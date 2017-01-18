Let the Butthurt Flow Through You: Celebs Record “I Will Survive” (VIDEO)

I want to be nice. I really do.

But Hollywood is making it impossible.

Now, they’ve made a video of Gloria Gaynor’s disco hit, I Will Survive, in response to the fact that Donald Trump, really, truly IS their president.

The video appeared as part of W Magazine‘s The Scene, and the publication had this to say about its reason for releasing a star-studded version: “While the song has long been interpreted through a socially conscious lens, it’s the kind of anthem we need now more than ever with the inauguration bearing down on us. With an impending Donald Trump presidency, I will survive.” (source)

I’ve never seen such a ridiculous overreaction in my entire life. The epic butthurt.

These foolish people are making everything worse. They are encouraging people in their delusions that the world is ending on the 20th. Just like the schools that were providing “counseling” after Trump won, they’re reinforcing an unrealistic fear of the new president.

It’s like when you have a toddler. You can’t coddle him every time he falls down with cries of, “Oh my gosh, you poor angel, are you okay, oh honey!”

You say, “You’re okay. Get up, tough cookie.”

Maybe these people don’t. Maybe it’s just the rest of us who don’t want our kids to grow up and be ridiculous self-entitled little cry-babies.

This, my friends, is why people can’t cope with reality. This right here. It’s why everyone thinks that they are the victim of some kind of “ism.”

Never has there been a president that everyone liked. Never has there been an administration with which everyone agreed.

Things change. These are the checks and balances that keep the country from going too far one way or the other.

Obama was a warmongering fiend, responsible for the deaths of children all over the globe. At war every single day of his entire administration. He impoverished the middle class with his failed socialist health care plan. I didn’t like it, but I dealt with it.

I assure you, little snowflakes, you will survive Trump. You will be just as butthurt and dramatic in four years as you are right now. You will still carry an expensive purse and hold ignorant opinions that are out of touch with the reality of most Americans. You will eat at fancy restaurants, use your influence irresponsibly, and pretend that you’re more intellectual than you really are.

Sing your song. Let the butthurt flow through you.

I’ll just be over here. Laughing.

This article was first published at DaisyLuther.com