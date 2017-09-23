Cultural Marxism Exploding In America- All Part of NWO Plans (VIDEO)

There is a phenomenon that is surrounding us every day. Many see it but they have many different names for it. The overall effect of it however is very distinct. It is very real. The consequences are unmistakable and those consequences depends on how far you are willing to go to challenge this now invisible, seemingly symbolically tasteless, colorless and weightless phenomenon which is both completely ignored by the mainstream media, Hollywood and Academia while at the same time it is being rubbed in your face every day to where a normal person cannot help but to be chocked by this. In fact this phenomenon is so real and so encompassing that upon reading this first paragraph some will sincerely react by saying- “what do you mean by normal?”

That’s right. How dare I use the term “normal” when we are supposed to believe today that there is no such thing as normal. Oh, and science, reason and logic is also all out the door, haven’t you noticed? So is the concept of right versus wrong, free speech, moral values, belief in a higher power and many other things. By now many have probably guessed where I’m going with this and what I’m describing. I’m describing today’s politically correct phenomenon which as many know is grounded in what many refer to as Cultural Marxism, which itself has become the hallmark of the Liberal Left progressive ideology. Cultural Marxism itself is buried deep in the concept of multiculturalism. Let’s explore this a bit more to clarify.

In a 2007 article on the topic written by Linda Kimball she discusses the core segments of Cultural Marxism as well as defines what it is and what are some of the core goals of this agenda.

There are two misconceptions held by many Americans. The first is that communism ceased to be a threat when the Soviet Union imploded. The second is that the New Left of the Sixties collapsed and disappeared as well. “The Sixties are dead,” wrote columnist George Will (“Slamming the Doors,” Newsweek, Mar. 25, 1991) Because the New Left lacked cohesion it fell apart as a political movement. However, its revolutionaries reorganized themselves into a multitude of single issue groups. Thus we now have for example, radical feminists, black extremists, anti-war ‘peace’ activists, animal rights groups, radical environmentalists, and ‘gay’ rights groups. All of these groups pursue their piece of the radical agenda through a complex network of organizations such as the Gay Straight Lesbian Educators Network (GSLEN), the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), People for the American Way, United for Peace and Justice, Planned Parenthood, Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS), and Code Pink for Peace. Both communism and the New Left are alive and thriving here in America. They favor code words: tolerance, social justice, economic justice, peace, reproductive rights, sex education and safe sex, safe schools, inclusion, diversity, and sensitivity. All together, this is Cultural Marxism disguised as multiculturalism.

Kimball then addresses the role of multiculturalism and how Marxist disciples and theorists like Antonio Gramsci and Georg Lukas articulated their plan, which to anyone paying attention and who is willing to humbly look at the facts surrounding our world today it is difficult to deny that their Cultural Marxist plans using the strategy of multiculturalism has worked almost to perfection today to push us ever closer to the long planned Communist totalitarian style new global order completely devoid of all Western conservative values and beliefs.

By the end of WWI, socialists realized that something was amiss, for the world’s proletariat had not heeded Marx’s call to rise up in opposition to evil capitalism and to embrace communism instead. They wondered what had gone wrong. Separately, two Marxist theorists-Antonio Gramsci of Italy and Georg Lukacs of Hungary-concluded that the Christianized West was the obstacle standing in the way of a communist new world order. The West would have to be conquered first. Gramsci posited that because Christianity had been dominant in the West for over 2000 years, not only was it fused with Western civilization, but it had corrupted the workers class. The West would have to be de-Christianized, said Gramsci, by means of a “long march through the culture.” Additionally, a new proletariat must be created. In his “Prison Notebooks,” he suggested that the new proletariat be comprised of many criminals, women, and racial minorities. The new battleground, reasoned Gramsci, must become the culture, starting with the traditional family and completely engulfing churches, schools, media, entertainment, civic organizations, literature, science, and history. All of these things must be radically transformed and the social and cultural order gradually turned upside-down with the new proletariat placed in power at the top.

One must ask, would these Marxist theorists really try something radical to “turn upside-down” the culture and beliefs of the West? And if so, how could these Marxists theorists actually do this? These are good questions and the answers are easily available to us today. Kimball writes:

Gramsci’s prescription and Lukacs’ plans were the precursor to what Cultural Marxism in the guise of SIECUS, GSLEN, and the ACLU–acting as judicially-powered enforcers–later brought into American schools. In 1923, the Frankfurt School-a Marxist think-tank-was founded in Weimar Germany. Among its founders were Georg Lukacs, Herbert Marcuse, and Theodor Adorno. The school was a multidisciplinary effort which included sociologists, sexologists, and psychologists. The primary goal of the Frankfurt School was to translate Marxism from economic terms into cultural terms. It would provide the ideas on which to base a new political theory of revolution based on culture, harnessing new oppressed groups for the faithless proletariat. Smashing religion, morals, It would also build a constituency among academics, who could build careers studying and writing about the new oppression. Toward this end, Marcuse-who favored polymorphous perversion-expanded the ranks of Gramsci’s new proletariat by including homosexuals, lesbians, and transsexuals. Into this was spliced Lukacs radical sex education and cultural terrorism tactics. Gramsci’s ‘long march’ was added to the mix, and then all of this was wedded to Freudian psychoanalysis and psychological conditioning techniques. The end product was Cultural Marxism, now known in the West as multiculturalism. Additional intellectual firepower was required: a theory to pathologize what was to be destroyed. In 1950, the Frankfurt School augmented Cultural Marxism with Theodor Adorno’s idea of the ‘authoritarian personality.’ This concept is premised on the notion that Christianity, capitalism, and the traditional family create a character prone to racism and fascism. Thus, anyone who upholds America’s traditional moral values and institutions is both racist and fascist. Children raised by traditional values parents, we are told to believe, will almost certainly become racists and fascists. By extension, if fascism and racism are endemic to America’s traditional culture, then everyone raised in the traditions of God, family, patriotism, gun ownership, or free markets is in need of psychological help.

And this sequence of historical events clearly explains where we are today with a mainstream media pushing multiculturalism and demonizing anyone who opposes them as “fascists” and “racists”. Hmm, where have we heard this today?

As you can see, simply understanding the work and purpose of just a few men like Antonio Gramsci of Italy and Georg Lukacs of Hungary and understanding the history and purpose of the Frankfurt School including the history of its founding including Lukacs, Marcuse, and Adorno is all you need to understand “Antifa”, the new supposed “anti-fascist” anti free speech terrorist organization which is now being given a full pass by the mainstream media because they hope you are too stupid to do the research, figure it all out, think on your own and call out their globalist Communist-Fascist agenda which is now being displayed openly to the world.

And once you understand this long planned Cultural Marxist agenda you’ll understand that this is why we are seeing the globalist, Communist revolution which is also invisible to the minds of those not awakened to it and this is exactly as Aldoux Huxley envisioned it would be. Will you help wake people up to this core agenda driving the new world order plans?

Related video- Podcast #10 NWO Cultural Marxism Exploding In America- Here’s How they’re doing it