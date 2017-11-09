Corey Feldman Begins Naming Hollywood Pedophiles, Reports them to LAPD (VIDEO)

Corey Feldman has been making headlines as he has continued to come forward on a subject he has been passionate about for years: exposing Hollywood pedophilia.

Although some are suggesting Corey is doing this for attention, this problem is very real and we’re beginning to see it unravel all over Hollywood. It began recently when Harvey Weinstein was outed by many female celebrities as a sexual abuser. It then moved onto others including allegations towards Kevin Spacey about sexual misconduct in his past as well as recently on the set of House of Cards.

After raising just under $200,000 to help protect himself, Feldman has been making media appearances talking about the reality of this pedophilia problem and what he has done about it in the past while others completely ignored it.

During an interview with host Matt Lauer on NBC’s Today, Feldman was asked why he hasn’t come forward with the names already, Feldman responded “I’ve told the police, in fact, if anybody wants to go back to 1993, I sat there with the Santa Barbara police, I gave them the names, they’re on record. They have all of this information but they were scanning Michael Jackson. All they cared about was trying to find something on Michael Jackson.”

Lauer went on to challenge Feldman about the way he was raising awareness about pedophilia in Hollywood and Feldman replied, “There are thousands of people in Hollywood who have this same information. Why is it all on me? Why is it that if I don’t release the names in the next two months, six months, a year, I’m the bad guy? I’m the victim here. I’m the one who’s been abused. I’m the one who’s trying to come forward and do something about it.”

Corey Feldman has been criticized for the fact that he said he would name names in his book Coreyography: A Memoir, but never did. To this Corey states his publisher would not let him.

This here is part of the issue. Publishers have to protect themselves because they don’t want to get into legal issues with high profile people being named. The issue of pedophilia in Hollywood continues on at large because no one wants to face having to hold people accountable.

The Beginning of Something Huge

When p(i)zzagate hit reddit over a year ago, it moved quickly and traveled fast. In the end, much of the public were convinced by media that p(i)zzagate was all fake. I truly believe that through this string of admissions and outings in hollywood, we will later learn that p(i)zzagate was in fact real; and that this issue goes deep into politics and the world’s elite as well.

As critical thinking continues on in these recent revelations, people have been suggesting that by focusing so hard on the music and film industry, it is pulling attention away from the elite pedophilia that exists in Washington and beyond. While this is an interesting point, it is important to bring up the fact that the people in the film and music industry are essentially one step down in the pyramid from these ruling elite. Admissions and exposure of these individuals will lead to uncovering what goes on at higher levels as well.

We can already see the relationships and closeness that exist between these high-level politicians and many of these people who are being outed as pedophiles. Therefore the jump from you now outing these people to outing the Washington politicians is not that difficult and will happen eventually. This is a step in the right direction.

Through this process I also strongly believe we are going to be given a deeper understanding into the innocence of Michael Jackson and the pedophilia claims against him. As Corey Feldman has stated Michael Jackson did not have the same demeanour nor actions of pedophiles he interacted with. Corey Feldman has gone on record multiple times stating Michael is innocent.

The biggest question, if Corey Feldman had given names to the LAPD years ago and yet all they did was focus on trying to find something on Michael Jackson, why was nothing done? We want to believe there is no ruling elite, that powerful people aren’t doing things to protect themselves and rule over others yet our world suggests, in every way, that that’s precisely what’s happening.

‘Powerful’ people are protected and yet the ones who go out and start to threaten that power via their strong voice get labeled with the type of allegations you can’t publicly come back from like rape or pedophilia. This is what happened with Michael Jackson.

If you aren’t aware, Michael had said on a number of occasions that he was about to reveal a secret to the world on his latest tour before he died. He had also stated that he felt he was going to be killed for what he was revealing to people.

It appears as though when someone is threatening the power structure/deep state, actions are sometimes taken to try and silence or shut these people out. Sometimes they’re even killed. I believe that Michael’s pedophile label was his first warning from this Elite to say ‘keep quiet and you’ll be okay, but we’re destroying your image.’ Michael chose to continue sharing the truth and I believe he was killed for it.

Submit your review 1 2 3 4 5 Check this box to confirm you are human. Submit Cancel Create your own review Corey Feldman Begins Naming Hollywood Pedophiles, Reports them to LAPD Average rating: 0 reviews