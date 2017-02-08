CA Senate Leader Admits: “Half Of My Family” In Country Illegally With “False Social Security Cards” (VIDEO)

In testimony provided before the California Senate’s Public Safety Committee, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon (D-Los Angeles) decided to admit that “half of his family” is residing in the United States illegally and with the possession of falsified Social Security Cards and green cards. Lest you think we’re exaggerating, here is the exact quote:

“…I can tell you half of my family would be eligible for deportation under [President Donald Trump’s] executive order, because if they got a false Social Security card, if they got a false identification, if they got a false driver’s license prior to us passing AB60, if they got a false green card, and anyone who has family members, you know, who are undocumented knows that almost entirely everybody has secured some sort of false identification. That’s what you need to survive, to work. They are eligible for massive deportation.”

The quote came from a hearing being held on SB54, a California Senate bill that was introduced by De Leon that would make the entire state of California a “Sanctuary State” (we discussed SB54 here: “California Considering Legislation To Become First Ever Sanctuary State“). Fast forward to the 1:27:00 mark for the relevant comments from De Leon:

