Catalonia Violence: Terrorism or False Flags?

Numerous earlier incidents in America and Europe reported as terrorism turned out to be false flags.

Was Catalonia violence in Barcelona and Cambrils more of the same? It’s too soon to know, wise to be suspicious.

On Thursday, a white van, traveling at high speed, struck pedestrians and cyclists in Barcelona’s Las Ramlas district, killing a dozen or more, injuring scores of others.

Conflicting reports left unclear if the driver was dead or alive, one report saying he fled on foot, another saying he was killed, regional police chief Josep Lluis Tapero unable to confirm if he was shot dead.

Witnesses described panic and chaos. Hours later in Cambrils, a seaside resort town around 70 miles from Barcelona, a black Audi sedan rammed more pedestrians, one person killed, others injured.

Reports said five attackers were lethally shot by police. The Barcelona attack was the deadliest in Spain since explosions on four Madrid commuter trains left 192 dead, around 1,800 injured, a false flag incident reported as terrorism.

An ISIS statement claiming responsibility for the Barcelona incident remains unverified. Yet it made headlines, likely getting most people to believe it. Anyone can call themselves ISIS and claim responsibility. The statement is meaningless.

Incidents like Barcelona, Cambrils and numerous similar earlier ones are used to stoke fear, erode civil liberties, and justify unjustifiable aggression on targeted nations.

They’re usually strategically timed for an intended purpose, designed to capture world headlines, conceal responsibility of the perpetrator, and point fingers at convenient patsies.

Passports or other IDs are usually found, automatically raising red flag suspicions of something not as reported.

Following an earlier false flag attack, a cartoon on independent media showed an individual dressed in black, a suicide jacket strapped to his chest, his finger on the triggering mechanism, saying “s..t, I forgot my passport” – mocking the absurdity of a criminal leaving identifying documents at the scene of the crime, making capture all the easier.

The 9/11 mother of all false flags revealed a treasure trove of information, showing what happened was other than the official narrative.

Most obvious was how could a handful of terrorists outwit America’s 16 intelligence agencies, including sophisticated NSA eavesdropping on anyone or anything suspicious.

Discussing the Catalonia incidents, Michel Chossudovsky said “(r)eports concerning the Barcelona attack, reveal exactly the same feature of passports and IDs left behind which occurred in Manchester, Paris, Nice, London, New York, and now Barcelona…”

Suspects are usually lethally shot, not arrested. Dead men tell no tales. The official narrative alone is reported, time and again proven false.

Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles! Email *