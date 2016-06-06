Breaking News

Boston Marathon Bombing Hoax Solved (VIDEO)

Posted by
Date:
in: False Flags, Multimedia, Sleuth Journal, Special Interests, US News

Boston Marathon Bombing Hoax Solved (VIDEO) | boston-bombing-1024x576 | False Flags Multimedia Sleuth Journal Special Interests US News

One photo destroys the Boston Marathon Bombing! The BOSTON HOAX-A-THON was staged to test Martial Law and restrict gunpowder (so you can’t make ammunition at home).

Check out the smoking gun photo, proving the Tsarnaev Brothers (from Chechnya) were 100% innocent.

FBI used the Tsarnaev Brothers as Crisis Actors, to terrorize your family and shut down Boston for 3 days.

Nobody got hurt at the Boston Hoaxathon!


Barry Soetoro

(MORE) Smoking Gun PHOTOS:
http://bit.ly/25z9Ddj

Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles!

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint Friendly

About The Author

The Sleuth Journal is an independent alternative media organization comprised of individuals and groups working to shed the light on truth in government, politics, world and local news, civil liberties, natural health and medicine and other important topics that the mainstream media fails or refuses to expose. This information is being presented to you in an effort for advancement in the understanding of our economic and political corruption and the New World Order. It is our intent to connect, educate, motivate and inspire those who are interested in alerting our fellow humans to the pertinent issues that are affecting our lives and future, each and every day. We are a community of truth-seekers and who share a commitment to action and resistance- to push back against those who wish to suppress and control our lives and take away our God-given freedoms and civil liberties. We bring you real news from around the world, without the synthetics. Together in sharing the truth, we can challenge the abuses of the establishment.

    Related posts

    • b1aflatoxin

      This is crazy. Using the word ‘solved’ is about as annoying as ‘EXTREEM’ was in the late 90’s. The whole story is an insult to law enforcement, and not to mention the victims.

      I mean WTF! A gun powder and marshal-law conspiracy! Do you know how bat shit insane these ppl sound!

      I swear, the same ppl who are claiming Jesus is coming any day (and for like 2000 years now) are the same ppl who think ‘the man’ is dreaming of ways to confiscate our guns and gun powder. It’ll never happen! And if it does, it’ll be long after our grand kids are dead, and the terrorists bombed all the coastal sea walls flooding out millions of Americans from coastal cities bla bla bla Mad Max scenario nightmare! I’d suggest you keep your eye on actual tangible threats to our planet and genetics.

      Besides, even my kids know that the Boston bombers harvested crappy black powder from those shitty air-polluting Chinese fireworks that we as a nation are obsessed with. A $100 worth of match-heads would have done the same exact thing.

      Peace and love ya’ll!
      🙂

    • someguyfrom204

      Evidence of a hoax – https://youtu.be/B1qcgY-q600