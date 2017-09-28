Breaking News

Compilation of Epic Disasters from the Past Few Months (VIDEO)

Over just the past few months, we’ve seen unprecedented disasters, not just in the United States, but all over the world.

Wildfires.

Floods.

Hurricanes.

Drought.

Earthquakes.

Volcanoes.

Everyone is quick to theorize about the cause of such a season of catastrophe. Some blame manmade climate change. There are groups who suspect a rogue planet is wreaking havoc. Others point the finger at geoengineering and weather manipulation. Still others believe we are watching the fulfillment of biblical prophecy.

Personally, I have no pet theory except one.

These events are growing more and more frequent. Your life can change and you can lose everything in the blink of an eye. There has never been more evidence that we need to prepare than what we’re seeing happening right now. And preparing isn’t just stocking up, although that is extremely important. It’s learning the skills you need to survive when the material things have been washed away, burned up, or otherwise destroyed.

The video below blames manmade climate change for our catastrophic circumstances, and I am skeptical of that, so for the love of all things cute and fluffy, please don’t email me and tell me I’ve gone to the dark side of climate change activists. But… I believe in the value of watching the things that have happened on our planet over the past few months all in one video. I believe in the importance of paying attention to current events.

If this does not convince you that you need to be prepared and that you need to have a survival mindset, nothing will.

