A “Contagious” Bluetooth Flaw Makes ALL Your Connected Devices Hackable

In case you don’t have enough to worry about with hackers getting into our power grids, cyber attacks taking down entire countries, and epic natural disasters, a newly discovered Bluetooth flaw makes nearly all devices that are connected subject to hackers.

BlueBorne is an attack vector that could affect billions of devices. If you’re running IoS, Android, Windows, and even Linux, your devices could be at risk.

Using BlueBorne, hackers can attack Bluetooth-connected devices over the air, without the device even being paired to the attacker’s device, the post said. Once successfully penetrated, the attacker gains full control over the victim’s device. So far, Armis Labs has identified eight zero-day vulnerabilities associated with BlueBorne. However, as noted in the post, the firm believes there could be “many more” vulnerabilities waiting to be discovered. BlueBorne can conduct remote code execution and Man-in-The-Middle attacks, for example… Because BlueBorne is airborne, and can spread from device to device, it is considered “highly infectious” by the researchers. It’s airborne nature also means that it is often targeting the weakest spot in the defense strategy for most modern networks… The method through which BlueBorne spreads allows it to infect air-gapped networks as well, which was a major concern for the researchers. Additionally, it takes minimal effort on behalf of the attacker, requires no victim interaction, and can remain undetected in many systems…(source)

This makes all of your connected devices vulnerable to cyber espionage, data theft, and ransomware. If your passwords are saved for your bank or credit accounts, you can be easily hacked due to this vulnerability. Anything on your devices is under the control of the hackers.

The report by Armis Security calls this a “comprehensive and severe threat.”

The BlueBorne attack vector requires no user interaction, is compatible to all software versions, and does not require any preconditions or configurations aside of the Bluetooth being active. Unlike the common misconception, Bluetooth enabled devices are constantly searching for incoming connections from any devices, and not only those they have been paired with. This means a Bluetooth connection can be established without pairing the devices at all. This makes BlueBorne one of the most broad potential attacks found in recent years, and allows an attacker to strike completely undetected. (source)

These devices have the potential to be hacked with the Bluetooth flaw

Armis warns that the following devices could be hacked with BlueBorne. And warning, it’s nearly every device out there.

Android All Android phones, tablets, and wearables (except those using only Bluetooth Low Energy) of all versions are affected by four vulnerabilities found in the Android operating system, two of which allow remote code execution (CVE-2017-0781 and CVE-2017-0782), one results in information leak (CVE-2017-0785) and the last allows an attacker to perform a Man-in-The-Middle attack (CVE-2017-0783). Examples of impacted devices: Google Pixel

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy Tab

LG Watch Sport

Pumpkin Car Audio System Google has issued a security update patch and notified its partners. It was available to Android partners on August 7th, 2017, and made available as part of the September Security Update and Bulletin on September 4, 2017. We recommend that users check that Bulletin for the latest most accurate information. Android users should verify that they have the September 9, 2017 Security Patch Level,Note to Android users: To check if your device is at risk or is the devices around you are at risk, download the Armis BlueBorne Scanner App on Google Play. Windows

All Windows computers since Windows Vista are affected by the “Bluetooth Pineapple” vulnerability which allows an attacker to perform a Man-in-The-Middle attack (CVE-2017-8628). Microsoft issued has security patches to all supported Windows versions on July 11, 2017, with coordinated notification on Tuesday, September 12. We recommend that Windows users should check with the Microsoft release at here for the latest information.

Linux

Linux is the underlying operating system for a wide range of devices. The most commercial, and consumer-oriented platform based on Linux is the Tizen OS. All Linux devices running BlueZ are affected by the information leak vulnerability (CVE-2017-1000250).

All Linux devices from version 3.3-rc1 (released in October 2011) are affected by the remote code execution vulnerability (CVE-2017-1000251). Examples of impacted devices: Samsung Gear S3 (Smartwatch)

Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Family Hub (Smart refrigerator) Information on Linux updates will be provided as soon as they are live. iOS

All iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices with iOS 9.3.5 and lower, and AppleTV devices with version 7.2.2 and lower are affected by the remote code execution vulnerability. This vulnerability was already mitigated by Apple in iOS 10, so no new patch is needed to mitigate it. We recommend you upgrade to the latest iOS or tvOS available. If you are concerned that your device may not be patched, we recommend disabling Bluetooth, and minimizing its use until you can confirm a patch is issued and installed on your device. (source) How can you protect yourself? One of the primary uses of Bluetooth is for cell phone users so that they can talk hands-free while driving. As well, devices that sync with your computer, like fitness watches, also use Bluetooth technology. You should disable your Bluetooth until this is resolved.

