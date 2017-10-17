Breaking News

Here’s the Secret to Seeing the Big Picture Today (VIDEO)

Posted by
Date:
in: Multimedia, Sleuth Journal, Society, Special Interests, US News

Here's the Secret to Seeing the Big Picture Today (VIDEO) | thought-light-bulb | Multimedia Sleuth Journal Society Special Interests US News

It is in our nature as humans to concern ourselves with the immediate things that surround us first. These things which we deal with every day, the things we touch, feel and interact with as well as those relevant things which seem to directly and immediately effect us every day because they are so apparent to us thus take preeminence over other things. Because we as humans are easily lured into focusing on these immediate realities that surround us, the globalists-Communists have capitalized on these factors to divide humanity to the benefit of their new world order end game agenda.

The globalist agenda has succeeded in America because these immediately apparent factors in our lives are the fuel which drives their divisive Cultural Marxist agenda including political correctness, identity politics, multiculturalism and victimhood which tends to breed compiling anger and hatred for the perceived culprits of these often contemplated and often even imagined injustices and victimizations. All of this being described is the polar opposite of stepping back and seeing the big picture outside of your personal selfish perspective and outside of the divisive identity-based politics and perspectives pushed by today’s Cultural Marxist globalists which include many Democratic-Progressive politicians, Hollywood, the Liberal mainstream media and most important the deep state that is operating today’s ongoing coup d’etat against America.

This week we review simple truth about how to stay focused on the big picture today and we discuss important current topics that are effecting us all as the march for global governance continues.

Here’s the Secret to Seeing the Big Picture Today-

 

Submit your review
1
2
3
4
5
Submit
     
Cancel

Create your own review

Here's the Secret to Seeing the Big Picture Today
Average rating:  
 0 reviews
Subscribe to The Sleuth Journal Newsletter for Daily Articles!

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint Friendly

About The Author

Bernie Suarez is a revolutionary writer with a background in medicine, psychology, and information technology. He is the author of The Art of Overcoming the New World Order and has written numerous articles over the years about freedom, government corruption and conspiracies, and solutions. A former host of the 9/11 Freefall radio show, Bernie is also the creator of the Truth and Art TV project where he shares articles and videos about issues that raise our consciousness and offer solutions to our current problems. His efforts are designed to encourage others to joyfully stand for truth, to expose government tactics of propaganda, fear and deception, and to address the psychology of dealing with the rising new world order. He is also a former U.S. Marine who believes it is our duty to stand for and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. A peace activist, he believes information and awareness is the first step toward being free from enslavement from the globalist control system which now threatens humanity. He believes love conquers all fear and it is up to each and every one of us to manifest the solutions and the change that you want to see in this world, because doing this is the very thing that will ensure victory and restoration of the human race from the rising global enslavement system, and will offer hope to future generations.

    Related posts