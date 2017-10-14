Corker’s Anti-Trump Rant Lacked Credibility

In late September, Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker announced he’d leave politics “when my term expires at the end of 2018.”

In August, he said Trump “has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful.”

After a mid-September White House meeting, he called his relationship with the president “strong,” saying he urged him to run for reelection.

In a Sunday interview with the New York Times, Corker accused Trump of treating his office like “a reality show,” making reckless threats against other countries (North Korea and Iran), setting the nation “on the path to WW III.”

He compared the White House to an “adult day care center,” said Trump “concerns me. He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation.”

Trump responded with hostile tweets, saying: “Senator Bob Corker ‘begged’ me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said ‘NO’ and he dropped out (said he could not win without…”

“…my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said ‘NO THANKS.’ He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!” “Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn’t have the guts to run!” “Bob Corker gave us the Iran Deal, & that’s about it. We need HealthCare, we need Tax Cuts/Reform, we need people that can get the job done!”

Political warfare is commonplace in Washington, usually one party criticizing the other, rarely involving a president and congressional member of the same party bashing each other.

Corker refuted Trump’s claim that he “begged” for an endorsement, saying “I don’t know why the president tweets out things that are not true. You know he does it. Everyone knows he does it…”

All politicians lie. Virtually nothing they say can be believed, Trump and Corker like others – saying one thing, doing another, serving special interests exclusively.

Following his June 2015 presidential candidacy announcement, Trump became a marked man, media scoundrels especially hostile to him, bashing him relentlessly, most often for the wrong things, not the right ones.

Corker is part of the dirty system, supporting endless imperial wars, corporate favoritism, repealing and replacing Obamacare, tax cuts for big business and high net-worth households, along with other regressive policies.

Trump was co-opted by US dark forces to continue deplorable policies, including hostility toward Russia, a nation he wanted better relations with.

Last summer, Vladimir Putin explained the way things work in Washington saying:

“They come and go, but politics stays the same at all times. Do you know why? Because of the powerful bureaucracy.” “When a person is elected, they may have some ideas. Then people with briefcases arrive, well dressed, wearing dark suits, just like mine, except for the red tie, since they wear black or dark blue ones.” “These people start explaining how things are done. And instantly, everything changes. This is what happens with every administration.”

Names and faces change. Deplorable US policies continue like always. I believe Trump genuinely wanted improved relations with Russia. Realpolitik intervened against him.

He’s hostage to America’s deep state. Powerful interests control him, the usual crowd: Wall Street, war-profiteers, other corporate giants, and others deciding how the nation is run.

The way things work is deeply embedded in Washington, politicians going along to get alone, presidents most of all, front men for the imperial state, a woman yet to rise to the top of America’s political ladder.

There’s plenty about Trump to criticize. His deplorable domestic and geopolitical agenda speaks for itself.

His main redeeming quality is he’s not Hillary. Last month, Paul Craig Roberts said if she “had been elected, we probably would all be dead by now,” adding:

As “captive of the military/security complex, (Trump is) being pushed into conflict with Russia that Hillary advocated, so the danger has been resurrected.”

The problem with America is its system no matter who holds leadership positions, its rage for endless wars of aggression, wanting unchallenged global dominance – regardless of what it takes to achieve it.

Catastrophic nuclear war is inevitable one day if the madness isn’t stopped.

