In a press conference in New York City, Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho says that the US has declared war on North Korea, giving them the right to shoot down US bombers in international airspace.

“The whole world should clearly remember it was the U.S. who first declared war on our country…Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country.” (source)

On Monday, Ri Yong Ho classified this tweet as a declaration of war:

BREAKING NEWS: North Korea Says US has Declared War | kUuht00m_normal | Sleuth Journal Special Interests US News War Propaganda World News Donald J. Trump 

@realDonaldTrump

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!

The Washington Post said:

Ri’s remarks were the most direct and threatening so far since Trump gave a combative address to the General Assembly last week in which he threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea.

Lauding U.S. strength and patience, Trump said, “If it is forced to defend ourselves or our allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.” (source)

After the recent back-and-forth between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, it was only a matter of time until things came to a head. This is a tremendous escalation that should concern us all. Watch for updates on Preppers Daily News.

For more information about preparing for war, check out this 4 part series on World War 3:

Part 1: Is World War 3 Coming? 18 Preppers Discuss Effects, Shortages, and How to Get Ready

Part 2: How to Survive World War 3: Prepping for an Off-Shore Conflict

Part 3: How World War 3 Will Happen: “The citizen will be the last to know.”

Part 4: How to Survive World War 3: Prepping for a US Mainland Conflict

