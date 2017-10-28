Black Dahlia Killer Finally Solved, Despite ‘Cover-up by LAPD

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Elizabeth Short, 22, was found gruesomely murdered in 1947 in Los Angeles, gaining national attention and was dubbed the Black Dahlia

The aspiring starlet’s body was severed, her stomach filled with feces and her body was completely drained of blood

The horrendous murder has not been officially solved, although a break came in 1948 when Leslie Dillon was seduced out of hiding and revealed himself

He knew pieces of information that was never made public, including that Short’s rose tattoo had been cut out from her leg and inserted in her vagina

But despite this evidence, Dillon was never prosecuted and detectives never had ‘headway with their investigation’ because of corruption within the LAPD

It’s suggested that the case was never solved because Dillon worked for Mark Hansen, a wealthy and powerful Hollywood man with ties to the police

Hansen had known Short as she lived in a house he owned and is said to have grown tired of her pestering him for money so he told Dillon to take care of her

The case against Dillon is made in Piu Eatwell’s new book Black Dahlia, Red Rose: The Crime, Corruption, and Cover-Up of America’s Greatest Unsolved Murder

The notorious Black Dahlia murder in Los Angeles in 1947 is arguably the most gruesome of America’s cold cases ever.

The body of aspiring starlet Elizabeth Short was found beside a sidewalk in a vacant lot in a southern Los Angeles suburb and shocked even the most hardened newspaper crime reporters.

The woman had been strung up by the wrists, her face and head severely beaten and a satanic smile cut into her face with deep cuts extending out from the corners of her mouth.

The 22-year-old had been viciously mutilated, with the trunk of her body completely severed, the anal opening had abrasions from the insertion of a foreign object and her stomach was filled with feces, among many other horrors.

Short’s murder has remained unsolved for decades, although there was a break through in late 1948 when the killer was seduced out of hiding and admitted to knowing the two things about the crime that were never revealed to the public.

But the case was never solved by the LAPD because of a cover-up by the Homicide Division and lingering fears for years of reprisal by the department.

Now, 70 years later, after an exhaustive investigation author and legal sleuth Piu Eatwell exposes why the truth never out in her new book, Black Dahlia, Red Rose: The Crime, Corruption, and Cover-Up of America’s Greatest Unsolved Murder.

