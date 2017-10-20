The Creed of Sleaze has a Warm Spot in Hell

In today’s popular culture, there is no hell. Well; by most historic standards, the dread of eternal punishment was a modifier for eons. Now, the aspiration for reaching a cosmic consciousness, among the empyrean utopians seeks a merger of their personality, experiences and identity into an artificial intelligence that will liberate the constraints of the mortal body. Death would be conquered. Without the fear of oblivion, there could be no condemnation into the bowels of Hades. As the predator ethos expands into every corner and crevice of society, the pervaders of filth dominate the mentally disturbed minds that have emerged as the new measure of public amorality. The easiest way to destroy a country is to eliminate the moral fiber of her people. With the absence of afterlife agony, the hell that remains is the hip lifestyle that idolizes degenerates and denounces the remnant of traditional values.

David J. Stewart argues in Hollywood’s Evil Agenda, the following.

“It is clear to me from the type of movies that Hollywood has produced over the past couple decades that increasingly they are pushing agendas, and they have agendas which are evil to the core. It is no secret that Hollywood is Jewish owned and controlled. Hollywood is very much Jewish, which is why hundreds of Jewish actors have changed their names. Most Jews reject Jesus as the Messiah. Do a web search under “Jewish actor’s real names in Hollywood” and you’ll be surprised to learn how Jewish Hollywood really is. Don’t get angry at me, I’m just telling you the truth. It’s the Jewish Talmud that promotes child molesting.”

Now for all those who admonish that EVERYONE should never mention the unmentionable, answer the question. When will the “PC” matrix allow a serious and constructive dialogue about the role played by the most disgusting pedophiles, which promote and perpetuate sodomy against the most innocent of future generations? There are no consenting adults in these practices. Only abuse and permanent damage of emotional stability comes from ignoring this curse upon decency and propriety.

The latest exposure of sexual deviation within the inner chambers of Hollywood comes as no surprise to any objective observer of the movie trade. Even a solid pro Zionist publication like the Weekly Standard nibbles around the edges to make their political point in The Human Stain: Why the Harvey Weinstein Story Is Worse Than You Think.

“Which brings us, finally, to the other reason the Weinstein story came out now: Because the court over which Bill Clinton once presided, a court in which Weinstein was one part jester, one part exchequer, and one part executioner, no longer exists. A thought experiment: Would the Weinstein story have been published if Hillary Clinton had won the presidency? No, and not because he is a big Democratic fundraiser. It’s because if the story was published during the course of a Hillary Clinton presidency, it wouldn’t have really been about Harvey Weinstein. Harvey would have been seen as a proxy for the president’s husband and it would have embarrassed the president, the first female president.”

Ah yes, that inner demon of collective silence that protects all the destroyers of civilized society needs cover to keep their secrets safely away from public scrutiny. By now most are sick about hearing the tortured gymnastics that attempts to explain that it is Donald Trump’s fault and Harvey was just acting in the best interests of his beloved thespians. Of course the reality is that the power moguls in the cultural distortion racket have always been some of the most disgusting slobs ever to crawl on all fours.

Those that read The Hollywood Reporter, TMZ or Variety may be intrigued about all of Harvey Weinstein’s peccadilloes, but when it comes to the perfectionists of excrement that far out paces the destruction of the personal lives of nauseous silver star aspirants, look to the producers of the wag the dog war franchise. The wickedness out of Tinsel town takes a back seat to the atrocities continually committed by the formulators of foreign policy.

The band of fornicators that plan the overthrow of governments, the bombing of entire regions and the eradication of any scripted enemy that challenges the authority of the Imperium, are the matchless human stain vultures.

So what is the common thread between the fantasy world of Hollywood and the cold hard destruction of regime change, often set to the melodious score of bombs from drones? Under the last administration the cast of characters reads accordingly in Who Controls the State Department?

Do you see an interlocking directorate of bar mitzvah graduates? Well, ignoring this pattern is much more dangerous than being entertained by a Harvey Weinstein downfall from the red carpet of publicity cleavage. Low cut dresses worn by floozies is a mere distraction from the pronounced obscenities that goes on under the desks at the State Department. The demise of bimbos by a crazed dominator does not hold a candle to the holocaust of entire nations and their civilian populations.

Furthermore, the linkage between the war party within the District of Criminals and the screenplays used to direct the action of mass murder in the green lighted picture shows are startling. Evaluate the example of 10 Hollywood Movie Scripts Altered By The Pentagon.

Zero Dark Thirty The Sum Of All Fears The Quiet American 1984 The Right Stuff Clear And Present Danger GoldenEye And Tomorrow Never Dies Transformers Franchise Pearl Harbor Black Hawk Down

A few years back before the last presidential campaign, Dr. Steve R. Pieczenik, MD, PhD and the model for Tom Clancy’s fictionalized Jack Ryan applied his clandestine remedies within the intelligence community, states the obvious.

“I am writing what I suspect is the beginning of an obituary for the Hollywood Film Industry which was founded on the simple premise of entertaining the masses without resorting to ‘dick jokes’ or music that has been buried within the distorted cavities of nostalgia. I once again reaffirmed for myself that the nonsensical solipsistic palaver of the Hollywood presenters and ex-celebrities was very much akin to the nonsense that we, Americans hear on a daily basis from our present leaders in the White House; as well as, our self-adoring, dim-witted contenders for the Presidency. America, it’s time to shut off the TV.”

Maintaining the sleaze in the popular psychopathic mass media environment covers-up the war crimes being committed in the normal course of spreading the globalist empire. This practice can only be described as a reign of terror against humanity.

The consequences of apathy and denial result in a habitual phobia of avoiding any unpleasant subject or topic that might be viewed as socially unacceptable to the mass brainwashed public. While the news rags, the entertainment press and the social media run the most asinine and trumped up outrage over Hollywood surprise and shock about a celebrity scoundrel, but express dead quiescence when it comes to cleaning house among the beltway internationalists that foster a policy for world domination by the money changers; is outrageous.

Allowing a bunch of hooligans that are in the business of smut purveyance to obliterate common decency is unforgivable. So too the genocidal lunatics that are in league with the demons of human destruction deserve their just condemnation into the Hell-Pit of abomination. These monsters are similar to Mephistopheles and have made their Faustian bargain with the devil.

Until the remaining souls of righteousness rise up to defeat the forces of evil, the warfare machine will continue to kill the lifeblood of civilization. The zombie hordes that lick up the amusement treats that come out of the porn industry are complicit in the rush to the bottom of the barrel. Likewise, the obedient order followers, who take up the sword to murder whomever the chain of command dictates, are also duplicitous and bear the guilt of their actions.

As long as the creed of sleaze continues, do not look for any improvement in the moral prospects within our society. Hollywood is already a suburb of hell. And the acquiesces of the current Trump administration that adopts an Israel First foreign policy results in the same moral betrayal that will fail America.

There is no glory in rewriting history to make overseas campaigns into magnificent adventures. Alas, if that is the goal the globalist establishment has screenwriters available at the CIA and eager movie producers in waiting at the film studios.

Do you believe even for a New York minute that the Weinstein’s of this world are concerned about their eternal souls? Hell no. They are all plugged into the cyber template to achieve immortality. Just maybe that is the actual meaning when Meryl Streep paid tribute to “God, Harvey Weinstein, the punisher, Old Testament, I guess.” And Jews smear any criticism as anti-Semitic when the real blasphemy is exhibited in the sordid conduct of ego-maniacs like Weinstein.

