Is There a Conspiracy to Undermine the Electoral Process?

Editor’s Note: Yesterday, I wrote an article about the possibility that the electoral college could go rogue and fail to vote for Donald Trump. But what I didn’t go into was all the reasons why this might happen.

It isn’t just the overwrought snowflakes who are striving to undo over 200 years of electorate tradition. There are far more insidious powers working behind the scenes. Keep in mind that while the word “conspiracy” has been taken over to be a degrading term that insinuates the believer is coo-coo for cocoa puffs, what the word actually means is:

a secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful.

The article below discusses the conspiracy to keep Trump out of office and makes a chilling case for how things could go horribly wrong today. ~ Daisy

The “Elite” Coup Of 2016

By Moon Of Alabama (This article first appeared at “Information Clearing House”)
  • There is an “elite” coup attempt underway against the U.S. President-elect Trump.
  • The coup is orchestrated by the camp of Hillary Clinton in association with the CIA and neoconservative powers in Congress.
  • The plan is to use the CIA’s “Russia made Trump the winner” nonsense to swing the electoral college against him.
  • The case would then be bumped up to Congress. Major neocon and warmonger parts of the Republicans could then move the presidency to Clinton or, if that fails, put Trump’s vice president-elect Mike Pence onto the throne.
  • The regular bipartisan war business, which a Trump presidency threatens to interrupt, could continue.
  • Should the coup succeed violent insurrections in the United States are likely to ensue with unpredictable consequences.

The above theses are thus far only a general outlay. No general plan has been published. The scheme though is pretty obvious by now. However, the following contains some speculation.

The priority aim is to deny Trump the presidency. He is too independent and a danger for several power centers within the ruling U.S. power circles. The selection of Tillerson as new Secretary of State only reinforces this (Prediction: Bolton will not get the Deputy position.) Tillerson is for profitable stability, not for regime change adventures. The institutional Trump enemies are:

  • The CIA which has become the Central Assassination Agency under the Bush and Obama administrations. Huge parts of its budgets depend on a continuation of the war on Syria and the drone assassination campaigns in Afghanistan, Pakistan and elsewhere.Trump’s more isolationist policies would likely end these campaigns and the related budget troughs.
  • The weapons industry which could lose its enormous sales to its major customers in the Persian Gulf should a President Trump reduce U.S. interference in the Middle East and elsewhere.
  • The neoconservatives and Likudniks who want the U.S. as Israel’s weapon to strong arm the Middle East to the Zionists’ benefit.
  • The general war hawks, military and “humanitarian interventionists” to whom any reduction of the U.S. role as primary power in the world is anathema to their believes.

The current CIA director Brennan, a leading figure of the CIA torture program and Obama consigliere, is in the Clinton/anti-Trump camp. The former CIA heads Hayden and Panetta are public Clinton supporters as is torturer king and former CIA deputy director Michael Morell.

It is thereby no wonder that the CIA is leading the anti-Russian campaign. Its task now is to implant the idea in the U.S. public that Russian intervention skewed the U.S. election towards Trump. The purpose is the delegitimization of the Trump victory in the eyes of the media and public but even more so in the eyes of the electors within the electoral college.

The CIA is heavily supported by the same mainstream media that pushed for Clinton during the election. (These are, not by chance, also the same media that pushed the CIA’s earlier “Saddam’s Weapon of Mass Destruction” campaign.)

The Democratic partisan and Harvard law Professor Lawrence Lessig is pushing the electors and offers them free personal legal support. He says the electoral college vote is now close.

Could 37 Republican electors, put there by voters in their states to vote for Trump, be convinced to move from electing Trump to abstain or vote for someone else, Trump would miss the needed 270 votes. The whole election of the president would then by kicked up to the House of Representatives…

Read more…

About The Author

Daisy Luther lives on a small organic homestead in Northern California. She is the author of The Organic Canner, The Pantry Primer: A Prepper's Guide to Whole Food on a Half-Price Budget, and The Prepper's Water Survival Guide: Harvest, Treat, and Store Your Most Vital Resource. On her website, The Organic Prepper, Daisy uses her background in alternative journalism to provide a unique perspective on health and preparedness, and offers a path of rational anarchy against a system that will leave us broke, unhealthy, and enslaved if we comply. Daisy's articles are widely republished throughout alternative media. You can follow her on Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

    • Magik

      Actually no , there is no conspiracy . This is all Clinton / Podesta lies showing just how low class they are . Over a BILLION DOLLARS was spent on the ” shoe in ” candidate and they lost to someone who has never held public office . THAT is an in – your – face anti – corruption message to the Clintons . Lie after lie , excuse after excuse and the bottom line is Hillary the Corrupt LOST AGAIN . LOL !

    • Face_the_Truth

      There isn’t one to undermine the Electoral College. There is one however to undermine the Constitution and the People. The Founding Fathers, and writers of the Constitution, did not include the political parties, they feared it would divide American’s in to ideologies, instead of unifying them for America. The political parties came later, and did exactly what the Founding Father’s feared, it divided this country.
      Fast forward. Now we have multiple political parties, all serving an ideology instead of America. They all have serve the same purpose, to divide the people, undermine what is best for them, while stealing their power and giving it to the Government. This is true of every political party.
      Here are some of the things they use to keep the American people divide so they can steal more power.
      Political Correctness
      Gun Control
      Racism
      War
      Taxes
      Information Control
      Education
      National Debt

      Information Control is the main one to look at. One can also call it Censorship. This gives them the ability to control what you see and hear, which affects humans greatly. As humans, our decisions are affected greatly by what we see and hear. This one category is foundation they build everything else. This allows them to program people, a.k.a. brainwash people, through the Media, Education, TV shows, commercials, movies, etc, to accept and believe what they say as the truth. Two of their main weapons here are Common Core Education and No Child Left Behind. When you combine these two, you get whole generations of puppets, or as I refer to them, Sheeple, that believe what the Government says as the truth.
      This conspiracy is nothing new. What we are seeing today is the fruition of plans set in motion decades ago. To undermine the Will of the People and The Constitution and place that Power firmly within the Governments hands.