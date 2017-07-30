Breaking News

Congressman Luis Gutierrez Calls Donald Trump A ‘Major Criminal’ That Must Be ‘Eliminated’

Posted by
Date:
in: Politics, Trump, US Congress
Congressman Luis Gutierrez Calls Donald Trump A ‘Major Criminal’ That Must Be ‘Eliminated’ | donald-trump4 | Politics Trump US Congress
(image: Getty)

Is it proper for a sitting member of Congress to call for the president of the United States to be “eliminated”? Despite all of the chaos and all of the violence that we have seen so far, Democrats continue to stir up even more anger and even more hatred. Words have power, and our leaders need to be very careful about how they use them. Our nation is the most divided that it has been in my entire lifetime, and it isn’t going to take too much to push America into a state of full-blown civil unrest.

U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.) is a very gifted public speaker. If he chose to use that gift for good, he could make a tremendous difference in this country. But instead, he is using his gift to encourage people to hate President Trump. During a recent appearance at Chicago’s Lincoln United Methodist Church on Saturday, Gutierrez actually referred to Trump as a “criminal” multiple times

“The major criminal that exists in the United States of America is called Donald Trump [and] he lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Av at the White House,” Gutierrez stormed.

“Someone who takes health care away from 33 million people is a criminal,” he said.

But of course he didn’t stop there.

Gutierrez went on to tell the congregation that Trump must be “eliminated”as soon as possible…

He invited the congregation to “take action” and take back the Congress so that Trump could be put before the Senate in impeachment proceedings.

Gutierrez said Trump must be “eliminated… as the president of the United States of America.”

You can watch Gutierrez making these comments on video right here. Hopefully Gutierrez did not intend to incite his followers to violence with his remarks, but they are definitely rather chilling, especially considering what else we have learned lately.

Just recently, Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne revealed that a prominent member of Congress told him that “there is a plot on Capitol Hill to take the president out”, and that this plot would result in Trump being “removed suddenly from office”…

During an appearance on Revival Ministries International, Rodney Howard-Browne said he spent three hours “from 9:30 in the evening until 12:30am with one of the senior ranking members of Congress”.

The pastor said he related the same story on the CBN network but “they cut it out” and that he had decided “to go public with this because we have to.”

“He said there is a plot on Capitol Hill to take the president out, I said you mean by impeachment or by indictment – he said no, to take him out, he will be removed suddenly from office,” said Howard-Browne, before adding, “you can read between the lines”.

The Congressman, who the pastor revealed had been in office since 1996, went on to tell Howard-Browne “there’s nothing we can do to stop it.”

Earlier this week, I wrote about how members of Trump’s own party are stabbing him in the back. Many establishment Republicans hate Trump as much as the Democrats do, and they would not cry any tears if Trump was somehow removed from power.

We are at a critical moment in our history. For decades, the elite have had a hammerlock on our political system, and that is why nothing has ever seemed to change very much no matter which party was in power.

When Donald Trump came along, the American people realized that they finally had a chance to fight back against the establishment. And so even though he made mistakes, tens of millions of Americans stuck with Trump because he tapped into that fundamental hunger for liberty and freedom that we all have deep inside of us.

It literally was a miracle that Trump was able to overcome relentless attacks by the mainstream media and the political machines of both major political parties to become the president of the United States. But now the elite figure that if they can just figure out a way to get rid of him that things can go back to “normal”.

We cannot allow that to happen. This is our best shot at taking our government back, and so we need to do whatever we can to support Trump, and we also need to do whatever we can to get him a lot more friends in Congress in 2018.

If you are a supporter of Trump, I hope that you will stand with me as I run for Congress. In my district there is no incumbent running this time, and so the race is totally wide open. If you want someone that will push to have these ridiculous investigations into Trump and his administration shut down, then I am your guy.

If the Democrats end up taking control of Congress in 2018, impeachment proceedings will surely follow. So it is absolutely imperative that we do not let the Democrats take back control of Congress.

I know that I have been writing about politics a lot lately. But I am doing so because it is important. If we let this moment in our history slip away, and if the elite are successful in extinguishing the Trump revolution, we may never have an opportunity to turn our country around politically ever again.

We are literally in a battle for the soul of our nation, and if we are going to fight for the future of our country now is the time to do so.

Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles!

Congressman Luis Gutierrez Calls Donald Trump A ‘Major Criminal’ That Must Be ‘Eliminated’ | pf-icon | Politics Trump US Congress Print Friendly
Submit your review
1
2
3
4
5
Submit
     
Cancel

Create your own review

Congressman Luis Gutierrez Calls Donald Trump A ‘Major Criminal’ That Must Be ‘Eliminated’
Average rating:  
 0 reviews

About The Author

Michael T. Snyder is a graduate of the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia and has a law degree and an LLM from the University of Florida Law School. He is an attorney that has worked for some of the largest and most prominent law firms in Washington D.C. and who now spends his time researching and writing and trying to wake the American people up. You can follow his work on The Economic Collapse blog, The Most Important News, End of the American Dream and The Truth Wins. His new novel entitled “The Beginning Of The End” is now available on Amazon.com.

    Related posts

    • wayne

      “Free Speech” has become completely unloosed in liberal Amerika it would seem, and at the exact same time that censorship is at an all time high.

      The rats are coming out of the woodwork daily now it seems and telling who’s who is becoming wonderfully easy, as our words and actions reveal us.
      There are many, many wolves who have been impersonating sheep for far too long now, but bible prophesy is unfolding daily, and the harvesting of the wheat from the tares is well under way.
      Mathew 13: 24-30 explains this is both necessary and purposeful.

      Good article, thanks.

    • Space Cowboy Boycott Israel!

      When you step back and take an unbiased look at the situation:

      10. “If you push a negative hard enough, it will push through and become a positive.“ Violence from the other side can win the public to your side because the public sympathizes with the underdog.”

      The creep state is trying to push Trump as the underdog. It was expected Trump could sell America more false flag war and false flag war debt, not a chance.

      The creep state thought Trump could sell us on chips and vaccines, not a chance.

      The creep state thought Trump could sell us the ACA, not a chance.

      The creep state thought we’d accept no prosecutions of the fed fraud, the 9/11 attack, the ACA fraud, and the Agenda 21 fraud, not a chance.

      The creep state thinks we’re dumb and don’t see that there are zero prosecutions of business and government aiding and abetting illegal aliens, which means nothing’s gonna change in the way of illegal or legal immigration, the creep state will continue to import cheap labor hostile to Americans.

      It’s Zionist, communist trauma based mind control that has failed.

      We voted for the message on 11/8/16, not the creep state. It’s time for the communist globalists to cede power back to We The People in the US, it’s time to make America great again, bring our troops home, build a wall, secure our borders, kick the UN out of the US, restore private property rights, lift the hemp prohibition without regulation, drain the swamp, do tax reform, repeal the ACA, end the fed:

      “If the Nation can issue a dollar bond it can issue a dollar bill. The element that makes the bond good makes the bill good also. The difference between the bond and the bill is that the bond lets the money broker collect twice the amount of the bond and an additional 20%. Whereas the currency, the honest sort provided by the Constitution pays nobody but those who contribute in some useful way. It is absurd to say our Country can issue bonds and cannot issue currency. Both are promises to pay, but one fattens the usurer and the other helps the People.” — Thomas Edison

      We’re just not buying the underdog BS, drain the swamp.