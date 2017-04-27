You may be surprised to learn that there is enough calcium in vegetables to supply all of your daily calcium requirements. The advertising industry has led us all to believe that cow’s milk is the best primary source of this vital element. Not only is this not a fact, but cow’s milk can be linked to a variety of health conditions that include allergies, lactose intolerance, autoimmune disorders, and, ironically, osteoporosis.

Why You Don’t Want Calcium from Cow’s Milk

Most cow’s milk that you buy in the grocery store has been pasteurized. Even some so-called organic milk brands are pasteurized, which in my opinion, defeats the entire purpose of an organic food product. The reason why pasteurization is such an undesirable practice is because it creates calcium carbonate within the milk. Calcium carbonate is basically the same thing as chalk, and without a chelating agent, cannot be absorbed directly by the body. Instead, the body must draw calcium from bones to assist in absorbing the material. When too much calcium is leached out of bones, it can contribute to the rise of osteoporosis.

Another reason why calcium in vegetables is preferable to that of cow’s milk is the presence of methionine in milk. This amino acid, in excessive amounts, will make the body acidic. An acidic body pH can also contribute to the leaching of calcium from bones. This defeats the whole purpose of drinking milk for your daily calcium allowance.

Calcium Daily Allowance

This term refers to the amount of calcium that an individual requires. This amount varies per age, and to a certain extent, per gender. Both women and men ages 19-50 require about 1,000 mg of calcium daily. Women over the age of 50 require 1,200 mg of calcium daily. After the age of 70, both men and women require 1,200 mg of calcium each day.

Calcium does 179 things for the human body, so it is something that none of us can do without. Fortunately, there is enough calcium in vegetables to provide any adult, of either gender, or of any age, with her or his daily calcium allowance. The following list shows us how much calcium is present in just one cup of any of the following 10 readily available vegetables that can be purchased from any organic grocery section:

Food 1 Cup Raw Kale 137 mg Collard Greens 357 mg Turnip Greens 105mg Garlic 246mg Arugula 32mg Rapini, (Broccoli Rabe) 516mg Mustard Greens 152mg Sun Dried Tomatoes 59mg Raw Spinach 30 mg Okra 177mg

There is also calcium present in vegetables raw broccoli, sweet potatoes, lettuce, and cabbage—just to name a few. There are several fruits that also contain calcium, chief of which is the apple, which offers a number of other health benefits to the body and is quite possibly one of the best fruits you can eat.

Supplementation

It is also important for us to note that agribusiness has depleted the soil on our world. As a result, the amount of calcium in vegetables and many fruits has diminished over the past 5 decades. While organic growing processes has helped to offset this decrease to some degree, we recommend that people enhance their diet with an all-natural, calcium orotate supplement to make certain that they get all the calcium they require.