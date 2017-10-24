DARPA Funds Technological Start-ups

The long tradition of government funding for technological development has been one of the most important aspects of creating the digital warfare battlefield. War is a primary endeavor of human behavior. The absence of peace on earth is a direct correlation from the curse of malicious human nature that pits competing sociopaths for dominance and world power. The race to invent, deploy and execute the destructive weapons of annihilation goes on with great enthusiasm as giant enterprises produce riches upon the ashes that their carnage implements. When it comes to funding the next innovation in military weapons, DARPA ranks at the head of the table of initiating the latest technology for mass murder.

The egg heads over at Wire never found an advanced technology that departs from the onward march towards progress, states in How to Get Startups in on the Military-Industrial Complex.

“Despite the pace of global technological change, the United States military-industrial complex may never be truly “disrupted.” We need it too much. We need a robust inventory of purely public defense platforms like warships, warplanes, and advanced munitions. And we need the defense base that can build them — that highly consolidated core of “traditional” prime contractors working within a system that has proven nearly impervious to smaller, more agile “non-traditional” companies, particularly those in Silicon Valley. So what are the most significant barriers to entry for tech companies and how can they be lowered? How do companies in Silicon Valley view prospects for doing business with the federal government in the national security arena?”

Yep, the assumption that building a bigger and more efficient killing machine are a necessary price for maintaining military superiority translates into fostering both big and small tech company advancement. In order to keep this endless parade going, seed money for startups are built into the black budgets that go unaccounted for when public monies go missing. As Activist Post reports, $10 Trillion Missing From Pentagon And No One — Not Even The DoD — Knows Where It Is, “Even though audits of all federal agencies became mandatory in 1996, the Pentagon has apparently made itself an exception, and — fully 20 years later — stands obstinately orotund in never having complied.”

Citing numerous case studies as to the operations of the government funding process, Forbes looks at These DARPA Darlings Just Raised $20M To Build A Super-Powered Google For The Internet Of Things. Actual money amounts to fund such projects are concealed, while DARPA administrative functions often provide a disclosed linkage, the cash flow is seldom traced to its final offshore banking account.

This is not a cynical assessment, it is a factual conclusion based upon the enormous unaccountable monies that never seem to be significant enough for a serious Congressional investigation or a DOJ prosecution of wrongdoers. So the preposterous game goes on.

The history of creating the internet, contrary to Al Gore, has a long involvement from government funding. “DARPA or the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, hatched ARPANET, based on the networking technologies that provided the foundation for the internet.” So when such obscure companies as the 12 Early- And Mid-Stage Startups Backed By The CIA, Pentagon, And US Army, are dissected the average investor would have no familiarity with the companies.

Ayasdi CounterTack Anomali Continuum Analytics ProtectWise Arctic Sand Technologies Evolv Technology Fuel3D Phantom Cyber Tribogenics Algorithmia Skincential Sciences

If direct DARPA involvement is absent in such startups, often university research is used to further the development. The obvious role of government subsidies to academia is ignored, but such funding is crucial to keep the military-industrial complex on the cutting edge of chaos.

Governments have always been in the business of securing the best instruments of war. However, in the cyber space of the mental illness to achieve oblivion, the development of DARPA Genetically Modified Humans for a Super Soldier Army, is beyond moral constraints. Paul A. Philips warns:

“The genetic modification of specific human genes will give these soldiers certain characteristics advantageous on the battlefield, giving rise to the most amazing abilities and performances. Smarter, sharper, more focussed and more physically stronger than their enemy counterparts these soldiers will be capable of telepathy, run faster than Olympic champions, lift up record-breaking weights through the development of exoskeletons, re-grow limbs lost in combat, possess a super-strong immune system, go for days and days without food or sleep. Then there’s the emotional side. These soldiers will have the empathy genes deleted and show no mercy, while devoid of fear. Even more disturbingly, the “Human Assisted Neutral Devices program” involving brain controlling allows the ‘joystick’ remote operation of soldiers from some far away control centre.”

Creating a wired brain to take orders by remote control is a true gem of the descent into depravity. So when DARPA awards $65 million to develop the perfect, tiny two-way brain- computer interface, the future prospects of a zombie army is being funded with your tax dollars.

“The recipients have a lofty list of goals to aspire to. Foremost is DARPA’s desire to develop “high resolution” neural implants that record signals from as many as one million neurons at once. On top of that, it requests that the device be capable of two-way communication — receiving signals as well as transmitting them back out. And it wants that capability in a package no larger than two nickels stacked on top of one another.”

The full list of NESD grant recipients:

Paradromics, Inc. (Dr. Matthew Angle)

Brown University (Dr. Arto Nurmikko)

Columbia University (Dr. Ken Shepard)

Fondation Voir et Entendre (Dr. Jose-Alain Sahel and Dr. Serge Picaud)

John B. Pierce Laboratory (Dr. Vincent Pieribone)

University of California, Berkeley (Dr. Ehud Isacoff)

This is a far cry from the 12 Technological Advancements of World War I or the Top inventions and technical innovations of World War II. As DARPA proudly states, their 70 year history after the conclusion of WWII has been a mission of national security. Well, one need not be a Luddite to recognize that the MAD doctrine of mutual assured destruction expands to take into account the projects that DARPA nurtures and provides arsenals of cash to bring into development, borders on the theater of the absurd.

For advocates of the DARPA culture like Amanda Ziadeh, describes How DARPA creates and sustains innovation with defining their Vital Mission. “The opportunity to change the world by preventing or creating “a technological surprise” inspires the staff and encourages program managers to innovate for the future and security of the country. Projects that protect warfighters, citizens and the cyber infrastructure fuel the drive toward innovation.”

Their own web site boasts that DARPA’s success depends on the vibrant ecosystem of innovation within which the Agency operates, and is fueled by partners in multiple sectors. The hidden role of one such partner is described in a column that Israeli team to help put ‘disaster robots’ on their feet.

“The Robotics Challenge program is sponsored by DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), an agency of the United States Department of Defense responsible for the development of new technologies for use by the military. The Israeli team, Robil, is one of eleven that will develop software for the GFE Platform being developed by Boston Dynamics, Inc., based on its Atlas humanoid robot platform and modified to meet the needs of the DARPA Robotics Challenge. The team, the only non-American group invited to participate, was awarded $375,000 to develop the software over the next nine months.”

This is a trend discussed in Israel’s intelligence agency is going to start investing in high-tech startups.

“The Mossad funding is not a capital investment, and is equity free – meaning the Mossad just wants to be able to use the technology. At the end of development, the Mossad will receive a non-exclusive license to use the intellectual property developed during the project. The agreement with the Mossad does not confer any restrictions on the intellectual property, there is no need to pay royalties, and there are no other restrictions on the company.”

The natural inquiry would be to trace the connection between DARPA and all that lost secret defense monies and determine how much found its way into the coffers of the Mossad?

Financing all these technological ventures are a major departure from the function of a capitalistic marketplace. Indeed, those days are a mere myth of how innovation is now germinated. Government subsidies are the norm or more rightly described, are the primary way that technology is created for military applications.

DARPA may be viewed as an outstanding success for the imperial globalist cartel because the U.S. must be the enforcer of the transnational empire. Investing in such incubator projects comes with the blight of enhancing the weapons of worldwide enslavement. Crony relationships will tap into the money flow; but the technocrats, scientists and programmers bear a major responsibility for advancing the means of destroying the values of human dignity and societal civilization.

