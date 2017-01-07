A personal note. My comments below reflect a commitment to rule of law principles, not support or rejection of Trump as America’s 45th president. Judge him based on how he serves once in office, no other way.

Deplorable treatment he got while campaigning and continuing post-election as president-elect is unprecedented in US political history – one of many examples of a rogue state off-the-rails, bipartisan corruption too entrenched to fix.

Change.org is part of an outrageous campaign to impeach Trump straightaway once inaugurated. A previous article explained is a for-profit enterprise, not an NGO – deceiving supporters by using the .org domain suffix, not .com as it should.

Its business is getting people to sign petitions, along with selling advertising and personal data for added profits.

Its campaign to make war goddess, racketeer, perjurer Hillary president by getting enough GOP electors to vote for her on December 19 fizzled.

It’s at it again, petitioning to get Trump impeached “immediate(ly)” on entering office, “removing all opportunity for his control of the executive branch of our government” – even though no impeachable justification exists.

How could it. Trump has no public record and hasn’t yet entered office. At this stage, it’s unclear if he’ll serve well or poorly, according to constitutional law or in breach of it, a president for all Americans or one for its privileged few alone like all his predecessors in the republic’s history since George Washington.

Jack Kennedy came closest to fulfilling the obligations of a US leader honorably and equitably. His integrity cost him his life.

The Constitution’s Article I, Section 2 empowers House members to impeach a sitting president, Senate members with sole power to try them.

Article II, Section 4 states “(t)he President, Vice President and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Views on any issues aren’t impeachable offenses, no matter how extreme or different from most others in government – only criminal acts too severe to ignore, open to interpretation, given how egregiously America operates at home and abroad with bipartisan support.

On New Year’s day, journalist Robert Kuttner sounded like a sedition-supporting Hillary press agent – urging Trump’s impeachment, saying “(t)he process begins now.”

Calling him “wildly unfit to be president,” Kuttne said he’ll reveal it by violating constitutional law. He may or may not, but hasn’t because he’s yet to be inaugurated.

Kuttner called for “a citizens’ impeachment inquiry, to begin on Trump’s first day in office” composed of “distinguished,” high-minded members, according to whom he didn’t say, claiming they’ll “be no lack of evidence.”

As of now, there’s none, maybe none ahead. Who can know. Judging politicians on rhetoric alone is reckless, foolhardy and irresponsible. Judge them solely on their actions in office.

Kuttner turned truth on its head, claiming Trump “already committed grave misdeeds of the kind the Constitutional founder described as high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Examples he gave would be thrown out of any legitimate tribunal straightaway. The most egregious was accusing Trump of “dalliance with Vladimir Putin…skirting treason” by wanting better bilateral relations, including cooperating in combating terrorism – hardly an impeachable offense.

Kuttner is disgracefully stumping for Hillary, long after she lost, no longer a threat to humanity, something to give thanks for in the new year, not wish it wasn’t so.

He shamefully accused Russia of hacking America’s election, despite no evidence suggesting it by any nation or party – Democrat insider leaks only, disgruntled over Hillary’s nomination theft.

DNC election rigging failed to defeat Trump. Humanity breathed a sigh of relief with the outcome. Kuttner and others like him want revenge, blustering:

“There is no way to contain him other than removing him from office, before the damage to our democracy is irrevocable. The process of building the impeachment case needs to begin now.”

America is more hypocrisy and plutocracy than democracy, a fantasy notion from the republic’s inception.

On January 20, Trump will be sworn in as the nation’s 45th president. He deserves the right to serve in the position he legitimately won.

Efforts to deprive him by coup d’etat vindictiveness would make America more of a lawless state than already.

If Trump commits impeachable offenses in office, accountability should follow – not before he’s done anything to warrant removal, the way banana republics are run.