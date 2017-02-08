Breaking News

CA Senate Leader Admits: “Half Of My Family” In Country Illegally With “False Social Security Cards” (VIDEO)

Posted by
Date:
in: Multimedia, Politics, Sleuth Journal, Special Interests

CA Senate Leader Admits: “Half Of My Family” In Country Illegally With “False Social Security Cards” (VIDEO) | Illegal-Immigration-Crossing-The-Border | Multimedia Politics Sleuth Journal Special Interests

In testimony provided before the California Senate’s Public Safety Committee, Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon (D-Los Angeles) decided to admit that “half of his family” is residing in the United States illegally and with the possession of falsified Social Security Cards and green cards.  Lest you think we’re exaggerating, here is the exact quote:

“…I can tell you half of my family would be eligible for deportation under [President Donald Trump’s] executive order, because if they got a false Social Security card, if they got a false identification, if they got a false driver’s license prior to us passing AB60, if they got a false green card, and anyone who has family members, you know, who are undocumented knows that almost entirely everybody has secured some sort of false identification. That’s what you need to survive, to work. They are eligible for massive deportation.”

The quote came from a hearing being held on SB54, a California Senate bill that was introduced by De Leon that would make the entire state of California a “Sanctuary State” (we discussed SB54 here:  “California Considering Legislation To Become First Ever Sanctuary State“).  Fast forward to the 1:27:00 mark for the relevant comments from De Leon:

(Read the rest of the story here…)

Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles!

CA Senate Leader Admits: “Half Of My Family” In Country Illegally With “False Social Security Cards” (VIDEO) | pf-icon | Multimedia Politics Sleuth Journal Special Interests Print Friendly
Submit your review
1
2
3
4
5
Submit
     
Cancel

Create your own review

CA Senate Leader Admits: “Half Of My Family” In Country Illegally With “False Social Security Cards”
Average rating:  
 0 reviews

About The Author

The Sleuth Journal is an independent alternative media organization comprised of individuals and groups working to shed the light on truth in government, politics, world and local news, civil liberties, natural health and medicine and other important topics that the mainstream media fails or refuses to expose. This information is being presented to you in an effort for advancement in the understanding of our economic and political corruption and the New World Order. It is our intent to connect, educate, motivate and inspire those who are interested in alerting our fellow humans to the pertinent issues that are affecting our lives and future, each and every day. We are a community of truth-seekers and who share a commitment to action and resistance- to push back against those who wish to suppress and control our lives and take away our God-given freedoms and civil liberties. We bring you real news from around the world, without the synthetics. Together in sharing the truth, we can challenge the abuses of the establishment.

    Related posts