute embarrassment for the U.S. The actions taken by Mr. Obama are unprecedented for any outgoing president. Thousands of pages of executive orders, land grabs, multiple accusations against Russia and of course throwing Russian diplomats out and the placing of new sanctions.

It is crystal clear Obama is trying his best to sabotage Mr. Trump’s presidency, whether he starts World War III in the process is the obvious danger. The next three weeks may be the most dangerous three weeks in our planet’s history as the “launch codes” are in the hands of someone obviously not thinking correctly. Most all of the hurdles and traps being laid by Obama can be corrected, altered or abolished. I would imagine the easiest way to do this would be to investigate and prove that Obama is not a natural born citizen and thus never eligible to sit in the office of U.S. President. If this avenue is pursued (I truly hope it will be), anything signed by Obama’s pen would then be null and void. The ramifications could be far reaching and include all sorts of appointments including federal judges.

The one draconian act which cannot be reversed as I see it is the UN vote recognizing Palestinian land. The U.S. did not veto the vote which every previous president has done. I do not see a remedy for this as the vote was 14-0 with the U.S. abstaining and not using our veto power. This vote truly looks like it was brokered by Mr. Obama, one of his few well thought out dangerous acts. The situation with Israel and the Middle East will now be altered permanently unless I am missing something?

The question of whether Mr. Trump is a Trojan horse or not should be answered almost immediately after the inauguration. I personally believe (and truly hope) Mr. Trump is real and does care about the United States as a nation. One area I am skeptical of is Congress. It is not clear to me whether or not both houses will do what the American people put them in office to do. It is very possible the republicans try to obstruct Mr. Trump’s nationalist/populist policy with their own bought and paid for globalist policy. It is 100% clear to me the takedown of the U.S. (from within) has been the plan for many years. I do not believe Mr. Trump was any part of “the plan” but we will soon find out.

We may even find out on January 6th as Congress counts the electoral votes. They do have a Constitutional avenue to still rebuff the vote and make their own choice. I do not believe this will be done as riots will follow with Congressman hanging from lampposts across the nation. Rather, I do believe it’s a good possibility the republican Congress will be obstructionist in subtle if not outward ways.

Folks, do not let your guard down. The next three weeks are certainly scary, any number of false flags could be unleashed. At least the previous efforts to spread bogus news have not worked as the evidence has not existed and the American people (for the most part) have seen through it. These are unprecedented times in every fashion, the “normal” we as Americans used to know will unfortunately never return during our lifetimes. Stay focused, whether you know it or not yet, we are at war!

Standing watch,

Bill Holter

THE VOICE OF REASON is the pen name of Michael DePinto, a graduate of Capital University Law School, and an attorney in Florida. Having worked in the World Trade Center, along with other family and friends, Michael was baptized by fire into the world of politics on September 11, 2001. Michael’s political journey began with tuning in religiously to whatever the talking heads on television had to say, then Michael became a “Tea-Bagging” activist as his liberal friends on the Left would say, volunteering within the Jacksonville local Tea Party, and most recently Michael was sworn in as an attorney. Today, Michael is a major contributor to www.BeforeItsNews.com, he owns and operates www.thelastgreatstand.com, where Michael provides what is often very ‘colorful’ political commentary, ripe with sarcasm, no doubt the result of Michael’s frustration as he feels we are witnessing the end of the American Empire. The topics Michael most often weighs in on are: Martial Law, FEMA Camps, Jade Helm, Economic Issues, Government Corruption, and Government Conspiracy.