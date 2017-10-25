Biohacking: Turning Humans Into Cyborgs One Convenient Reason At A Time

(The Real Agenda) You’ll be surprised to know that there is little difference between being human and being a cyborg. In fact, from very young, humans are already transformed into something else than a being of flesh and bone.

Apparently, a cyborg is a human who has been subjected to the intrusion of any foreign body.

One example of this is vaccinations.

After being injected, humans are carriers of attenuated and most often than not, live viruses purported –although never proven– to help the human body create a resistance or immunity against disease.

We now know that vaccinations actually impair the human immune system as they prevent it from naturally developing such resistance or immunity.

After vaccinations came the implantable microchips, which more and more people are now adopting out of convenience.

Opening a door, for example, is much more convenient, chip supporters argue, because people don’t need to carry a key in their pockets. It is simply a matter of waving their hand in front of a radio frequency reader that recognizes the person chip.

Another example is shopping. People’s implantable chip can be linked to financial information which enables them to pay at any store by waving their hand on a radio frequency scanner in order to pay for their purchases.

Pets, passports and even credit cards are now fitted with chips which are linked to a person’s name, address, bank account information, job, social security information, pension fund and so on.

Leaving aside privacy concerns, which many people seem to take for granted despite the very real dangers of being hacked into by consumer RFID readers that anyone can get their hands on, most people who embrace implantable microchips as the next great fad are becoming subjects of technology in the same way in which cell phone users were back in the 80s and 90s. In fact, implantable microchips are the next step after cell phones.

Another way in which microchips are commonly sold is in the medical field. Chips are often pushed as great ways to deliver pharmaceutical drugs into the body. The chips can be controlled remotely from outside the human body to release a dose of the drug that a patient may need at the time he or she needs it. Sounds convenient, doesn’t it?

“The implantable technologies are the technologies of the future,” says Hannes Sjoblad, who promotes implantable chip technology by traveling all over Europe and the United States to show people how easy and simple it is to “be part of the future now”. He says implanting a chip is more useful than carrying keys and other things that people usually forget and lose. “This implant I will never lose it,” he says.

For most people, implanting a chip will be all about unlocking their car or enabling their phones, but the more companies produce the chips and those who will have the capability to trace and hack the chips implanted under people’s skin, it will be all about control.

If hackers are now able to break the code to get into a car’s computer to stop, accelerate and even drive the vehicle, imagine what can malicious hackers can do to chips implanted in humans.

Some doctors and medical researchers are already salivating about the possibility of implanting RFID chips in human brains. In fact, many people argue that these type of experiments have been conducted already.

The question is, where will the search for convenience take people who have little or no understanding of the full consequences of having their bodies hacked after implanting a chip under their skin?

