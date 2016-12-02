Breaking News

Breaking! Obama Fake ID Update! Forged Birth Certificate Fraud (VIDEO)

Posted by
Date:
in: Government, Government Corruption, Multimedia, Obama Exposed, Sleuth Journal, Special Interests

Breaking! Obama Fake ID Update! Forged Birth Certificate Fraud (VIDEO) | obama-fake-id-forged-birth-certificate | Government Government Corruption Multimedia Obama Exposed Sleuth Journal Special Interests

Breaking update — on Obama’s forged birth certificate and fake ID! Hear Carl Gallups report current status of Obama fraud investigation — and announce deadline for release of final revelations by Maricopa County Sheriff’s office!

When will Sheriff Arpaio reveal his findings to the public? How has he proven criminal fraud and forgery? How do we know with 100% certainty that President Barack Obama’s ‘Hawaii birth certificate’ is a sloppy fraud?

Mike Zullo (Maricopa County Sheriff’s office) is going public with proof that Obama’s birth certificate, posted on the White House website, is nothing more than a crude forgery!

Does this explain why (Hawaii Department of Health) official Loretta Fuddy ‘died’ in a plane crash in the waters off Molokai? Does this explain why CNN and the entire mainstream media lied about Obama’s birthplace for 8 years? Is Obama really ‘from Kenya’ or ‘born in Indonesia?’

watch for those answers — and more!


Barry Soetoro

For ongoing coverage, subscribe to ‘barry soetoro’ channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/ucgzi…

Here is my personal theory on who obama is, and when he’ll vanish:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idefv…

Stay tuned — will we learn why obama’s hawaii birth certificate is forged? Why obama’s ct social security number (ssn) is stolen? Why obama’s selective service (draft registration) card is a sloppy obvious forgery?

Breaking! Obama Fake ID Update! Forged Birth Certificate Fraud (VIDEO) | pf-icon | Government Government Corruption Multimedia Obama Exposed Sleuth Journal Special Interests Print Friendly
Submit your review
1
2
3
4
5
Submit
     
Cancel

Create your own review

Breaking! Obama Fake ID Update! Forged Birth Certificate Fraud
Average rating:  
 0 reviews

About The Author

The Sleuth Journal is an independent alternative media organization comprised of individuals and groups working to shed the light on truth in government, politics, world and local news, civil liberties, natural health and medicine and other important topics that the mainstream media fails or refuses to expose. This information is being presented to you in an effort for advancement in the understanding of our economic and political corruption and the New World Order. It is our intent to connect, educate, motivate and inspire those who are interested in alerting our fellow humans to the pertinent issues that are affecting our lives and future, each and every day. We are a community of truth-seekers and who share a commitment to action and resistance- to push back against those who wish to suppress and control our lives and take away our God-given freedoms and civil liberties. We bring you real news from around the world, without the synthetics. Together in sharing the truth, we can challenge the abuses of the establishment.

    Related posts

      • smrstrauss
        • smrstrauss

          Obama really was born in Hawaii and really is a Natural Born US citizen, and birther sites REALLY are lying about it (Now, I wonder what their motive could be??) THAT is why the chief justice of the USA swore in Obama after each election, and it is why John McCain and Mitt Romney and Karl Rove and the Republican Party did not object to his being sworn in. (Neither did Ann Coulter or Glen Beck or Rush Limbaugh or Ron Paul or Rand Paul or Gingrich or Santorum or Huckabee or Michele Bachmann.) And, guess what, now Donald Trump says that Obama was BORN IN HAWAII—-PERIOD. And, that is right.

          In fact, you gotta be nutty to think that there is even a rational CHANCE that Obama was born in a foreign country.

          Here’s why: Obama’s birth in Hawaii has been shown by (1) his HAWAII birth certificate and the confirmation of the officials of both parties in Hawaii including the former Republican governor of the state (a strong supporter of Sarah Palin) and (3) the Index Data file and (4) the birth notices sent to the Hawaii newspapers in 1961 (and only the DOH could send birth notices to that section of the newspapers and it only did so for births in Hawaii).

          And there isn’t even proof that Obama’s mother HAD A PASSPORT in 1961, and very very few 18-year-olds did at the time. And EXTREMELY few women traveled abroad during the last few months of pregnancy at the time due to the risk of stillbirths. Yet BOTH of those highly unlikely things would have had to have happened AND the officials of BOTH parties lied AND the Index Data and the birth notices (on microfilm rolls in two libraries) would have had to have been forged for Obama to have been born in a foreign country and not in HAWAII.

          And birther sites LIED when they said that Obama’s Kenyan grandmother said that he was born in Kenya. She really said that he was born IN HAWAII in three interviews of which birther sites showed their readers only part of one, carefully cutting off the tape recordings on their sites just before she was asked where he was born and replied: “In Hawaii, where his father was studying at the time.” (Now I wonder why a birther site would do that?) And, guess what, for the same MOTIVE as led birther sites to LIE and claim that Obama’s Kenyan grandmother said that he was born in Kenya—-when she really said that he was born in Hawaii—-birther sites also are lying when they claim that Obama’s birth certificate is forged. It isn’t forged. They just say that it is (Now, I wonder what the motive could be?? I wonder.).

    • wayne

      EVERY time someone/anyone/anywhere verbalizes the word Obama, the lie is reinforced. The odds of an oBama president charged with the job of catching an oSama bad guy, are beyond BS.
      Of all the frauds every committed, the TROJAN Barry Soetoro horse, outflanks them all, and hands down was the most OBVIOUS!
      The orchestrators (Soros & Co.) must have laughed hysterically when this guy was actually willfully elected (no need for vote manipulation fraud).
      What has sadly become American sheeple IQ and apathy, embarrasses and insults the entire human species!
      Long live Sheriff Arpaio!
      Great article!!!

    • smrstrauss

      A question for those who dream that Obama’s birth certificate is forged:

      Have you EVER seen a birther site say that you could scan your own birth certificate or any document on security paper, then compress the result and put it into PDF and then open up that PDF file in Adobe Illustrator and see whether layers are normal or not?

      I have been looking for years—and I’ve never seen such a thing (THIS site certainly does not do it).

      You know (or you SHOULD), that there is an obvious reason that they don’t tell you that you can perform an experiment to find out whether layers occur naturally.

      The reason is that, yes, they occur naturally.

      They hope you will not try that experiment because YOU WILL SEE LAYERS. That’s because that is normal. That is what happens when a complex document (and one on security paper is always complex) is compressed, put into PDF and then that PDF file is opened in Adobe Illustrator. PDF is designed to work with layers, and Adobe is designed to identify them when a PDF file is opened with Adobe.

      So, The SleuthJournal claims that layers prove that Obama’s birth certificate is forged. Yet The SleuthJournal does not tell you that you can scan your own birth certificate or any document on security paper, compress the result, put it into PDF and then open up that PDF file in Adobe Illustrator and determine for YOURSELF whether layers are normal or not—now, perhaps you might wonder why The SleuthJournal does not do that. What do you suppose the motive might be?

      Perhaps it is the same motive as in the birth claim that Obama was born in a foreign country let birther sites not to tell you some rather important FACTS:

      (1) When birther sites DO NOT TELL YOU that there is no evidence that Obama’s mother even had a passport in 1961 and that very very few 18-year-olds did have passports at that time, a rational person would conclude—maybe they are trying to fool me.

      (2) When birther sites DO NOT TELL YOU that EXTREMELY few women traveled abroad in the last few months of their pregnancy in 1961 due to the chance of stillbirth, a rational person would conclude—maybe they are trying to fool me.

      (3) When birther sites do not tell you that FOUR officials of Hawaii including the former Republican governor of Hawaii (a strong supporter of Sarah Palin) have all confirmed that they sent the short form and long form HAWAII birth certificates to Obama and that ALL the facts on the published copies are exactly the same as on what they sent, a rational person would conclude—maybe they are trying to fool me.

      Obama’s birth certificate is not forged. Layers are normal when a complex document has been scanned into PDF and that file is opened with Adobe Illustrator, and Obama’s mother did not make the a long and expensive trip to Kenya ALONE (since WND has proven with a FOI Act request that Obama senior stayed in Hawaii throughout 1961). Nor were Obama and his mother two of the only 21 people who came to the USA from Kenya in 1961 as the Immigration and Naturalization Service report for that year shows. Nor is the government of Kenya lying when it says that Obama was not born there.

      BTW, Loretta Fuddy was just one of FOUR officials who confirmed Obama’s birth certificate including the former Republican governor of Hawaii (a strong supporter of Sarah Palin’s), and all three of the others are still alive.

      And Obama’s birth in Hawaii is also confirmed by the public Index Data file and the birth notices sent to the Hawaii newspapers by the DOH of Hawaii back in 1961 (and only the DOH could send birth notices to that section of the paper, called the “Health Bureau Statistics” section, and it only did so for births IN Hawaii).

      So, if she were murdered (which is unlikely and the police in Hawaii say that he died from an irregular heartbeat and she was certainly the only one on that plane over the age of 65—and her photos show that she was hardly in great shape for a long swim—but say that she had been murdered) then the motive for the murder could have been that she was about to cut someone out of her will or a jilted lover did it, or she was about to investigate a major drug company. All of those motives are just as strong, and a lot more RATIONAL, than the notion that Obama killed one of four officials who confirmed his birth certificate—-when there isn’t even a shred of a hint that she was going to change her story and NOT confirm it.

      And, Obama really was born in Hawaii—-as his Hawaii birth certificate and the confirmation of the officials of BOTH parties in Hawaii and the Index Data file and the birth notices sent to the Hawaii newspapers by the DOH of Hawaii in 1961 all show. And, once again, there isn’t even proof that his mother had a passport in 1961 (and very very few 18-year-olds did at the time), and even fewer, EXTREMELY few, women traveled abroad during the last few months of pregnancy in 1961 due to the risk of stillbirths.

      Yet BOTH of those highly unlikely things would have had to have happened, and the four officials including the former Republican governor (a strong supporter of Sarah Palin) would have had to have lied, and the Index Data and the birth notice microfilm rolls would have had to have been forged for Obama to have been born anywhere else than in Hawaii. And, birther sites LIED when they said that Obama’s Kenyan grandmother said that he was born in Kenya. She really said that he was born IN HAWAII in three interviews of which birther sites showed their readers only part of one, carefully cutting off the tape recordings on their sites just before she was asked where he was born and replied: “In Hawaii, where his father was studying at the time.” (Now I wonder why a birther site would do that?)

      • smrstrauss

        No answer yet.

    • GODSxADVISER

      How weak and stupid is America ! You have humu Aberdeen who had access to top secret documents and is apart of Muslim brotherhood and their family business was funded by same group who funded terrorism . Now one man was able to sit in office of U.S. presidency , make laws and get payed for help destroying America’s Rights . Why no let north Korea run government for awhile or a monkey that can do signed language ? Lol , How much can the brainwashed compliant public take . start measuring your ankle for your ball and chain