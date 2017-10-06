A Culture of Authoritarianism = A Society of Totalitarianism

The impact of the 21st Century in its short phylogenesis has produced a pseudonymous willingness to accept the most threatening viewpoints and behavior yet seen on the planet. Implied within this overview is the precept that free will is the natural basis of our collective makeup. Nevertheless, the flight from personal liberty and constructive communal cultural values has been in an unimpeded free fall as the coercion of the mob intensifies. According to this groupthink, no competing ontology is acceptable in this brave new world of multicultural purity. This snake pit of toxic venom has been poisoning the popular culture for dozens of decades. So far the battle for sanity has fought off the scourge. However, the recent escalation of pernicious assaults on the decency of human freedom has become indisputable.

Listing a litany of aggressive examples of our cultural demise is not necessary. You know the horror stories from your own life. If you are of an age that has accumulated meaningful worldly experience, be honest and admit the factual reality of our cultural downfall. The forces committed to the demise of Western Civilization are implanted within every aspect of society.

Sure there are millions of conscientious citizens that want to lead a normal life. Still, when compared to their own life cycle, the current crop of indoctrinated and educated government school guinea pigs exist in a foreign haze of cultural secular humanism. So when Henry Giroux, writes during the pre Trump era in Counterpunch, Culture of Cruelty: the Age of Neoliberal Authoritarianism, a liberal thought mindset comes through loud and clear.

“Relegated to an object of disdain by right-wing extremists, the legacy of democratic principles now withers under a social order marked by a hardening of the culture and the emergence of an unprecedented survival-of-the-fittest ethos. This is a mean-spirited ethos that rails against any notion of solidarity and compassion that embraces a respect for others. The consequences of this emerging authoritarianism speak to a different experience of total terror in the 21st century. The basic elements of this new neoliberal authoritarianism can be seen clearly in the ongoing and ruthless assault on the social state, unions, higher education, workers, students, poor minority youth, and any vestige of the social contract. Free market policies, values, and practices with their emphasis on the privatization of public wealth, the elimination of social protections, and the deregulation of economic activity now shape practically every commanding political and economic institution in both countries. Markets now use their economic and ideological resources to weaponize and militarize all aspects of everyday life, increasingly held in place by a culture of fear, a pedagogy of repression, a banal celebrity culture, game show aesthetics, and a politics of precarity, control, and mass surveillance. A world of shadows, secrecy, and lawlessness now characterizes a deep state that is ruthless in its pursuit of wealth and power and indifferent to its plundering of both humanity and the planet.”

Giroux blame game analysis ignores in his Orwellian comparison the actual perverts who abandon the timeless tenants of civility and replace our traditional heritage with a 20th Century advocacy of socialized collectivism.

The substantive architects of the cultural authoritarianism that has gripped America in an epidemic of delusion and carnage are complicit, who turned their backs on basic Christian values and accept the relativism of a malformed society. Over sixteen years ago the essay, What is the Responsibility of a Citizen?, defined the purpose of a citizen.

“Human Nature, being what it is, not all will, or are able to, become members in good standing. For those who are the exceptions, their place will be discussed another time. But for those who willingly choose to become part of the Civilized Community, the prospects for a meaningful future can be earned. Therefore, the responsibility of the citizen to his society starts with the respect he needs to accept for himself. This should not be confused with being self-centered. Quite to the contrary, this idea of self-worth requires that no one will, willingly accept being reduced to slavery, even when it is created by your own hands. This is a radical departure from the common activities of most people. For the chains of serfdom, are forged upon the anvils of your own making. Intimidation is more harmful than the bullet. And bowing to the tyrant is easy when the alternative is to choose to defend your dignity. But we live in a time of soft bodies and minds that have accepted the substitute of comfort, for honor and purpose. My responsibility is the same as yours. I am willing to accept that obligation, but can you say the same? Are you willing to choose! Will you become responsible to me, as much as I am willing to defend your rights? This is the essence of citizenship. But can this standard be resurrected, or have we all passed the point of no return? The answer lies within your own reply.”

Authoritarianism is no longer seen as a scourge to the irresponsible. Having second thoughts about accepting the dictates of the “so called” authorities bother fewer and fewer people with every passing year. The degree of silent acceptance grows into a tolerance of greater levels of tyranny. The ensembled rage on social media and the message from the gatekeepers for the establishment enlightenment is clear. Go against the grain of acceptable “PC”, and all hell will come down upon you.

Reputations and lives are routinely destroyed whenever the authoritarian mantra is challenged. Those among the public who remains in their daze of conformity and submission are the true protectors of the despotic system. As long as the fear of being labeled a racist, a bigot, an anti-Semitic or a hard right conservative persists; the courage of the nation can be fit into a closed lid bottle for storage.

This attitude underpins why the society has transformed into a totalitarian gulag. LIBERTY is now the dirtiest word in the vocabulary and taking a knee no longer means you are praying to God. By swallowing the autocratic structure of oppression, the gradual morphing into a society of totalitarianism becomes complete. Those who argue over degrees of despotism and what scale of autarchy is acceptable are cowards.

Government is the vehicle that dispenses this dictatorship. Even when the track record for corruption, unlawful behavior, and predatory enforcement are revealed, most will still defend the system as a flawed work in process. Well, this posture is a joke. Some form of organizing society will entail a government social system because the very purpose of such an administration is to tax and force citizens to conform their conduct into obedience. Tyranny is a recent essay that expands upon this theme.

Today the velocity of technology has become an integral part of advancing the “Absolute Swamp State”. Nearly every inhabitant derives their income and effective ability to subsist from a rigged economy that fosters the global empire. Back in the day opposing this oligarchy model from permanent rule was accepted by the majority of the nation.

This mindset is absent in the digital age of virtual reality. The rich get richer, not because of a failure in authentic capitalism, but because a free market no longer exists when the government is the silent partner behind most ventures and transactions.

The equity courts exist to protect the system, not to bring justice to the people. The inevitable outcome of allowing an authoritarian frame of mind to dispose of the historic healthy distrust of our Founding Fathers is to yield to the power and penalties of a totalitarian regime. As more and more citizens concede to this naked truth, the entire society moves one closer step into an everlasting hell hole.

Is there any argument or mass movement to reverse this course or are we all doomed into an eternal enslavement? If you are a Trump Deplorable the fight continues, but if the forces of mass censorship and collectivism surrender are left to their own device, the entire society will lose any grounding in constitutional restraint.

The sad phenomenon is that individual freedom, much less communal liberty is opposed by most culturally programmed latte hemlock drinkers. Groupthink has become the dominant culture. The cultural civil war has been waged in earnest since Donald Trump has become President. Make no mistake about it, the furor against an America First doctrine is irrefutable evidence that the culture of authoritarianism is entrenched in the deformed minds of a society made up of dedicated totalitarianists.

The country is very close to a society of desolation. As the heartland traditionalist pass on, the residue of urban parasites flock to their iPhones to see what their Google masters or Facebook friends are mimicking as the latest “PC” adorning viewpoint. What a fall for a country born from revolution and now dying from government self-induced suicide and cultural conformity.

