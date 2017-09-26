BREAKING NEWS: North Korea Says US has Declared War

In a press conference in New York City, Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho says that the US has declared war on North Korea, giving them the right to shoot down US bombers in international airspace.

“The whole world should clearly remember it was the U.S. who first declared war on our country…Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country.” (source)

On Monday, Ri Yong Ho classified this tweet as a declaration of war:

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!

The Washington Post said:

Ri’s remarks were the most direct and threatening so far since Trump gave a combative address to the General Assembly last week in which he threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea. Lauding U.S. strength and patience, Trump said, “If it is forced to defend ourselves or our allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.” (source)

After the recent back-and-forth between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, it was only a matter of time until things came to a head. This is a tremendous escalation that should concern us all. Watch for updates on Preppers Daily News.

