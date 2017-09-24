All You Need to Know About Cleansing With Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne peppers have long been held in high regard for their powerful health-boosting properties. Popular cleanses, like the Master Cleanse, use cayenne because of naturally occurring compounds, like capsaicin, which help cleanse and detox the body at a cellular level. These cleansing effects can have a significant impact on your entire body, promoting a healthy heart, weight, and gut. Sustaining overall health is where the actual cleansing benefits of cayenne lie, helping you live healthy, longer! Here are the top benefits of cayenne.

Cayenne Pepper Cleanses the Body

Cayenne is well-known for its pain-relieving, weight loss, and metabolism-boosting properties, but it’s also a detoxifying spice that works on many different organs and tissues. It owes its detoxifying health benefits to the actions of capsaicin, the natural compound that gives chili peppers their stinging bite.

Enhances Waste Removal From Cells

Capsaicin triggers the production of a powerful vasodilator called nitric oxide.[1] This compound causes your arteries to relax, which encourages normal blood pressure and improves circulation, especially to tissues that are woven through with delicate capillaries.[2] These tiny blood vessels sometimes become clogged with white blood cells and clumps of blood platelets, but loosening their walls gives them the flexibility they need to keep your blood flowing.[3] Adequate blood flow allows your cells to properly dispose of waste and take in fresh nutrients and oxygen.[4]

Going one step further, capsaicin also prevents platelets and red blood cells from clumping together, or clotting. This thins your blood so that it can flow through all the tiny vessels that supply organs like your heart and skin.[5]

Clears Sugar and Bad Fats From Blood

Insulin is the hormone that helps draw glucose to your heart and muscle cells where it’s used for energy. If your cells are resistant to the effects of insulin, your blood sugar can climb perilously high. This condition, called hyperglycemia, comes with complications like increased oxidative stress, cell damage, slowed tissue repair, high blood pressure, excess fat in the blood, cardiovascular disease, and fatty deposits in the liver.[6]

Eating cayenne pepper increases your insulin sensitivity and response, helping you avoid the consequences of insulin resistance.[7] One study found that capsiate, another compound found in red peppers like cayenne, was even more effective than capsaicin in this respect.[8]

Cayenne has a similar effect on the fats in the blood that contribute to heart disease, but it works a little differently. One animal study found that, rather than decreasing the overall fat content in blood, the antioxidants in cayenne specifically reduced the amount of oxidized fat. This is the bad kind of fat that clogs arteries and deteriorates heart health.[9]

Helps Recycle Old, Damaged, and Malfunctioning Tissue

Damaged tissue that lingers in the body can lead to many different organ- and tissue-specific health concerns. Capsaicin triggers apoptosis, the normal cell recycling process that helps your body naturally clean up cellular waste in organs like the prostate.[10, 11, 12, 13] In breast tissue, cayenne also impedes the production of malfunctioning tissue from the start.[14, 15]

Purges the Liver

The capsaicin in hot peppers activates a process called autophagy, the healthy degradation and recycling of cells, in the liver. In an animal study, researchers discovered that frequently eating cayenne pepper promotes the breakdown of fat stored in the liver. It boosts the synthesis of certain enzymes called lipases that metabolize fatty tissue.[17]

Facilitates Nasal Drainage and Opens up Airways

You’ve probably noticed your nose tends to run when you eat spicy food. It turns out that cayenne and other hot peppers are an effective decongestant and bronchodilator, which means they help clear your respiratory passages of mucus and soothe the swelling that accompanies congestion.[16]

Induces Sweating

When you sweat, you lose essential minerals like sodium, calcium, potassium, zinc, magnesium, and copper.[18] These minerals, most of which are electrolytes, need to be replaced daily. But you can also sweat out toxic metals like arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury.[19] If you’re not a big fan of running or hot yoga, cayenne can help activate this natural detoxification process.

Importance of Cleansing

If you want to cleanse your body in these ways and more, then adding cayenne pepper to your daily diet is an excellent start. From the cooking spice to different cayenne supplements, it is an inexpensive and easy way to cleanse your body. If you have serious toxin build up, then taking cayenne with a more comprehensive cleanse might do even more for your wellness.

