The Deep State Transcends Sovereign Law – John Titus (VIDEO)

The ultimate form of political and economic power is the power to commit crimes with impunity.  – John Titus

The Shadow of Truth is pleased to present a preview of, “All The Plenary’s Men,” the new film by John Titus (Best Evidence videos / Bailout Films). The term “plenary” in this context is defined as, “complete in every respect;” as in, “plenary power,” meaning, “absolute power.”

In his spectacularly prophetic dystopian novel, “1984,” George Orwell offered the following observation about power:

Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power.

The quiet revolution occurring behind the facade that is called “Washington, DC” for several decades has led to the complete hijacking of the U.S. Government by an entity nefariously known as, “The Deep State.” Those who warned about The Deep State previously were labelled conspiracy theorists. Now, with the help of Wikileaks, the idea of the Deep State is openly discussed even in the mainstream media. The Deep State is Orwell’s Big Brother.

The ultimate power is the power to commit crimes with impunity, meaning that the entity committing the crime does so free from fear of punishment. We saw this with the Iraq invasion in several respects. The invasion was never sanctioned by the UN Security Council or in accordance with the UN’s founding Charter. It was an illegal war waged by what has become the world’s most dangerous terrorist: The U.S. Deep State. Big oil is
part of the Deep State. Therefore, when Halliburton was caught charging the U.S. taxpayer $10/gallon for gasoline being sold to the military in Iraq, Halliburton was never punished.

Even more horrifying was watching the Too Big To Fail banks break every major securities law in the rule book leading up to the financial collapse of 2008 and escape free from any form of prosecution. Not only were these banks allowed to trample all over the law, but the Government used $800 billion of taxpayer money to keep the banks from collapsing and to enable the banks to pay large bonuses that year.

The primary theme underlying John Titus,’ “All The Plenary’s Men,” is that any entity that can commit crimes with impunity has risen above a nation’s sovereign law. In fact, that entity IS the sovereign authority. Thus, The Deep State is the sovereign authority standing behind the U.S. Government. The Deep State is comprised of not just the NSA, CIA and Pentagon, but also Big Oil, Big Banks, Big Healthcare and Big Technology.

“We’ve been swirling down the toilet as a nation since 2007” (John Titus). The Shadow Truth chatted with John about his upcoming film, for which he provided a thoroughly engrossing, if not chilling, trailer:

