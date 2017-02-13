Congresswoman Maxine Waters Goes Bonkers on Camera, Again. (VIDEO)

Being no stranger to public meltdowns, fan favorite Congresswoman Maxine Waters has a long history of demonstrating that she lacks a filter that is capable of processing whatever it is that takes place between her ears before it comes out of her mouth, and this week was no different. On more than one occasion, Waters made a complete fool of herself, and thankfully her outbursts were caught on camera.

In the article below, The Gateway Pundit provides a transcript, and 38 seconds of video that captured Congresswoman Waters in what has become one of her signature rants on camera. Based on what can be deciphered from her rant, President Trump certainly isn’t very high on the Congresswoman’s list of esteemed colleagues within the Washington beltway, however she seems to have a very difficult time articulating her issues with the President in anything resembling a coherent, or factually accurate manner.

In the video provided by Gateway Pundit, Congresswoman Waters shows her total lack of understanding with regard to how the impeachment process works before a national audience. Apparently she believes a president can be impeached based on lack of popularity. Perhaps if she had ever read the Constitution she swore to uphold she would have known that the list of offenses a president can be impeached for can be found in Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution.

In the first video, Right Wing News video revisits some of Maxine Waters prior public gaffs, and then explains how the impeachment process works under the U.S. Constitution. Once you understand what is required, and how the process works, it only makes anyone calling for President Trump’s impeachment sound ridiculous.

Gateway Pundit Reports:

Maxine Waters Goes Crazy Again On MSNBC

Democratic Congresswoman is doubling down on comments she made on Monday where she called for President Trump’s impeachment and also claimed that Vladimir Putin had invaded Korea.

Appearing on MSNBC on Tuesday, Waters made outrageous and offensive comments about President Trump.

Transcript from her rant on MSNBC:

This is the most outrageous and ridiculous President that this country has ever had. He cannot be depended on for anything that he says and so for them to try to pretend that somehow what i’m saying is outrageous and I’ve been reined in and all of that, there’s no truth to that. As a matter of fact, all that Nancy Pelosi said was that she was not ready to talk about impeachment, I’m ready to talk about it because I do believe that he has shown us enough and defined himself in ways that we have to be suspicious and concerned about him and we’ve got to dig deeper.

Sorry, Maxine. You can't impeach a president because you don't like him. It doesn't work that way.









THE VOICE OF REASON is the pen name of Michael DePinto, a graduate of Capital University Law School, and an attorney in Florida. Having worked in the World Trade Center, along with other family and friends, Michael was baptized by fire into the world of politics on September 11, 2001. Michael’s political journey began with tuning in religiously to whatever the talking heads on television had to say, then Michael became a “Tea-Bagging” activist as his liberal friends on the Left would say, volunteering within the Jacksonville local Tea Party, and most recently Michael was sworn in as an attorney. Today, Michael is a major contributor to www.BeforeItsNews.com, he owns and operates www.thelastgreatstand.com, where Michael provides what is often very ‘colorful’ political commentary, ripe with sarcasm, no doubt the result of Michael’s frustration as he feels we are witnessing the end of the American Empire. The topics Michael most often weighs in on are: Martial Law, FEMA Camps, Jade Helm, Economic Issues, Government Corruption, and Government Conspiracy.