Meet the Master Of Sorcery, Fakery and Deceit- Reviewing the Obama Years (part 2)

This is the second in a series of articles dedicated to the Obama years which at the time of this writing in late December 2016 actually continues to get worse even as Obama’s days come to an end. In the first part of this article series I discussed how the Obama administration particularly focused on turning reality on its head and making astounding levels of fakery the norm. Ultimately this is the main theme of this series but I will explore different angles and examples of this agenda throughout.

Ironically as 2016 comes to an end we are all staring at a reality entirely turned upside down. As mentioned in part one, Obama’s birth certificate short form is now proven 100% fraudulent, arguably the biggest story of the century given the implications, yet completely ignored by those in control of the mainstream media narrative while those very people in control of the corporate media simultaneously created and recently acted on a “fake news” psychological operation which itself was admittedly based on a number of “fake news” stories created by the very entities claiming “fake news” is a problem. Confused? The end result is that reality if fake and fakery is reality!

As I mentioned in part one, given the technology and spread of information of today one could make the argument that Obama, the front man for this historic global disinformation and deception imposed on humanity, is THE master deceiver of all time. We have witnessed a level of deception which amounts to no less than outright sorcery on a mass scale. To understand this argument for “sorcery” of course you have to have some level of values, morals and a strong sense of right and wrong as well as an understanding for the meaning of the term. I leave it to the reader to reconcile these arguments after delving deeper into the facts surround Obama the sorcerer.

In this segment I want to discuss other details of the Obama years including his attempted masterful manipulation of the social-cultural mindset particularly of the younger millennials, all along as he (Obama) set his eyes from day one on things like:

1– Globalization- (Obama acted as president of the world instead of the US)

2– Out of control reckless spending and destruction of America’s reputation

3– Catering to transnational mega corporations while taking away jobs domestically and undermining the American middle class

4– Pushing the Neocon PNAC plans for global domination with illegal wars in the Middle East and around the world

5– Undermining our own immigration laws then calling those against this crime “haters”

6– Promotion of a collectivist mindset which ignored the inherent rights of the individual

7– Pushing a sophisticated mass media propaganda strategy for stifling and criminalizing the pursuit of truth, free thought, independent journalism and what many today call alternative media and independent investigative journalism.

8– Pushing one of most sophisticated propaganda geopolitical campaigns throughout history to create then prolong the perception of the existence of his proxy armies using various deceptive names in the Middle East (ISIS, “rebels”, Al-Nusra, ISIL, “moderate rebels”, etc)

9– Unleashing an era of astounding fakery and politically charged outright staged events employing crisis actors, federal agencies working together to protect these events, new levels of secrecy, threats against truth seekers investigating these events and much more.

10– Accelerating drone warfare and assassinations of American citizens and journalists and persecuting whistleblowers instead of honoring them.

This list can get very long and we’ll touch on some of these items later on in this series but the point I want to get back to is that while all of these things were happening Obama was working on molding the minds of his (mostly young) followers. This highly sophisticated strategy he/they (Obama and his criminal administration) employed gave birth to a new class of citizens I’ve been referring to as the “Children of the New World Order“.

These people as I see it represent seeds planted by (Obama the great deceiver) which are intended to last much longer than his reign as president (warning!). When this is all over I believe that Obama will be recognized not as just a man but a concept or phenomenon. This idea of the “Obama phenomenon” has probably not dawned yet on most truth seekers. Don’t look now, but Obama has been traveling all over the world giving “farewell speeches” boldly selling his new world order ideology and attempting to cement his words and his final impressions into the minds of his followers. The sorcerer knows exactly what he’s doing!

Obama, as I see it, is not only THE master deceiver and sorcerer of our times but he represents a phenomenon which will for many years to come act as a thorn on the side of those who wish to see small government and those who wish to see America restored to the degree to which it opposes the ideology of globalization and the new world order plans. Obama, in other words, is now the iconic first president of the new world order! More on this later.

Obama’s war on truth and the rise of the children of the NWO

The narratives and the zeitgeist of the times in which we live are ordinarily determined by the stories and ideas that people share, express and believe at that time. This makes sense, does it not? People normally focus on that which is actually happening and that which is happening begets, triggers and sparks conversations and the cycle repeats. This is the reality of who we are (as humans) and how and why we communicate. At least this is the realm in which humans were designed to communicate. Within the realm of reality and purposeful communication, right?

The phenomenon I’m about to discuss however, is a communication-filtering, anti-humanity sophisticated machinery that existed long before the Obama years, but which was exponentially weaponized against humanity and truth during the 8 years of his illegitimate presidency.

This communication machinery represents the interest of the ruling elite and it is a machinery we (most of humanity) had accepted for far too long as a legitimate platform of honest and factual human communication. I’m talking of course about the corporate mainstream media news machinery and more specifically how Obama took an already dangerous, controlled and lying mainstream media and made things unimaginably worse. We’re talking about a media who had cooperated with the September 11th 2001 black op coverage but had shown some cracks as the horrific and failed Iraq war dragged on during the Bush years, as CIA torture programs were revealed and as the 2004 election fraud and much more were revealed in the pre-Obama years. The mainstream media was bad then but no one could have predicted how much worse things were going to get under Obama.

We know that statistics now show that under Obama confidence in mainstream media has dropped significantly to an all time low. These (linked) statistics were put out around April of 2016, well before the massive Wikileaks and Project Veritas Action revelations that officially and by all practical means ended mainstream medias perception of legitimacy and respectability for good.

Notice I said “perception” because whatever “legitimacy” mainstream media had all these years was just that, a perception, nothing more. So in some ways we can say that the propaganda hurricane that ate up America during the Obama years was so intense that it triggered what is now appearing to be the slow and impending death of mainstream media. Not without a good fight though, right? Unfortunately this awakening and realization of mainstream media’s demise is only being realized by the minds of some not all people. For now we’ll focus on the damage done to the millions of minds who have up to now fallen for the mass sorcery and deceit.

Just imagine quantitatively speaking how much propaganda would have been needed to trigger the current downfall of the mainstream media. A lot! Obama somehow managed to weaponize the mainstream media in a way never before seen in American history and following the Bush years that was no easy task. Taking a look at just the domestic news component (here in America) of the Obama phenomenon propaganda (MSM) machinery the purpose was to:

1– Make people angry at each other not at the government he represented

2– Encourage and fuel hatred and division by constantly instigating and chiming in on controversial “news” topics particularly race issues.

3– Disarm the American public and demonize anyone who stands by the US Constitution including the second amendment as domestic terrorists.

4– Polarize the masses and foster a young generation of whiny uneducated people who not only look to government for “protection” and “safety” (since they are apparently the only ones who should be trusted with weapons) but more importantly a generation of people who equate firmness in character or opinions, who equate a desire to preserve America and its traditional values, who equate conservative (specifically Christian) values and differences in political opinions to “harassment” and even “hatred” and bigotry!

And as Obama’s inspired and loyal domestic followers were busy expressing their dissent for what they consider old fashioned pro-America racist “haters” and promoting their own “kumbaya” collectivist values which perfectly ignored Obama’s global and domestic wars on humanity Obama himself was pushing for globalization, expanding his presidential powers, undermining America by letting immigrants ignore immigration laws, recklessly pushing America toward world war 3 and he was creating, aiding and arming terrorists in the Middle East to create a phony war on terror against his own ISIS in order to carry on with the Neocon PNAC plans of global domination (Libya, Yemen, Syria invasions and destruction etc).

This so far is just a brief overview of some of the Obama “accomplishments” of the past 8 years. All along, sucking all of this in and believing every “story” and every piece of propaganda dished out by the Obama “ministry of truth” information machinery was a new group of young Americans referred to earlier. I’m referring to his followers and believers who were completely blind to his propaganda tactics unto the very end because many of them were never able to fathom that this betrayal could possibly be.

The “Children of the new world order” are a curious new breed of young Americans who do whatever the oligarchs want them to do because they (the oligarchs) have a massive network of platforms by which they disguise themselves (Moveon.org, Democracy Now, Hollywood celebrities etc).

Sadly, as they (the children of the new world order) take action they honestly believe this is their own action. They fail to see the bigger picture to say the least because they’ve been trained to “not believe the other side”. Their profound disconnect to American history, their ignorance, their lack of application of moral standards, their lack of sense of right versus wrong, their tendency to be easily emotionally manipulated and their unwillingness to research topics on their own instead of discounting the information or quickly attributing it to “right versus left” political arguments are all major hallmark of this new class of Americans who came into existence during the Obama years.

Historic fakery and the masking of reality

In part one of this series and at the start of this article I touched on the simultaneous dishing out of fakery and portraying it as “real” news while at the same time treating real and very significant developments as “fake”, unimportant or not happening at all. Let’s continue digging into this Obama masterful and deceitful phenomenon.

Today I’m amazed by what I observe to be astounding examples of purposely ignored otherwise historic topics and stories occurring even as we speak. The example made earlier (part 1) about the now 100% proven fraudulent Obama birth certificate file sitting for years on the White House website is worth bringing to light again because this single issue is perfectly capable of creating a massive wave of awakening. People just need to wrap their heads around the reality and implications of this development.

Consider for a minute that right now the sitting president is caught red-handed posting a proven fraudulent document on the whitehouse.gov website. This is fraud under any and all circumstances. Don’t believe it? Let’s do an exercise together. Close your eyes for a minute. Relax and meditate for a short while. Now think to yourself, imagine if you just applied for a federal job. You think you did well in the interview. You know it’s a competitive position. You submitted your resume and other documents required for the job screening. Then the day comes when you are told you are hired. But then imagine something strange happens six months later. A full background check however now reveals that some of your documents were fraudulent. The boss calls you into her office in an attempt to get an explanation. Do you think you are now in trouble? Do you think you will get to keep your job? This is exactly the situation with Obama right now only so far no one is calling him into their office.

This official development now calls into question every single law passed by what is now very likely a verified fraudulent and illegitimate presidential era. Some might say, well Obama has his real birth certificate with him and the one on the site was accidentally put there. Not so fast! We’re still talking about an act of fraud with the intent to deceive the masses for years.

You would think, that alone would be the story of the century and all of humanity would be following these developments very carefully. You would think that everyone would pick up this story and want to be the one who breaks it open even further, yet amazingly none of this is happening! Sadly, that genuine pursuit of real stories, real news and reality itself is emphatically missing in those committed to believing mainstream media. This “masking of reality” phenomenon is important to note as we will be continually referring to this incredible phenomenon mastered by Obama, the master sorcerer, and the rest of his criminal administration.

The ruling elite have clearly waged an ugly war on reality. As I see it, in some ways the people of America are speechless, having endured a long ugly presidential election season. A country inundated with mainstream media fake news, lies and propaganda coming from all directions. Sadly many Americans including some in the alternative media have not truly grasped or have been hesitant to grasp how sophisticated and aggressive the Obama administration became in the information war and how deeply it committed to staging fake events.

As a result of this war on reality the stories NOT getting attention are the REAL stories that deserve to be the symbols and key turning points of our times. There are many examples of these curiously silenced and censored stories which we must revisit and re-examine for the sake of sanity and restoration of the human psyche. Once we revisit and reconcile the truth of many of these past events we’ll begin a healing process and only then we’ll be able to look back to today’s “news” and realize that this “silence on reality” tactic has slowly become the norm and has played a key role in turning reality itself upside down on its head.

I will continue my breakdown on the Obama years in subsequent articles particularly focusing on this historic fakery and masking of reality and we’ll point out one stunning example of fakery and deceit after another to make this argument.

Ultimately we must ask, was Obama even capable of telling the truth? Why and how was he chosen as the president of the United States? And how can we guard against the next “Obama”? Also, will the majority of humanity ever truly wrap its head around the Obama phenomenon and call it out for what it was? How will this man be portrayed in the history books? Will the Obama phenomenon live for years? People are already posing these questions and it is the purpose of this series to get the ball rolling in uncovering the past 8 years of sorcery and mass deceit which frankly reached so-called “biblical proportions”.

And speaking of biblical proportion, here’s a verse from the Christian Bible which I believe interestingly resembles Mr Soetoro’s years.

The coming of the lawless one is by the activity of Satan with all power and false signs and wonders, and with all wicked deception for those who are perishing, because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. Therefore God sends them a strong delusion, so that they may believe what is false, in order that all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2- Thessalonians 2:1-12

Admittedly I’m not particularly religious but I do believe we are dealing with an era of strong mass delusion and an era of very strange not-well-understood opposing forces of truth versus lies, creation of life versus destruction of it, good versus evil and freedom versus slavery. Since the Bible and many other religious books were written so long ago, passages like this showing interesting parallels in our world today should at the very least interest readers and historians alike suggesting no less that throughout history the notion of mass delusion and of leaders implementing mass delusions was a concern back then as well.

Either way, make of this what you will. The Obama phenomenon is very real and moving forward we’ll have to continue our awareness of it lest it comes back to haunt us. Much more on the Obama years in this continuing series.