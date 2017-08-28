How to Build a Low-Carb Prepper Stockpile

Does your health require a diet that is low in sugar and carbohydrates but high in protein? If that’s the case, you may have found that building a low-carb prepper stockpile is pretty difficult. After all, “beans and rice” is the prepper standby. And those buckets of food? Forget it if you’re watching carbs. The meals are all based on rice, pasta, and potatoes.

So how do you create pantry full of freeze-dried food for a low-carb prepper?

Why people are eating lower carbohydrate diets

There are many health concerns that require a diet that is high in protein and low in carbohydrates. To name a few:

Diabetes

Arthritis

Cardiovascular disease

Metabolic Syndrome

Obesity

Colitis/Irritable bowel syndrome

The list goes on and on. Some folks simply feel better when they lower their starch and sugar intake.

Regardless of the reason that you’ve chosen a low-carb lifestyle, going off it abruptly could result in gastrointestinal distress, a recurrence of symptoms, bloating, sluggishness, and joint pain. An emergency would be the worst possible time to deal with that.

Here’s how to build your own low-carb prepper food supply.

At this point, there aren’t really any buckets of food that will meet your needs, so you’ll have to choose an “ala carte” style supply by ordering specific freeze dried foods. A diet of protein, vegetables, and fruit is ideal.

Protein:

Vegetables:

Fruits:

Some people on lower carb diets restrict fruits, while others consider them “good” carbs. Here are some freeze-dried fruit options.

What would a low-carb prepper menu look like?

Using the foods above to create meals during an emergency might look something like this:

Breakfast:

Scrambled eggs

Fruit salad

or

Frittata made with eggs, broccoli, and onion

Lunch/Dinner meals:

Storing tasty spices and seasonings will be the key to making delicious meals.

Chicken, pineapple, and broccoli stir-fry with Chinese seasonings

Soup made with beef, tomato powder, green beans, carrots, and onion with Italian seasonings

Beef and asparagus with savory seasonings

Beef with marinara sauce (made from tomato powder and Italian seasonings) over a bed of your favorite veggies

Chicken, carrots, and green beans in a creamy curry sauce made with milk powder

As we get new meats and veggies in, I’ll add ideas to the list. The key is to creatively mix the items you have access to in order to closely mirror the way you normally eat.

If the rest of your family eats carbs, potatoes, rice, and pasta can be added to the meals above to keep everyone well-nourished.

Do you have any other low carb meal ideas using the foods above?

Share them in the comments section. Also, what do you store for your low-carb preps?

